PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood clinches Hogo softball title, John Battle softball completes perfect regular season;

Chloe Bordwine had two hits, scored three runs and tallied three RBIs as Northwood clinched the Hogoheegee District regular-season softball title with a 10-5 win over Rural Retreat on Wednesday.

The Panthers (8-4) wrapped up the automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament as well thanks to an 11-hit attack. Caroline Hayden (two hits, three RBIs), Tia Crowgey (two hits, two runs) and Carleigh Stephenson (two hits, two runs) also played well.

Haley Brown hit a two-run double in the fifth inning for Rural Retreat.

Patrick Henry 4, Chilhowie 0

Abigail Street scattered five hits, struck out 12 and also had three hits to lead the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.

Cheyenne Wyatt added three hits for Patrick Henry, which improved 6-2 in the district.

Shayla Rowland led the Warriors with two hits.

John Battle 14, Abingdon 3

Alyssa-Kate Wallace and Hanna Jo McReynolds each had four RBIs as the John Battle Trojans completed a perfect regular season with a win over Abingdon.

McReynolds mashed a home run and was also the winning pitcher, while Wallace finished 3-for-5 and scored two runs.