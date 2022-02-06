PREP ROUNDUP: Nathan Spurling (John Battle), Bradley Owens (Twin Springs), David Graves (Graham), Jonah Looney (Grundy), Connor Finley (Holston), Taylor Blackburn (Northwood) star in wins

Jon Blankenship and Nathan Spurling spearheaded a fourth-quarter surge and helped John Battle exact some revenge with a 73-60 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win on the road Saturday afternoon.

Battle trailed 51-45 entering the fourth quarter, but closed the game on a 28-9 run. Blankenship had seven of his 14 points in the fourth and Spurling scored six of his 20 points during that span.

The Trojans had lost to Lee High on Thursday at home.

Noah Ratliff (12 points) and JonAlan Richardson (11 points) also scored in double digits for the team from Bristol.

Brayden Hammonds led Lee with 19 points, while Brynnen Pendergraft finished with 13 points.

Graham 69, Martinsville 57

Graham standout David Graves dropped a career-high 40 points on Martinsville as the G-Men prevailed and avenged an earlier loss to the Bulldogs.

Kaleb Morgan and Xayvion Turner Bradshaw added 10 points apiece for Graham, which is now 8-6.

Northwood 75, Council 44

Cole Rolen fired in 22 points as Northwood notched a non-district road.

Eli Carter added 18 points for the Panthers, who put the game away with a 19-8 run to open the second half. Sam Rhea tossed in 11 points.

Dawson Stevens and Caleb Hess supplied 14 points apiece for Council.

Holston 69, Marion 68

Connor Finley scored 17 points as the Cavaliers earned the non-district win in a foul-marred game.

Brycen Sheets (14 points), Dustin Bott (13) and Lane Blevins (13) also reached double figures for Holston.

Marion (12-6) was led by Grant Williams with 28 points. The Scarlet Hurricanes close out the regular season next week with four games.

Grundy 51, Hurley 45

Jonah Looney scored 22 points as Black Diamond District leader Grundy held off Hurley for a road win.

Thomas Gilbert added 15 points for the Golden Wave in a game that was close throughout.

Hurley was paced by Landon Bailey’s 19 points.

Science Hill 70, Union 61

Union senior Bradley Bunch poured in 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bears were beaten by Science Hill.

Malachi Jenkins added 10 points for Union (14-5), which pulled within three points with 40 seconds remaining. Science Hill went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final quarter to clinch the win.

Jamar Livingston led the Hilltoppers with 22 points.

Twin Springs 58, J.I. Burton 32

Bradley Owens scored 17 points and Twin Springs topped J.I. Burton for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The Titans (14-7, 7-2) are tied with Rye Cove (16-3, 7-2) for first place in the Cumberland District and the archrivals play on Friday night in Nickelsville.

BJ Castle and Mason Elliott added 12 points apiece for Twin Springs on Saturday with Connor Lane contributing 11 points. Twin Springs led 18-3 eight minutes into the game.

Noa Godsey notched nine points for J.I. Burton (9-10, 5-3), which had suffered a 49-46 setback to the Titans on Friday night.

GIRLS

John Battle 49, Lee High 46

Hanna Jo McReynolds scored 13 points to lead the way for John Battle as the Trojans held off Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Anna McKee’s 11 points and Kara Kelley’s 10 points were also key for Battle in a contest that was close throughout.

Chloe Calton led Lee with 17 points.

Northwood 31, Council 10

In a game that featured a combined 41 points, 25 of them were scored by Northwood senior Taylor Blackburn.

Blackburn’s scoring spree helped Northwood (3-15) snap a 14-game losing skid.

Blackburn had three points in the first quarter, eight in the second quarter, seven in the third and seven more in the fourth.

Grundy 66, Hurley 18

Madison Looney's 21-point, 16-rebound, six-assist, four-block performance led the way for Grundy in a Black Diamond District victory.

Kaylee Compton (14 points, four assists), Heileigh Vencill (10 points, seven assists) and Jessi Looney (13 points, five steals) also starred for the Golden Wave.

Region 1D Standings

BOYS

Black Diamond District

Dist. Overall

Grundy 6-0 9-9

Honaker 4-2 10-9

Hurley 3-3 3-13

Council 1-4 1-17

Twin Valley 0-5 2-12

Cumberland District

Dist. Overall

Rye Cove 7-2 16-3

Twin Springs 7-2 14-7

Eastside 5-3 11-8

J.I. Burton 5-3 9-10

Thomas Walker 1-7 6-13

Castlewood 0-8 4-13

Hogoheegee District

Dist. Overall

Northwood 7-1 12-5

Chilhowie 5-2 11-7

Lebanon 4-3 12-7

Patrick Henry 3- 5 7-12

Holston 2-5 5-11

Rural Retreat 1-6 6-13

GIRLS

Black Diamond District

Dist. Overall

Honaker 6-0 17-3

Twin Valley 4-1 13-3

Grundy 3-3 12-6

Hurley 1-5 1-16

Council 0-5 0-15

Cumberland District

Dist. Overall

Eastside 8-0 14-6

Thomas Walker 7-1 13-6

J.I. Burton 3-3 9-7

Rye Cove 3-6 7-13

Twin Springs 2-6 6-13

Castlewood 0-7 4-12

Hogoheegee District

Dist. Overall

Rural Retreat 7-0 14-3

Patrick Henry 5-3 11-8

Lebanon4-3 8-11

Chilhowie3-4 8-10

Holston 3-4 6-12

Northwood 0-8 3-15