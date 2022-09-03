Prep Roundup: Merrick Kestner (Holston), Reyshawn Anderson (Union), Alec Gent (Wise Central), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Peyton Musick (Honaker) among Friday's stars

The Holston Cavaliers had their football game on Friday night broadcast by a local television station.

The dudes from Damascus showed why they have been a long-running gridiron success story.

Merrick Kestner rushed for 118 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown as Holston trounced Twin Springs, 42-16, for a non-district victory.

Luke Greene added 89 rushing yards and a score for the Cavs (2-0), while Noah Tweed rushed for 76 yards and a score. Tweed also threw a TD pass as Holston extended its regular-season winning streak to 17 games.

Twin Springs (1-1) was paced by Ryan Horne’s 161 rushing yards.

Wise Central 49, Marion 28

The gentleman who had the biggest night for the Wise County Central Warriors on Friday was Alec Gent.

Gent gained 157 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns as Central moved to 2-0 with the non-district triumph.

Gent scored on runs of 48, 37 and 24 yards. His second touchdown gave Central a 42-7 lead just 16 seconds before halftime.

Braeden Church threw two touchdown passes to Dane Elkins, while Talon Yates and Avery Hall supplied scoring runs in the victory. Central held a 419-244 edge in total offense and did not have to punt.

Brody Taylor led Marion (1-1) with 110 yards on 28 carries. Taylor, JB Carroll, Dalton Hall and Fred Smith had the touchdowns for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Marion 7 0 14 7—28

Wise Co. Central 14 28 7 0—49

Scoring Summary

WC – Yates 38 run (Onate kick)

M – Carroll 49 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

WC – Elkins 33 pass from Church (Onate kick)

WC – Hall 36 run (run failed)

WC – Elkins 15 pass from Church (Church run)

WC – Gent 48 run (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 37 run (Onate kick)

M – D. Hall 50 INT return (Wolfe kick)

WC – Gent 24 run (Onate kick)

M – F. Smith 89 kickoff return (Wolfe kick)

M – Taylor 8 run (Wolfe kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: M 12, WC 8; Rushes-Yards: M 49-195, WCC 27-353; Passing Yards: M 49, WCC 66; Comp-Att-Int.: M 1-6-0, WCC 3-4-1; Fumbles-Lost: M 8-1, WCC 2-2; Penalties-Yards: M 4-40, WCC 5-35; Punts-Average: M 2-35.5, WCC 0-0

Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0

First-year head coach Gary Collier has his Rye Cove Eagles flying high.

The team had more reason to celebrate on Friday after moving to 2-0.

The Eagles won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 2019.

The crew from Clinchport is 2-0 for the first time since 2004.

It was the first shutout since 2017.

A defense led by Trevor Darnell, Carter Roach-Hodge and Kaden Bowen led the way on Friday. Bowen’s 54-yard interception return with 7:34 left in the third quarter broke a scoreless tie and gave Rye Cove the lead for good.

Landon Lane and Jon Howell added touchdown runs for the Eagles, who held a 207-60 edge in total offense and overcame three turnovers.

Logan Barnette had 86 rushing yards in the win.

Rye Cove had suffered a 37-0 loss to Northwood last season.

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Rye Cove 0 0 14 6—20

Scoring Summary

RC – Bowen 54 INT return (Roach-Hodge kick)

RC – Lane 1 run (Roach-Hodge kick)

RC – Howell 3 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 4, RC 14 ; Rushes-Yards: N 25-39, RC 43-170; Passing Yards: N 21, RC 37; Comp-Att-Int.: N 3-11-1, RC 8-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: N 0-0, RC 2-2; Penalties-Yards: N 12-74, RC 5-40; Punts-Average: N 6-31.8, RC 3-26

J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7

Brayden Dutton and Trey Keys both scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a non-district win over the Warriors.

Dutton scored on a run of 40 yards and added another score on a 15-yard reception. Keys had TD runs of 9 and 4 yards as Burton moved to 1-1.

Dutton led the offense with 139 yards on 14 carries while Keys had 125 yards on 19 carries.

Chilhowie (0-2) allowed 303 rushing yards.

J.I. Burton 0 14 6 6-26

Chilhowie 0 0 0 7-7

Scoring Summary

JIB – Dutton 40 run (Tate pass from Godsey)

JIB – Keys 9 run (kick failed)

JIB – Keys 4 run (kick failed)

C –Crewey 27 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

JIB – Dutton 15 pass from Godsey (kick blocked)

Team Stats

First Downs: JIB 17, C 13; Rushes-Yards: JIB 44-303, C 21-70; Passing Yards: JIB 31, C 129; Comp-Att-Int.: JIB 5-9-3, C 16-24-2; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 2-0, C 1-1; Penalties-Yards: JIB 11-87, C 5-40; Punts-Average: JIB 0-0, C 3-27.3

Honaker 34, Castlewood 31

Todd Tiller’s first win as the head coach at Honaker won’t be one he soon forgets.

