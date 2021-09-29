PREP ROUNDUP: Payton Hurley (Hurley), Emme Fox (Sullivan East), Jennings Woods (Abingdon), Ella Moss (Marion), Zoe Miller (Patrick Henry) among Tuesday's stars

Payton Hurley ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Hurley to its first football win of the season, a 34-14 triumph over Rye Cove on Tuesday night at “The Cliff.”
Hurley sandwiched all 34 of its points around a pair of scores by Rye Cove.
Hurley scored on a 64-yard third quarter run and also returned a punt 45 yards. Caden Mullins added scoring runs of 81 and 2 yards.
The Rebels also scored on a 4-yard run by Alex Duty and a safety when Chris Rife tackled Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane in the end zone.
Rife and Will Layne had 10 tackles apiece for the Rebels, who improved to 1-3 on the season and snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Rye Cove (0-5) received scores from Landon Lane and Jonathon Howell. The Eagles have lost 12 straight and play Lee High on Friday night.
Rye Cove 6 0 0 8— 14
Hurley 8 8 6 12—34
Scoring summary
RC—Lane 1 run (run failed)
H—Safety, Rife tackled QB in end zone
H—C. Mullins 81 run (run failed)
H—Duty 4 run (run failed)
H—Hurley 45 punt return (Duty run)
H—Hurley 64 run (kick failed)
H—C. Mullins 2 run (run failed)
RC – Howell 42 run (Jones pass from Lane)
GIRLS SOCCER
Sullivan East 6, Unicoi County 1
Twelfth-grader Emme Fox scored her fourth goal of the season on Senior Night as the Sullivan East Patriots overwhelmed Unicoi County.
Ella Littlejohn scored her first career goal for the Patriots, while Loren Hensley and Wachippi Hamelryke scored two goals apiece.
VOLLEYBALL
Abingdon 3, Union 0
Jennings Woods had 12 kills and nine digs and Caroline McLaughlin added eight kills and four blocks to lift Abingdon to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 Mountain 7 District win over Union.
Riley Cvetkovski (12 digs), Muriel Dillow (12 digs) and Ella Kiser (19 assists, 12 digs, seven kills) also contributed for the Falcons.
Union was paced by Brooke Bailey (12 assists, 10 digs), Isabella Blagg (16 digs, eight kills and Gracie Gibson (18 digs).
Gate City 3, John Battle 0
Gate City had little trouble dispatching Mountain 7 District rival John Battle, winning by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-10.
Jacqueline Hill (10 digs, eight assists) and Rylan Kestner (five kills) were the stat leaders for the Trojans in the loss.
Wise County Central 3, Lee 0
Bayleigh Allison had 12 service points, nine digs and nine kills, and freshman Emmah McAmis added 19 kills and 11 digs in the Warriors’ 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Generals.
Katherine Hopkins (seven service points, five kills, two blocks), Montana Stafford (six digs) and Emilee Mullins (34 assists, 11 service points) also produced for the Warriors, now 11-4.
Lee was paced by Emily Smith (12 digs), Katie Hammonds (six assists, five service points, three aces), Cassidy Hammonds (four blocks) and Asia Parsons (six digs).
West Ridge 3, Elizabethton 0
Rachel Miller had 10 kills and seven digs and Rylee Haynie tallied nine kills in the Wolves’ 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 victory over Elizabethton.
Marleigh Pendleton led West Ridge with 17 assists, while Olivia DeLung added 16 assists and three aces. Isabella Musick (eight kills, three blocks), Casey Wampler (seven kills) and Allie Jordan (18 digs) also contributed for the Wolves.
Marion 3, Graham 0
Ella Moss had 13 service points, seven kills and four blocks in Marion’s 25-16, 25-17, 25-10 Southwest District victory over Graham.
Anna Hagy (eight service points, three kills, three digs) and Amber Kimberlin (nine assists, six kills) also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Patrick Henry 3, Rural Retreat 0
Zoe Miller’s all-around effort – 10 kills, nine digs and three aces – was the highlight of Patrick Henry’s 25-18, 25-17, 25-7 win over Rural Retreat.
Logan Newberry (34 assists, four aces), Lauren Stauffer (11 digs, eight kills, three blocks), Avery Maiden (14 kills, six digs), Baleigh Belcher (seven digs, four assists) and Addie Hahn (seven digs, five kills, three blocks) starred as well for the Rebels.
Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 2
Eva Roach had 25 assists, 15 digs, four aces and two kills as Rye Cove held off rival Twin Springs for a 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12 victory.
Laken Sharpe (20 digs, five aces), Madeline Live (seven kills) and Abby Lewis (24 digs) made major contributions for the Eagles as well.
Emma Dingus led Twin Springs with 22 kills.
Science Hill 3, Sullivan East
Science Hill spoiled Sullivan East’s Senior Night with a 16-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 15-8 victory.
Tennessee High 3,
Dobyns-Bennett 2
The Tennessee High Vikings improved to 24-6 by gutting out a 25-23, 25-22, 28-30, 16-25, 15-11 road win over Dobyns-Bennett.
Chilhowie 3, Holston 0
Mari-Beth Bordwine had a dozen kills as Chilhowie remained atop the Hogoheegee District with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-17 win over Holston.
Josie Sheets (14 assists, 10 digs, three kills) and Hannah Goodwin (10 kills, seven digs) also played well for the Warriors.
Taylor Cornett (17 digs), Felicity Bonilla (eight assists, seven digs) and Maddie Bowers (six kills, three aces) were the stat leaders for Holston.
LATE MONDAY
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
Freshman Amelia McKenzie mashed down 14 kills as Virginia High trounced Tazewell 25-10, 25-16, 25-12.
Aidan James (12 digs), Caleigh Hampton (32 assists, 12 digs), Caroline Clifton (eight digs, six kills, four aces), Dianna Spence (seven kills) and Adie Ratcliff (seven digs, four kills) also had big-time performances for the Bearcats.