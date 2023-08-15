Ary Patterson scored four goals to lead Tennessee High to a season-opening 5-1 conference win at Elizabethton on Tuesday night.

Lana Lavinder added a goal for Tennessee High, while Sydney Clark and Gracie Clark had an assist apiece. Chloe Shelley had eight saves in goal for the Vikings.

Tennessee High (1-0) will travel to Gatlinburg for a tournament beginning on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

West Ridge 3, Greeneville 0

Madison Haynie had 12 kills, Faith Wilson dished out 35 assists and Kari Wilson had 12 digs in the Wolves' 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 season-opening win over the Greene Devils.

Rylie Haynie added nine kills for West Ridge, while Mollee Cutshall and Casey Wampler had eight apiece. Laynie Jordan added 10 digs for the Wolves.

West Ridge will host Tennessee High on Thursday.