Peyton Musick’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:44 remaining put the Tigers ahead to stay as they edged Russell County rival Castlewood.

Honaker (1-1) led 26-6 with 5:54 left in the third quarter, before Castlewood (1-1) stormed back and took a 31-26 advantage with 5:15 remaining.

Tiller is in his first season as Honaker’s head coach as he took over for Doug Hubbard, who directed the Tigers from 1983-2021. His longtime friend and high school teammate, Bubba Edwards, is the first-year head coach at Castlewood.

Aidan Lowe had 107 rushing yards for the Tigers and scored two TDs.

Cayden Dishman’s 108 receiving yards and Kaden Lasley’s three touchdowns led the way for Castlewood.

Honaker 7 13 6 8—34

Castlewood 0 6 13 12—31

Scoring Summary

H – A. Lowe 8 pass from Musick (Stevens kick)

H – Horne 18 run (run failed)

H – A. Lowe 30 run (Stevens kick)

C – Dishman 88 pass from McConnell (kick failed)

H – Johnson 12 INT return (kick failed)

C – Steffey 29 pass from McConnell (run failed)

C – Lasley 4 run (Gibson kick)

C – Lasley 1 run (run failed)

C – Lasley 45 INT return (run failed)

H – Musick 5 run (Ball pass from Musick)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 20, C 12; Rushes-Yards: H 30-137, C 28-20; Passing Yards: H 225, C 228; Comp-Att-Int.: H 16-29-2, C 12-27-3; Fumbles-Lost: H 2-1, C 4-1; Penalties-Yards: H 9-75, C 5-43; Punts-Average: H 3-45, C 4-36

George Wythe 36, Fort Chiswell 7

Luke Jollay scored three third-quarter touchdowns as George Wythe dominated the second half to claim a Mountain Empire District win.

Jollay reached the end zone on runs of 3, 2 and 8 yards in the third quarter to turn a tie game into a 29-7 advantage. He finished with 70 yards on 12 carries and also amassed 111 yards through the air.

Ben Jollay (10 carries, 109 yards) also played well for the Maroons. Leyton Fowler and Laden Houston also had touchdown runs for GW.

Fort Chiswell (0-2) received 57 rushing yards and a touchdown from Mikey Melton.

Fort Chiswell 0 7 0 0--7

George Wythe 7 0 22 7—36

Scoring Summary

GW – Fowler 7 run (Mitchell kick)

FC – Melton 2 run (Billings kick)

GW – Luke Jollay 3 run (L. Jollay run)

GW – Luke Jollay 2 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Luke Jollay 8 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Houston 22 run (Mitchell kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: FC 13, GW 15; Rushes-Yards: FC 47-136, GW 32-259; Passing Yards: FC 55, GW 111; Comp-Att-Int.: FC 4-12-1, GW 4-18-1; Fumbles-Lost: FC 2-0, GW 3-1; Penalties-Yards: FC 7-45, GW 12-95; Punts-Average: FC 3-21.3, GW 4-28.

Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13

Kevin Looney played the role of Superman for the Hurley Rebels on Friday night at The Cliff.

Looney intercepted three passes, one of which he returned 100 yards for a touchdown, to highlight his team’s triumph over Thomas Walker.

He also caught a touchdown pass from Landon Bailey and rushed for a touchdown on a night when he finished with 156 all-purpose yards.

Thomas Walker 6 0 0 7 –13

Hurley 14 14 15 0—43

Scoring Summary

H – Landon Bailey 41 run (run failed)

H – Kevin Looney 40 pass from Bailey (Bailey run)

TW –McCurry 2 run (kick good)

H – Caleb Shaffer 31 yard run (Peyton Hurley run)

H – Alex Duty 55 run (run failed)

H – Kevin Looney 100 yard interception return (Hurley run)

H – Peyton Hurley 1 run (Adkins kick)

TW – Silva 3 yard run (pass failed)

Graham 38, Tazewell 8

Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 128 yards on 14 carries and also returned a fumble for a touchdown as Graham dispatched Southwest District rival Tazewell.

Chris Edwards added two TD runs for the G-Men (2-0), who also got quality play from quarterback Brayden Meadows.

Tazewell (1-1) got its touchdown from Cassius Harris, who had 42 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards to lead the way for the Bulldogs.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 48,

Twin Valley 14

The Montcalm Generals commanded the second half in taking a triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers.

The score was tied at 14 apiece at halftime with Jacob Justice and Matt Lester accounting for the Panthers’ touchdowns.

