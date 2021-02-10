 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Narrows upsets George Wythe; Tennessee High boys fall to Volunteer
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Narrows upsets George Wythe; Tennessee High boys fall to Volunteer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tennessee High Logo

Hunter Smith scored 14 points to lead four Green Wave shooters in double figures in Narrows’ surprising 59-57 Region 1C boys basketball semifinal win over the George Wythe Maroons on Wednesday night.

Derek Johnson added 12 points, Dalton Bradley had 11 and Koiler Pruett added 10 for the Green Wave, who led 12-8 after the first quarter and maintained the lead rest of the game.

Peyton Coe paced George Wythe (5-2) with 15 points. Ty Campbell tossed in 14 and Daniel Goode added 11.

GW lost its final two games of the season.

Narrows (7-4) will play Parry McCluer for the Region 1C championship on Friday.

Volunteer 67,                                    Tennessee High 59

Tennessee High’s season ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the District 1-AAA tournament. It was Volunteer’s third victory of the season over the Vikings.

No other details were provided.

GIRLS

Sullivan East 62,                          Johnson County 27

Jenna Hare’s 26 points led the way for Sullivan East as the Patriots improved to 21-4.

Emma Aubrey added 12 points for East, which had clinched the Three Rivers Conference regular-season title the night before.

Hurley 49, Northwood 43

Krista Endicott scored 37 points as the Rebels won a VHSL Plus-One game.

Magan Frye (15 points) and Caroline Hayden (13 points, 16 rebounds) led Northwood.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

Rye Cove 102, Chilhowie 98

In a VHSL Plus-One Game, Rye Cove required an extra period to notch a win over Chilhowie.

The Eagles erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and prevailed in finishing the season with a 12-4 record. Ethan Chavez scored 25 of his game-high 37 points after the third quarter. He also had 20 rebounds.

Zach Baker (26 points), Mason Hardin (15 points) and Matthew Rhoton (13 points) also played well. Hardin’s 3-pointer put Rye Cove ahead to stay in the extra session.

Josh Tuell’s 33 points and Jonathan Phelps’ 22 points led Chilhowie.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts