 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots win over North in baseball, 9-2
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots win over North in baseball, 9-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
east

Sophomore Tyson Mitchell pitched five brilliant innings and was backed by an offensive at-tack that pounded out a dozen hits as the Sullivan East Patriots posted a 9-2 non-conference baseball win over rival Sullivan North on Friday night.

Mitchell allowed two runs (none earned) on five hits, while walking three and striking out 11.

Dylan Bartley (2-for-4, two runs), Seth Chafin (two hits), Luke Hale (two RBIs), Nolan Lunsford (2-for-2) and Conner McCracken (two RBIs) led East at the plate.

Sullivan North made five errors.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts