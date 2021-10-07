PREP ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry pulls even with Warriors in Hogoheegee

Avery Maiden mashed down 25 kills as Patrick Henry posted a 25-16, 25-18, 25-7 win over Chilhowie on Thursday night and pulled even with the Warriors in the Hogoheegee District volleyball standings.

Lauren Stauffer served five aces and Logan Newberry recorded 15 digs as the Rebels (19-2, 6-1) earned some revenge after a five-game loss to Chilhowie on Sept. 21. Addie Hahn and Zoe Miller added nine digs apiece.

Josie Sheets had 11 assists and five kills and Kenna Russell added 12 digs for the Warriors (14-4, 5-1).

Honaker 3, Grundy 2

Ani Mantovani had 22 kills and Autumn Miller dished out 38 assists to lead Honaker to a 23-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7 Black Diamond District win over the Golden Wave. Kalli Miller tallied 10 digs and Riley Hart had nine kills for the Tigers (12-3, 5-0), who remain in first place in the BDD.

Grundy (7-8, 2-2) was led by Savanah Clevinger’s 12 kills and three blocks. Jessi Looney (20 digs, seven kills, three aces), Maddie Yates (20 assists, four aces) and Maggie Viers (21 digs) also led the Golden Wave.

Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0