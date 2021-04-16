 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots fall to Johnson County in softall
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots fall to Johnson County in softall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
j

Emmy Miller, Faith Walsh, Maddi Eddington and Cassidy Lakatos each had two hits to lead Johnson County’s 11-hit barrage as the Longhorns stunned Sullivan East for a 7-5 Three Rivers Conference softball victory on Friday.

Johnson County scored four runs in the fifth inning to turn a 4-3 deficit into an 7-4 edge, seizing the momentum in the process.

East (13-10, 7-2) was led by Keelye Fields, who went 3-for-3 and clubbed a solo home run in the third inning. Karlee Miller and Cassidy Lakatos added a RBI apiece for the Patriots.

LATE THURSDAY

TRACK & FIELD

Sullivan East sweeps Three Rivers Conference titles

The Sullivan East boys and girls track teams won Three Rivers Conference team titles on Thursday at Laporte Track Complex in Elizabethton.

Sullivan East scored 167 points to 100 for Sullivan South. Sullivan Central placed fourth with 89. The Patriots’ girls tallied 156 points to 107 for the Rebels. The Cougars finished fourth with 75.

Andrew Perry (400 meters, 55.97), John Paul Malcolm (300 hurdles, 47.66) and Joe Nacos (triple jump, 32’3”) all won individual events for the Sullivan East boys. The 4x400 (3:47.85) relay team also finished on top. Mason Sanders (1,600 meters, 4:51.63; 3200 meters, 10:35.26) and Brandon Nunley (800 meters, 2:10.07) won events for Sullivan Central.

The Sullivan East girls were led by Mandy Lowery (1600 meters, 5:54.51; 3200 meters, 13:02.97), Autumn Stanley (200 meters, 28.62) and Emily Fain (400 meters, 1:06.07), in addition to the 4x200 (1:55.76) relay team. Sullivan Central girls won the 4x400 relay in 4:48.39).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox
Sports News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

  • Updated

Trevor Culbertson was already one of the better high school basketball players in Southwest Virginia. He is now playing football at J.I. Burton for the first time since eighth grade and has been a key cog in the Raider' run to the Region 1D championship game slated for Friday at Holston. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts