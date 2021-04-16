PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots fall to Johnson County in softall

Emmy Miller, Faith Walsh, Maddi Eddington and Cassidy Lakatos each had two hits to lead Johnson County’s 11-hit barrage as the Longhorns stunned Sullivan East for a 7-5 Three Rivers Conference softball victory on Friday.

Johnson County scored four runs in the fifth inning to turn a 4-3 deficit into an 7-4 edge, seizing the momentum in the process.

East (13-10, 7-2) was led by Keelye Fields, who went 3-for-3 and clubbed a solo home run in the third inning. Karlee Miller and Cassidy Lakatos added a RBI apiece for the Patriots.

LATE THURSDAY

TRACK & FIELD

Sullivan East sweeps Three Rivers Conference titles

The Sullivan East boys and girls track teams won Three Rivers Conference team titles on Thursday at Laporte Track Complex in Elizabethton.

Sullivan East scored 167 points to 100 for Sullivan South. Sullivan Central placed fourth with 89. The Patriots’ girls tallied 156 points to 107 for the Rebels. The Cougars finished fourth with 75.