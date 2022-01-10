PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood takes win over Council

The Northwood Panthers drained a dozen 3-pointers in a 71-36 non-district boys basketball win over the Council Cobras on Monday.

Eli Carter’s 16 points led the way for the Panthers, while Dakota Testerman (14 points) and Sam Rhea (12 points) also scored in double digits. In total, nine players reached the scoring column for Northwood.

Freshman Jalen Bostic led Council with nine points.

Carroll County 76, Marion 64

Marion’s Grant Williams scored 37 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Scarlet Hurricanes were clipped by Carroll County.

Williams had 13 points in the first quarter, five in the second quarter, three in the third quarter and put in 16 points over the game’s final eight points. Bradley Thomas added 10 points for the ‘Canes.

Davis Reitzel led four Carroll County scorers in double digits with 20 points.

GIRLS

Honaker 73, Tazewell 28

The Tigers had four players scoring in double figures in taking a non-district win over the Bulldogs.