PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots, Vikings open seasons with wins on court
PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots, Vikings open seasons with wins on court

  Updated
Sullivan East Volleyball

Sullivan East celebrates a point against West Ridge at the Big 5/Three Rivers Conference jamboree last week in Johnson City. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Jenna Hare’s 16 kills, Mia Hoback’s 46 assists and Hayley Grubb’s 41 digs were the difference for Sullivan East as the Patriots posted a thrilling 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 15-9 season-opening volleyball triumph over the Dobyns-Bennett Indians.

Hannah Hodge (12 kills) and Riley Nelson (11 kills) also fared well in the non-conference marathon.

Tennessee High 3, Daniel Boone 0

The trio of Madison Blair (eight kills), Sophie Meade (seven kills), Marley Johns (six kills) and Madison Curtin (five kills) got it done at the net as Tennessee High opened the season with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 win over Daniel Boone.

Curtin also had 18 assists, while Johnson and Kira Adams combined for seven blocks.

Eliza Rowe (12 assists) and Sydnee Pendland (18 digs) played well for the Vikings, who play at Sullivan East on Thursday in a key Three Rivers Conference showdown.

