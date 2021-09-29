PREP ROUNDUP: Payton Hurley (Hurley), Emme Fox (Sullivan East), Jennings Woods (Abingdon), Ella Moss (Marion), Zoe Miller (Patrick Henry) among Tuesday's stars

Gate City 3, John Battle 0

Gate City had little trouble dispatching Mountain 7 District rival John Battle, winning by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-10.

Jacqueline Hill (10 digs, eight assists) and Rylan Kestner (five kills) were the stat leaders for the Trojans in the loss.

Wise County Central 3, Lee 0

Bayleigh Allison had 12 service points, nine digs and nine kills, and freshman Emmah McAmis added 19 kills and 11 digs in the Warriors’ 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Generals.

Katherine Hopkins (seven service points, five kills, two blocks), Montana Stafford (six digs) and Emilee Mullins (34 assists, 11 service points) also produced for the Warriors, now 11-4.

Lee was paced by Emily Smith (12 digs), Katie Hammonds (six assists, five service points, three aces), Cassidy Hammonds (four blocks) and Asia Parsons (six digs).

West Ridge 3, Elizabethton 0

Rachel Miller had 10 kills and seven digs and Rylee Haynie tallied nine kills in the Wolves’ 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 victory over Elizabethton.