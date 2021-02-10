PREP ROUNDUP: Narrows upsets George Wythe; Tennessee High boys fall to Volunteer

Hunter Smith scored 14 points to lead four Green Wave shooters in double figures in Narrows’ surprising 59-57 Region 1C boys basketball semifinal win over the George Wythe Maroons on Wednesday night.

Derek Johnson added 12 points, Dalton Bradley had 11 and Koiler Pruett added 10 for the Green Wave, who led 12-8 after the first quarter and maintained the lead rest of the game.

Peyton Coe paced George Wythe (5-2) with 15 points. Ty Campbell tossed in 14 and Daniel Goode added 11.

GW lost its final two games of the season.

Narrows (7-4) will play Parry McCluer for the Region 1C championship on Friday.

Volunteer 67, Tennessee High 59

Tennessee High’s season ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the District 1-AAA tournament. It was Volunteer’s third victory of the season over the Vikings.

No other details were provided.

GIRLS

Sullivan East 62, Johnson County 27