Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Mullins shoots Richlands past Rebels

Calton Mullins scored 22 points to help Richlands hold off the Rebels 58-48 on Saturday.

Gavin Ratliff added 11 points for the Blue Tornado.

Hurley was paced by Thomas Gilbert with 23 points and 10 by Landon Bailey.

Sullivan East 79, Unaka 56: Drake Fisher scored 31 points to lead three Patriots in double figures in a 23-point non-district home win over the Rangers.

Corbin Laisure added 18 points for Sullivan East and Tyler Cross added 13.

Unaka was led by Landon Ramsey with 36 points and eight by Joc-z Blamo.

GIRLS

Richlands 53, Hurley 20: Arin Rife recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and also had five steals in the Blue Tornado’s non-district home win over the Rebels.

Annsley Trivette added 20 points and five boards for Richlands (11-1). Carrie Humphrey hit three 3-pointers for nine points, Abby-Lane Queen tallied six points, six boards, three steals and two assists and Chloe Reynolds finished with five steals and three assists.

Hurley was led by Rylee Jackson with 10 points.

Sullivan East 66, Unaka 50: Jenna Hare scored 33 points on 11 field goals and a perfect 9 for 9 from the free throw line to lead the Patriots past the Rangers. Sophie Johnson added 10 points for Sullivan East (7-15), while Abby McCarter had nine.

Lyndie Ramsey led Unaka (6-14) with 25 points.

