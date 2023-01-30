PREP ROUNDUP: Mullins' 19 leads Richlands past Cavaliers; Grundy sweeps Tazewell; Holston girls prevail

Colton Mullins scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack for the Richlands Blue Tornado as they posted a 63-57 non-district boys basketball road win over the Holston Cavaliers on Monday evening.

Mullins hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining to snap a 52-52 deadlock and the Blues never trailed again, icing the game at the free throw line. Eight of the nine players who got in the game scored for Richlands with Max Herndon and Lane Reynolds adding nine points apiece. The Blue Tornado tallied 10 3s.

Holston got a 17-point, 12-rebound showing from Cole Caywood, while Connor Finley finished with 11 points in the loss.

Grundy 70, Tazewell 41

Jonah Looney’s 22-point performance set the tone as the Grundy Golden Wave trounced non-district foe Tazewell.

Isaiah Boyd (15 points, eight rebounds, four assists), Caleb Conaway (14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) and Landon Johnson (10 points) also played well for head coach Brian Looney’s club.

The victory gave Brian Looney his 100th win as head coach of the Golden Wave.

Grundy (11-7) built a 41-23 halftime lead.

Tre Blankenship’s 14 points and Sean Ray’s 13 points were tops for Tazewell. The Bulldogs once again played without a full roster due to suspensions from a fight with Southwest District rival Graham six days earlier.

GIRLS

Holston 47, Northwood 14

Senior post player Molly Turner had 10 points and was among the many contributors for the Holston Cavaliers in their Hogoheegee District victory.

Senior Bailey Widener, freshman Allie Parks and sophomore M.J. Musser added nine points apiece. Holston led 26-7 at halftime.

Olivia Briggs scored nine of Northwood’s 14 points. The Panthers are still searching for their first win.

Grundy 57, Tazewell 54

Jessi Looney had herself a night – 18 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals, one block – and she came through in the clutch in the Golden Wave’s overtime win over Tazewell.

Grundy scored the first eight points of the extra session with Looney starting that surge with a bucket 38 seconds into OT to give the Golden Wave a lead they never relinquished.

Kate Bostic had a team-high 20 points, while Sophia Belcher recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

Maddie Day had 22 points, while Grace Hancock finished with 15 points and six steals for Tazewell. The Bulldogs missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds of overtime.

It was the second straight close loss for Tazewell, which dropped a 45-43 decision at Virginia High on Friday.

Bluefield (W.Va.) 47, Graham 35

The Graham G-Girls dropped a decision to their biggest nemesis.