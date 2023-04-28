Keelye Fields allowed two hits and drove in three runs and Brooklyne Loudy scored twice as Sullivan East blanked Morristown West 6-0 in the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Memorial Tournament on Friday in Greeneville.

Evie Leonard added a double, single and scored twice. Morristown West's two hits were by Kaleah Davis and Kylie Rader.

Sullivan East also defeated Unaka 10-5, with Fields doing it again at the plate, with a home run, double, single, two RBIs and two runs scored. Olivia Ashbrook had three hits, Katie Botts had two hits, two RBIs and earned the win in the circle and Jayla Vance had two hits.

Lebanon 13, Northwood 0

Kaitlynn Morrison drove in three runs and Morgan Varney, Madison Hill and Jacie Campbell had two RBIs apiece for the Pioneers in a Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Varney and Hill had two hits each. Erin Rasnake allowed just one hit to pick up the win. Sydney Carter had the lone hit for Northwood.

West Ridge 5, North Greene 0

West Ridge 3, Greeneville 1

West Ridge won a pair of games in the Tiny Day tournament in Greeneville.

Farragut 7, Richlands 0

Oakland 5, Richlands 0

Anna French doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in two runs in Knox Farragut's shutout win over the Blue Tornado. Sophia Leto and Avery Mattina allowed one hit, striking out six and walking none in the fourth inning game. Addison Presley also drove in two runs. Richlands' lone hit was a single by losing pitcher Kira Vance. Erica Lamie finished up in the circle for the Blues.

In a second game on Friday, Chole Arron homered and surrendered just two hits in four innings to lead the Patriots past the Blue Tornado. Olivia Neese and Arron drove in two runs each. Vance and Lamie had hits for Richlands.

BASEBALL

Abingdon 13, Wise County Central 3

Daniel Fellhauer hit a first inning three-run home run and Jett Humphreys doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Falcons to a Mountain 7 District home win over the Warriors.

Beckett Dotson scattered three hits, all of which came from Ashton Bolling, who hit a first inning solo home run for the Warriors.

Lebanon 19, Northwood 3

Chance Parker doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in five runs and Seth Buchanan added a triple, single, four runs and also picked up the win for the Pioneers' in a Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Nathan Phillips drove in four runs and scored three times and Nick Belcher doubled and added three RBIs. Dagan Barton scored four runs for the Pioneers, which scored five runs in the first and six in the second and fourth.

Northwood, which had six errors, was led at the plate by Denim Kirk with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 6, Wise County Central 1

Pickett Johnson scored three goals and Rylan Kreps had three assists in the Falcons' Mountain 7 District win over Wise Central.

Tyler Rogers scored twice and Mason Sollien had goals for Abingdon. Elliot Walters, Johnson and Rogers had an assist apiece.

TRACK & FIELD

Six Rivers Relays

At Science Hill High School

Individual Winners

BOYS

4x100 – Dobyns-Bennett, 43.25; 4x200 – Science Hill, 1:28.58; 4x400 – Science Hill, 3:23.58; 4x800 – Abingdon, 8:06.31; 100 – Evan Tomlinson (Daniel Boone), 11.39; 110 Hurdles – Brayden Simpson (Dobyns-Bennett), 15.01; 200 – Evan Tomlinson (Daniel Boone), 22.29; 300 Hurdles – Davis Hunt (Watauga), 39.86; 400 – Emmett Watson (Science Hill), 48.63; 800 – Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 1:55.61; 1,600 – Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 4:22.05; 3,200 – Bryson Lewis (Daniel Boone), 9:41.26; Discus – Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry), 155-3; High Jump – Hayden Wesley (David Crockett), 6-0; Long Jump – Emmett Watson (Science Hill), 22-0; Pole Vault – Will Hagemeier (Science Hill), 15-0 ¼; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (Patrick Henry), 57-1 ¾; Triple Jump – Nigel Vidale (Dobyns-Bennett), 44-9.

GIRLS

Individual Winners

4x100 – Oak Ridge, 50.33; 4x200 – Science Hill, 1:48.47; 4x400 – Charlotte Country Day, 4:02.99; 4x800 – Charlotte Country Day, 9:15.94; 100 – Mikrya Pettus (Oak Ridge), 12.60; 100 Hurdles – Samantha DeGrace (Dobyns-Bennett), 15.10; 200 – Taylor Castle (Volunteer), 26.11; 300 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (Abingdon), 46.92; 400 – Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 1:00.02; 800 – Ella Battel (Daniel Boone), 2:18.12; 1,600 – Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 5:02.36; 3,200 – Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High), 11:13.73; Discus – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 135-10; High Jump – Samantha DeGrace (Dobyns-Bennett), 5-4; Long Jump – Olivia Crigger (Rural Retreat), 16-6 ½; Pole Vault – Olivia Burroughs (Watauga), 10-6; Shot Put – Emma Gives (Morristown West), 38-6 ¼; Triple Jump – Oliva Crigger (Rural Retreat), 35-8.