PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood clinches Hogo softball title, John Battle softball completes perfect regular season;

Chloe Bordwine had two hits, scored three runs and tallied three RBIs as Northwood clinched the Hogoheegee District regular-season softball title with a 10-5 win over Rural Retreat on Wednesday.
The Panthers (8-4) wrapped up the automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament as well thanks to an 11-hit attack. Caroline Hayden (two hits, three RBIs), Tia Crowgey (two hits, two runs) and Carleigh Stephenson (two hits, two runs) also played well.
Haley Brown hit a two-run double in the fifth inning for Rural Retreat.
Patrick Henry 4, Chilhowie 0
Abigail Street scattered five hits, struck out 12 and also had three hits to lead the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.
Cheyenne Wyatt added three hits for Patrick Henry, which improved 6-2 in the district.
Shayla Rowland led the Warriors with two hits.
John Battle 14, Abingdon 3
Alyssa-Kate Wallace and Hanna Jo McReynolds each had four RBIs as the John Battle Trojans completed a perfect regular season with a win over Abingdon.
McReynolds mashed a home run and was also the winning pitcher, while Wallace finished 3-for-5 and scored two runs.
Ellie Keene’s 2-for-4, three-run, two-RBI performance, Eden Wallace’s two hits, Jordan Roulette-Wheeler’s two runs were also vital for the 12-0 Trojans.
Battle scored nine runs over the final two innings.
Kendell Yates and Sydney Nunley each had two hits for AHS (6-6), while Savannah Price drove in two runs.
Virginia High 12, Tazewell 2
Anna Stacy scattered two hits and Autumn Owens homered and drove in four runs to lead the Bearcats to a Southwest District six-inning win over the Bulldogs.
Virginia High banged out 14 hits, including three by Riley Corvin. Aidan James drove in two runs.
Brooke Nunley and Michaela Thomas had hits for the Bulldogs.
BASEBALL
Chilhowie 9, Patrick Henry 1
Daniel Hutton took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Jordan Williams homered, drove in two runs and stole three bases to lead the Warriors to a Hogoheegee District afternoon victory over the Rebels.
Hutton improved to 6-0, striking out six in 61/3 innings. His ERA dropped from 0.60 prior to the game.
D.J. Martin drew five walks, swiped three bases and scored twice for the Warriors. Clint Goodwin had two hits and drove in three for Chilhowie (9-2-1, 7-0-1), which will open Hogoheegee District tournament play next Tuesday at Emory & Henry College.
Jacob Eisert singled in the sixth to break up Hutton’s bid for a no-hitter, and scored on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
Northwood 10, Rural Retreat 9
Tyler Waddle’s two-run walkoff double led the Panthers to a thrilling Hogoheegee District victory over the Indians.
Waddle, the fourth Northwood pitcher in the game, also picked up the win on the mound. He finished with five hits, drove in four runs and scored three more. Chris Frye had three hits, four runs and two RBIs, while Owen Doane added two hits and two RBIs.
Rural Retreat, which led 7-0 after the top half of the first inning, was led by Noah Bandrimer, who had three hits, three RBIs and scored two runs, but also took the loss on the mound.
Carter Rouse had two hits and scored twice for the Indians.
Northwood improved to 4-7-1.
LATE TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Holston 6, Patrick Henry 5
Brycen Richardson went 4-for-4 with a home run and Jordan Ezzell struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings on the mound as Holston edged Patrick Henry.
Holston led 6-0 entering the last inning and held off the PH rally, avenging an earlier loss to the Rebels.
BOYS SOCCER
Honaker 5, Rural Retreat 1
Zane Johnson scored two goals as the Honaker Tigers topped Rural Retreat.
Nick Goodman, Tyler Skeens and Landon Marsh also found the back of the net for the Tigers.