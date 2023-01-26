PREP ROUNDUP: Panthers win 3rd game in 3 nights

Haylee Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Twin Valley Panthers posted their third Black Diamond District girls basketball win in three days with a resounding 76-16 victory over visiting Council on Thursday evening.

Twin Valley (14-6, 5-1) topped Honaker on Tuesday, Hurley on Wednesday and followed that up with the 60-point triumph.

Ally Bales added 14 points with Jade Vencill and Rayne Hathorne contributing 10 points apiece to the victory.

Freshman Ella Rasnake scored seven points for Council, but left the game late in the second quarter with an injury.