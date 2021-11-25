PREP ROUNDUP: Murray's 22 leads Sullivan East over University High

Logan Murray was the game’s high scorer with 22 points as the Sullivan East Patriots posted a 75-54 boys basketball victory over University High on Wednesday night at the Patriot Palace.

Dylan Bartley (14 points) and Braden Standbridge (10 points) also scored in double digits as East dominated the second half. The Patriots trailed 26-23 at halftime, but outscored University High 52-28 over the final 16 minutes.

Jordan Carter led University High with 17 points.

East hosts Bearden of Knoxville on Saturday.

TUESDAY

GIRLS

Sullivan East 68, Happy Valley 32

Jenna Hare continued her climb up the Sullivan East career scoring list, moving from 18th to 14th while scoring 22 points to lead the Patriots to a rout of the Warriors in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday night.

Hare moved past Kristen Ervin (class of 2015), Alyssa Hare, (2017, Jenna’s sister), Kelly Stewart (‘93) and Megan Addison (‘17) with her performance on Tuesday.

Sullivan East (4-2), which led 43-9 at halftime, also received 20 points from Riley Nelson.