PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots win over North in baseball, 9-2

BHC Sports Desk
Sophomore Tyson Mitchell pitched five brilliant innings and was backed by an offensive at-tack that pounded out a dozen hits as the Sullivan East Patriots posted a 9-2 non-conference baseball win over rival Sullivan North on Friday night.
Mitchell allowed two runs (none earned) on five hits, while walking three and striking out 11.
Dylan Bartley (2-for-4, two runs), Seth Chafin (two hits), Luke Hale (two RBIs), Nolan Lunsford (2-for-2) and Conner McCracken (two RBIs) led East at the plate.
Sullivan North made five errors.