Grainger 28, Sullivan East 24

Sullivan East quarterback Drake Fisher threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots were edged on the road by Grainger.

Fisher hooked up with Masun Tate, Corbin Laisure and Gavin Patrick for scores, but it wasn’t enough as the bunch from Bluff City fell to 1-2.

Grainger (2-1) received 106 rushing yards and two TDs from Tucker Gillette.

The Grizzlies led 22-6 at halftime and then held off East the rest of the way.

Radford 62, Gate City 12

Ethan Fleming (17 carries, 82 yards; two receptions, 40 yards) scored two touchdowns as the highlights were few and far between for Gate City in a non-district road loss at Radford.

Fleming’s second score pulled Gate City (0-2) within 20-12 with 3:21 remaining in the first half. Radford (2-0) responded by reeling off 42 unanswered points.

Landen Clark had perhaps the best performance by a player in the Commonwealth on Friday night.

He passed for 278 yards and six touchdowns on 10-of-12 passing for Radford, while rushing for 83 yards on nine carries with two TDs.

Virginia Tech commit Marcell Baylor had two TD catches for head coach Michael Crist’s club, while Parker Prioleau (four catches, 108 yards, three TDs) also shined.

Radford 14 34 7 7 - 62

Gate City 0 12 0 0 -12

R - Baylor 22 pass from Clark (Rupe kick)

R -- Kanpie 49 pass from Clark (Rupe kick)

GC - Fleming 3 run (kick failed)

R - Clark 54 run (run failed)

GC - Fleming 4 run (kick blocked)

R - Baylor 47 pass from Clark (Rupe Kick)

R - Prioleau 44 pass from Clark (Rupe kick)

R - Prioleau 19 pass from Clark (Rupe kick)

R - Clark 6 run (Rupe kick)

R - Baylor 21 pass from Clark (Rupe kick)

R - Taylor 3 run (Walsh kick)

Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20

Ridgeview got all it wanted from Grundy before emerging with a non-district win on the road.

Grundy led 14-13 at halftime, but the Wolfpack (2-0) got going as quarterback Ryan O’Quinn scored on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter to put Ridgeview ahead to stay.

O'Quinn was 10-of-14 through the air for 194 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed for 65 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Brandon Beavers had 97 receiving yards.

Ian Scammell (22 carries, 54 yards) scored two of Grundy's three touchdowns. The Golden Wave (0-2) also 49 rushing yards and a score from Isaiah Boyd.

Ridgeview 7 6 21 0 -- 34

Grundy 8 6 0 6--20

R -- Beavers 34 pass from R. O'Quinn (Smith kick)

G -- Scammell 1 run (Bush run)

G -- Boyd 14 run (conversion failed)

R -- K. Counts 29 pass from R. O'Quinn (conversion failed)

R -- R. O'Quinn 1 run (Hill pass from R. O'Quinn)

R -- C. Hill 8 run (Smith kick)

R -- Proffitt 1 run (conversion failed)

G -- Scammell 1 run (conversion failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 23, G 12; Rushes-Yards: R 37-187, G 38-153; Passing Yards: R194, G 19; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 10-14-2, G 2-7-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 2-1, G 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 6-50, G 4-35; Punts-Average: R 0-0, G 3-32.3

Science Hill 49, West Ridge 7

For the second straight week, West Ridge was walloped.

Science Hill received three touchdowns from Tyler Moon in whipping the Wolves in a Big East Conference game with a big margin of victory.

West Ridge (1-2) got its touchdown from Trey Frazier.

Union 42, Richlands 0

The U decal on the side of Union’s helmets might as well have stood for unstoppable on Friday night.

Reyshawn Anderson accounted for 287 of Union’s 413 rushing yards as the Bears routed rival Richlands.

Anderson scored three touchdowns, while Keith Chandler, Johnny Satterfield and Keyshawn Anderson also got in on the rushing attack.

The Bears (2-0) had logged 413 rushing yards the week before against Lee.

Richlands (1-1) got 32 rushing yards from Kalib Simmons. Standout Dylan Brown was limited to 16 yards on seven carries.

The Blue Tornado had just four first downs and 87 yards of total offense.

Union 21 14 7 0—42

Richlands 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

U – R. Anderson 51 run (Harmon kick)

U – R. Anderson 80 run (Harmon kick)

U – Chandler 1 run (Harmon kick)

U – Satterfield 9 run (Harmon kick)

U – K. Anderson 2 run (Harmon kick)

U – R. Anderson 68 run (Harmon kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: U 18, R 4; Rushes-Yards: U 34-413, R 19-38; Passing Yards: U 11, R 49; Comp-Att-Int.: U 1-7-0, R 3-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: U 0-0, R 3-2; Penalties-Yards: U 1-5, R 7-56; Punts-Average: U 0-0, R 4-36.5