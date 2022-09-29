PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night.

Brandon Woodward, Dalton Gates and Blaine Joannou scored touchdowns in Northwood’s 20-6 non-district football win over Eastern Montgomery. Gates caught a scoring strike from Sam Rhea.

The Panthers (3-2) got yet another dominant defensive effort as the unit has allowed just 19 points during the winning streak. Northwood led 14-0 at halftime.

Eastern Montgomery (1-4) lost to a Hogoheegee District foe for the third time this season. Holston and Rural Retreat had mastered the Mustangs earlier.

Narrows 29, Holston 27: Narrows snuffed out Holston’s potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt with 2:30 remaining as the Green Wave held off the Cavaliers for a thrilling win.

The non-district game was originally supposed to be played on Friday night, but was rescheduled on Thursday morning and such plans on short notice didn’t prevent the game from being a memorable contest.

Narrows went up 29-14 with 10:10 remaining on Aidan McGlothlin’s third touchdown pass of the night. However, Holston wasn’t finished.

Caleb Casey scooped up a fumble and returned it 65 yards to the end zone to bring Holston within two points, but the Cavaliers couldn’t pull even.

Noah Tweed returned a kickoff for a touchdown and also threw a TD pass to Dillon Bott. Merrick Kestner also scored in the loss.

Holston 0 6 8 13—27

Narrows 0 14 8 7—29

Scoring Summary

N – Albert 1 run (M. McGlothlin kick)

N – Crigger 19 pass from A. McGlothlin (M. McGlothlin kick)

H – Tweed 83 kickoff return (run failed)

N – Pruett 23 pass from A. McGlothlin (Pruett run)

H – Kestner 5 run (Tweed run)

N – Crigger 8 pass from A. McGlothlin (M. McGlothlin kick)

H – Di. Bott 6 pass from Tweed (Hall kick)

H – Casey 65 fumble return (run failed)

Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27: Sullivan East scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and two more in the fourth, but what transpired the rest of the night did not go so well for the Patriots.

East (2-5) fell behind 35-0 and 49-14 in dropping its third straight game.

Masun Tate taught a touchdown pass from Drake Fisher and Corbin Laissure returned an interception for a score late in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, Kaden Roberts had a touchdown run and Fisher threw a scoring strike to Tyler Cross.

VOLLEYBALL

Honaker 3, Council 1: Honaker recorded a 25-9, 27-25, 25-13, 25-7 win over Council as Emma Ray dished out 13 assists and Katie Jessee slammed down nine kills.

Kayla Johnson’s five kills and Ellia Rasnake’s three aces led Council.

Rye Cove 3, Thomas Walker 1: Madeline Love had 17 kills and Naquila Harless hustled her way to 22 digs in Rye Cove’s 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 25-12 Cumberland District trumping of Thomas Walker.

Gate City 3, Abingdon 0: Gate City bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Union by collecting a 25-6, 26-24, 25-13 win over the Abingdon Falcons.

Ridgeview 3, Wise Central 1: Caiti Hill recorded her 1,000th career dig to highlight Ridgeview’s 20-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 Mountain 7 District win over the Wise County Central Warriors.

Grundy 3, Tazewell 0: Jessi Looney followed up a 10th place finish at the Randy Smith Classic cross country meet in Bristol with 15 digs, 12 kills and two aces to pace Grundy past the Bulldogs 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.

Grundy (6-7) also received 11 kills, seven aces and two blocks from Savannah Clevinger, 13 assists and four aces by Lilly Porter, 11 digs from Haleigh Keene and eight assists by Madie Owens.

Union 3, Lee High 0: Jordan Shuler had 13 kills and 12 digs and Isabella Blagg tallied 12 kills and eight digs to lead the Bears to a 25-5, 25-18, 25-15 Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.

Union (20-1, 7-0) also received contributions from Brooks Bailey (30 assists, seven digs, four kills), Gracie Gibson (11 digs, five aces), Shay Henderson (five kills, four digs) and Olivia Light (five kills). Lee won the JV game 19-25, 25-22, 15-7

Patrick Henry 3, Chilhowie 1: Baleigh Belcher dished out 23 assists and Avery Maiden slammed down 23 kills as Patrick Henry took over first place in the Hogoheegee District with a 25-18, 25-13, 14-25, 25-17 win over Chilhowie.

Sydney Taylor (15 assists, 10 digs) and Lauren Stauffer (14 kills, 11 digs) paced PH as well.

Hannah Goodwin’s 17 kills and Hannah Manns’ 10-dig, nine-kill performance were notable for Chilhowie.

Lebanon 3, Holston 0 : The Lebanon Pioneers had no problem posting a 25-11, 25-11, 25-10 Hogoheegee District road win over the Holston Cavaliers.

Marion 3, Richlands 0: Brooke Langston led Marion’s hit parade with 10 kills and three blocks as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes hammered out a 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 Southwest District win over Richlands.

Sophea Keheley (eight kills), Aubree Whitt (seven kills) and Ella Moss (six kills) also played well for the ‘Canes. Whitt’s 15 assists and Moss’ 10 digs were also vital to the victory.

Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 1: Ryleigh Gillenwater’s 12-kill, 19-dig, three-ace performance helped Twin Springs earn a crucial 25-20, 17-25, 28-26, 25-10 Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton.

Kylee Keith dished out 18 assists for the Titans.

Eastside 3, Castlewood 0: Braelyn Hall was all over the court in recording 14 assists, eight kills and seven digs for the Eastside Spartans in their 25-18, 25-9, 25-15 Cumberland District triumph.

Taylor Clay (seven kills), Emma Sartin (five kills), Presley Hall (five kills) and Haley Frazier (five kills) helped Eastside dominate at the net.

Madison Sutherland’s three aces, Anna Summers’ three blocks and Karly Maxfield’s 10 assists were tops for Castlewood.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 8, West Ridge 0: Riley Miller scored three goals and dished out two assists as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 11-1-1.

Aryanna Patterson, Lana Lavinder, Abby Littleton, Hannah Plumbar and Skye Myers also scored goals. Patterson, Lavinder and Chloe Shelley tallied assists.

Bridget Flaherty was in goal for the shutout.