PREP ROUNDUP: Narrows upsets George Wythe; Tennessee High boys fall to Volunteer

Hunter Smith scored 14 points to lead four Green Wave shooters in double figures in Narrows’ surprising 59-57 Region 1C boys basketball semifinal win over the George Wythe Maroons on Wednesday night.
Derek Johnson added 12 points, Dalton Bradley had 11 and Koiler Pruett added 10 for the Green Wave, who led 12-8 after the first quarter and maintained the lead rest of the game.
Peyton Coe paced George Wythe (5-2) with 15 points. Ty Campbell tossed in 14 and Daniel Goode added 11.
GW lost its final two games of the season.
Narrows (7-4) will play Parry McCluer for the Region 1C championship on Friday.
Volunteer 67, Tennessee High 59
Tennessee High’s season ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the District 1-AAA tournament. It was Volunteer’s third victory of the season over the Vikings.
No other details were provided.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 62, Johnson County 27
Jenna Hare’s 26 points led the way for Sullivan East as the Patriots improved to 21-4.
Emma Aubrey added 12 points for East, which had clinched the Three Rivers Conference regular-season title the night before.
Hurley 49, Northwood 43
Krista Endicott scored 37 points as the Rebels won a VHSL Plus-One game.
Magan Frye (15 points) and Caroline Hayden (13 points, 16 rebounds) led Northwood.
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
Rye Cove 102, Chilhowie 98
In a VHSL Plus-One Game, Rye Cove required an extra period to notch a win over Chilhowie.
The Eagles erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and prevailed in finishing the season with a 12-4 record. Ethan Chavez scored 25 of his game-high 37 points after the third quarter. He also had 20 rebounds.
Zach Baker (26 points), Mason Hardin (15 points) and Matthew Rhoton (13 points) also played well. Hardin’s 3-pointer put Rye Cove ahead to stay in the extra session.
Josh Tuell’s 33 points and Jonathan Phelps’ 22 points led Chilhowie.