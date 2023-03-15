Tyson Mitchell struck out 11 and walked one, while allowing just one hit in six innings on the mound, leading Sullivan East to a 6-0 win over Clinton on Wednesday evening in the Patriots’ first game on the school’s new turf infield.

Sullivan East, which advanced to the state tournament last season, received three hits, including a double, and two runs scored from Jake Witcher. Corbin Dickinson, who drove in three runs for the Patriots (1-0), pitched the seventh and struck out one.

Jackson Stiltner had the lone hit for Clinton, which had four errors to none for Sullivan East.

Grayson County 10, Chilhowie 8: Mac Goad had two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead defending Region C champion Grayson County past defending Region D champ Chilhowie in Independence.

Zac Hall, Connor Smith and Dawson Tuell had two hits each for the Warriors, while Isaac Booth had one hit and walked three times.

Adam Pennington and Maverik Goad had two hits apiece for Grayson County. Matthew Rector struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win.

Hancock County 6, Rye Cove 4: Dawson Kern drove in two runs for the Rye Cove Eagles in their season-opening loss.

Will Rollins, Payton Darnell and Landon Lane each had two hits for Rye Cove, which held an 8-6 edge in hits. However, four errors proved costly for the Eagles.

SOFTBALL

West Ridge 8, John Battle 1: Victoria Browder and Miranda Henley combined to pitch a three-hitter as West Ridge whipped John Battle and spoiled Tom Harmon’s debut as the Trojans’ head coach.

Battle got its three hits from Madison Bowery, Saylor Baldwin and Jordan Roulett-Wheeler. Bowery scored Battle’s only run in the top of the seventh inning

Madison Chapman went 2-for-3, stole five bases and scored three runs to lead the way for West Ridge. The Wolves led 5-0 after three innings.

Volunteer 2, Sullivan East 0: Keelye Fields had both of Sullivan East’s hits as the Patriots lost their season-opener.

Addyson Fisher pitched the shutout for Volunteer and registered nine strikeouts, while also driving in Volunteer’s first run with a RBI double in the second inning.

East received two outfield assists from Jayla Vance, while Katie Botts went the distance in the circle.

Grayson County 6, Chilhowie 1: Kylie Pope went 3-for-4, scored two runs and tallied a RBI as Grayson County spoiled the season-opener for the Chilhowie Warriors.

Chilhowie pounded out 11 hits off Grayson County pitcher Hiley Boyer, but stranded 10 baserunners. Kylee Roberts went 3-for-3 for the Warriors, while freshman Denessa Martin went 2-for-4 and scored Chilhowie’s lone run in her varsity debut.

Kayla Roland had Chilhowie’s RBI in the third inning, while Madi Preston pounded out two hits in the setback.

Jenkins (Ky.) 22, Twin Valley 11: Chey Davis went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Twin Valley Panthers lost their season-opener in a slugfest.

Skylar Vanover also had three RBIs for TV, while Leya Vanover went 2-for-4 and tallied two RBIs.

Lee High 9, Thomas Walker 0 : Drew Cox recorded a shutout in the circle and Chloe Bledsoe had two hits, including a home run, to lift the Generals past the Pioneers.

Emma Fortner and Chloe Calton had two hits each for Lee High, which scored six runs in the second inning.

Rylee Lawson had two hits for Thomas Walker, which is playing without standout pitcher Eden Muncy, who transferred to Rye Cove in January.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richlands 2, Honaker 1: Kylie Musick had the lone goal for Honaker, while McKenzie Lowe made nine saves in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 3, Richlands 0: Zane Johnson scored two goals and dished out an assist as Honaker recorded a shutout win.

Thomas Ball also scored for the Tigers, while Jaxon Dye doled out an assist.

Richlands received 15 saves from goalkeeper Isaiah Bandy.