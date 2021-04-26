PREP ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry tops Twin Springs in the dark

The Patrick Henry Rebels opened the season with an 11-4 non-district baseball win over the Twin Springs Titans on Monday and it was anything but ordinary.

The game was called due to darkness with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on second and third base. PH led 13-10 at the time and the score reverted back to the last completed inning under VHSL rules.

At the time of the stoppage, the teams had combined for 23 runs, 24 hits, 23 strikeouts, 20 walks and eight errors.

Jacob Eisert scored four runs for PH, while Tanner Collins pounded out three hits for Twin Springs. It was PH’s first game since a 3-1 loss to Lancaster in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals on June 13, 2019.

SOFTBALL

Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 0

Madisun Pritchard allowed only four hits and struck out eight in hurling the Cyclones to a Three Rivers Conference win over the Patriots.

Lexie McDuffie had two of Sullivan East’s (15-12, 9-3) hits, including a double, while Cayden Bawgus delivered a double and Jillian Shackelford a single.

BOYS BASKETBALL