PREP ROUNDUP: Noelia Adkins sets THS record in leading Vikings to golf title
Noelia Adkins set a school record with a 69 to help lift Tennessee High to the Big 11 Conference girls golf tournament championship on Tuesday at Tri-Cities Golf Club.

Maddie Simcox added 71 and Isabella Adkins contributed a 72 for the Vikings.

VOLLEYBALL

Sullivan East 3, Chuckey-Doak 0

Cayden Bawgus dished out 30 assists as the Sullivan East Patriots improved to 3-2 with a road win over Chuckey-Doak.

Gracey Byrd (11 kills, 10 digs, five aces), Zoe Johnson (seven kills), Hannah Hodge (seven kills) and Haley Grubb (12 digs) also played well for East, which hosts Elizabethton on Thursday.

Cornerstone 3, Tri-Cities 0

Anna Amburgey had four kills and two blocks as the Cornerstone Christian Academy Lions of Abingdon took a 25-22, 25-10, 25-17 win over Tri-Cities Christian Academy.

Abby Lampkin (six aces), Emilie Bolling (four kills) and Lilly Bolling (two blocks) also played well for homestanding Cornerstone, now 3-1 on the season.

