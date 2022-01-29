PREP ROUNDUP: Moore's double-double leads Twin Valley over Grundy

Haylee Moore had a double-double to remember, recording 24 points and 27 rebounds to lift Twin Valley to a 51-50 Black Diamond District overtime victory over Grundy on Saturday.

Kamryn Vance added 16 points, including a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass with .06 seconds left on the clock to force overtime. She also had eight points and two steals.

Twin Valley (12-3, 3-1) outscored the Golden Wave 4-3 in the extra period.

Grundy was led by Jessi Looney and Haylee Vencill with 14 points apiece, while Madison Looney added 13 in the loss.

BOYS

Abingdon 62, John Battle 53

Dayton Osborne had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Abingdon to a Mountain 7 District win over John Battle.

Lucas Honaker added 11 points and five boards, while James Whitted tallied nine points, five steals and four assists. Haynes Carter also contributed with seven points, five assists and four steals.

Konnor Kilgore added seven points for the Falcons to improve to 10-6 on the season.

Grundy 71, Twin Valley 33

Thomas Gilbert scored 15 points and Jonah Looney added 14 to lead Grundy to a Black Diamond District win over Twin Valley.

Landon Johnson added 10 points and five assists for the Golden Wave. Looney added 10 rebounds in the win.

Hayden Fuller had 15 points and Chander Cooper added 11 for Twin Valley.