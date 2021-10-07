PREP ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry pulls even with Warriors in Hogoheegee

Avery Maiden mashed down 25 kills as Patrick Henry posted a 25-16, 25-18, 25-7 win over Chilhowie on Thursday night and pulled even with the Warriors in the Hogoheegee District volleyball standings.
Lauren Stauffer served five aces and Logan Newberry recorded 15 digs as the Rebels (19-2, 6-1) earned some revenge after a five-game loss to Chilhowie on Sept. 21. Addie Hahn and Zoe Miller added nine digs apiece.
Josie Sheets had 11 assists and five kills and Kenna Russell added 12 digs for the Warriors (14-4, 5-1).
Honaker 3, Grundy 2
Ani Mantovani had 22 kills and Autumn Miller dished out 38 assists to lead Honaker to a 23-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7 Black Diamond District win over the Golden Wave. Kalli Miller tallied 10 digs and Riley Hart had nine kills for the Tigers (12-3, 5-0), who remain in first place in the BDD.
Grundy (7-8, 2-2) was led by Savanah Clevinger’s 12 kills and three blocks. Jessi Looney (20 digs, seven kills, three aces), Maddie Yates (20 assists, four aces) and Maggie Viers (21 digs) also led the Golden Wave.
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
Adie Ratcliffe contributed 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead the Bearcats to a 25-18, 25-7, 25-16 Southwest District win over the Bulldogs.
Caleigh Hampton added 37 assists, 15 digs and five kills for Virginia High. Aidan James tallied 11 digs and Caroline Clifton provided six digs and four kills.
Holston 3, Lebanon 2
Felicity Bonilla did it all for Holston, recording 19 assists, 12 digs and seven kills to lead the Cavaliers’ to a 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15, 15-10 Hogoheegee District win over the Pioneers.
Madeline Statzer (19 digs, 11 kills, three aces), Zoe Eldreth (17 digs, seven kills and three aces) and Maddie Bowers (seven kills, five blocks, two aces) also contributed to Holston (4-6, 1-2)
It was the first Hogoheegee District win for Holston first-year head coach Chelsey Snider.
Thomas Walker 3, Castlewood 0
Tenley Jackson dished out 30 assists and Lakin Burke slammed down a dozen kills as Thomas Walker took a 25-12, 25-15, 25-8 Cumberland District triumph over Castlewood.
TW (14-5. 6-0) also received 10 digs from Raelyn Cope, 10 kills from Patricia Bigge and 13 digs from Makayla Carr.
Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 2
Karlee Frye collected 19 digs, 10 kills and three block as the Northwood Panthers posted a 27-25, 19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8 Hogoheegee District victory over Rural Retreat.
Olivia Briggs (20 digs), Emma McCready (23 assists), Chelsi Jones (nine kills, five blocks) and Sydney arter (16 digs, 10 assists) also helped Northwood notch the win in a marathon.
Council 3, Hurley 1
Council came up aces in earning a 25-9, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18 Black Diamond District victory over the Hurley Rebels.
Isabella Ratliff (seven aces), Isabelle Stevens (six aces) and Kaylea Elswick (five aces) fared well from the service line to key the win for the Cobras.
Ridgeview 3, Wise County Central 1
Kassidy Rasnick dished out 51 assists and hustled her way to 26 digs as Ridgeview recorded a 19-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory over the Warriors of Wise County Central.
Hailey Sutherland (32 kills, eight blocks), Leah Sutherland (16 kills, 16 digs, four blocks), Caiti Hill (23 digs) and Braelynn Strouth (24 digs) also played well for the Wolfpack.
LOCAL BRIEFS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
COVID forces cancellation
Saturday’s scheduled non-district affair between Hurley and Thomas Walker in Ewing has been canceled, according to Thomas Walker athletic director Landon Smith.