 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

Prep Roundup: Patriots, Wolves advance to volleyball finals; John Battle girls win cross country meet

  • 0
Prep Volleyball Cuff
BHC

Jenna Hare had 20 kills and 13 digs and Hannah Hodge added 12 kills and 19 digs to lead Sullivan East to a 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-14 District 1-AA elimination match victory over Volunteer at Unicoi County High School on Wednesday night.

Sullivan East will play Tennessee High in the championship match tonight. The Patriots will have to beat the Vikings twice to win the title for a second straight season.

Maddie Woomer tallied nine kills and eight digs, while Kylie Hodge contributed 19 digs and Carli Bradford had 23 digs. Kyndi Hodge dished out 46 assists for the Patriots.

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0

McKenzi Smith and Rylee Haynie had six kills apiece to lead West Ridge to a 25-14, 25-18, 15-6 District 1-AAA elimination match victory over the Pioneers at Daniel Boone High School.

People are also reading…

West Ridge (22-9) will face Science Hill today, needing to win twice to claim in the district tournament title.

Smith added 10 digs for the Wolves, while Faith Wilson dished out 21 assists. Kari Wilson and Laynie Jordan tallied seven digs apiece.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tazewell Invitational

Lincolnshire Park

BOYS

Team Scores

Wolf Hills Home School 29, Tazewell 63, Marion 66, John Battle 69

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. John P. Kitching (WH), 18:26.50; 2. Henry Hunter (WH), 18:32.30; 3. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello (Marion), 18:44.40; 4. Bennett Hunter (WH), 18:48.70; 5. Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 19:21.20; 6. Jacob White (Graham), 19:30.60; 7. Ambrose Tyson (Tazewell), 19:31.70; 8. Tyler Boone (Bland County), 19:38.20; 9. Zackary Poe (JB), 19:44.10; 10. Jeremay Salks (Marion), 19:44.20

GIRLS

Team Scores

John Battle 28, Tazewell 44, Marion 63

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 20:03.70; 2. Eowyn Warner (Wolf Hills Home School), 22:05.50; 3. Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 23:42.70; 4. Jayden Sisk (JB), 24:06.60; 5. Kendall Jarvis (JB), 24:14.10; 6. Chessie Tindall (Bland County), 25:06.70; 7. Ruby Hoerter (Marion), 25:16.90; 8. Lauren Pearce (Graham), 25:22.90; 9. Macy Odum (JB), 25:24.10; 10. Caitlin Lambert (JB), 25:47.40.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bulldogs ride Creasy's arm past Golden Wave

Bulldogs ride Creasy's arm past Golden Wave

When the lights go down, like Semisonic sang in 1998, ‘you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.’

When a light blew at Nelson Memorial Field, the Bulldogs stepped into high gear to take a victory back across Shortt Gap into Tazewell County.

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung doesn’t play in opener

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung doesn’t play in opener

Mac McClung did not play for the Golden State Warriors in their 96-87 NBA preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday...In other local action, UVa-Wise dropped a volleyball match, while Parker Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports will drive today in Talladega. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts