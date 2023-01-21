PREP ROUNDUP: McAmis, Warriors avenge earlier loss to Ridgeview; Richlands (girls) win, George Wythe (boys) lose first-place showdowns; Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) reaches milestone; Clay Hart (J.I. Burton), Morgan Varney (Lebanon) star

Emmah McAmis scored 30 points and Madison Looney added eight points and 13 rebounds as Wise County Central avenged an earlier loss to Ridgeview with a 66-39 Mountain 7 District destruction of the Wolfpack on Friday night.

Abbie Jordan contributed eight points and seven assists for the Warriors (13-3, 6-1).

Tsega Mullins paced Ridgeview (12-5, 5-2) with 10 points.

Lebanon 62, Patrick Henry 20

It was the Morgan Varney show at Lebanon, scoring 32 points — including four 3-pointers — and 12 rebounds in the Pioneers’ Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Chloe Couch added six assists and five steals for Lebanon (11-6, 4-1), which led 27-3 after one quarter and 40-12 at halftime.

Patrick Henry was led by Sophie Wright with eight points.

Union 73, Lee High 25

Abby Slagle scored 22 of her 25 points in the first half as the Bears rolled to a Mountain 7 District home win over the Generals.

Taylor Hughes added 15 points for the Bears (9-6, 4-3), while Gracy McKinney and Brooke Bailey had 11 points apiece.

Lee High (1-15, 0-7) was paced by Cassidy Hammons with seven points.

Tri-Cities Christian 41, Bethel (N.C). 28

Grace Williams had a monster game with 15 points and 21 rebounds for the Eagles in a win over the visitors from Spruce Pine, N.C.

Angel Pierce and Savannah Barb had eight points each, Cianna McCready added seven rebounds and three steals, Bella Bosken dished out four assists and Meka Sanders had three steals for TCC, which improved to 8-3 on the season.

Emma Beach had two 3-pointers and 10 points to lead Bethel.

Richlands 50, Marion 36

The Blue Tornado took over sole possession of first place in the Southwest District with a triumph over the visiting Scarlet Hurricanes of Marion.

No other details were provided.

Twin Valley 52, East Ridge (Ky.) 40

Haylee Moore was more than East Ridge could handle as she went for 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Panthers (11-6) also got a 16-point, five-assists, two-steal performance from Heileigh Vencill. Twin Valley opened the second half on a 10-3 run to open the second half.

J.I. Burton 54, Castlewood 9

Kayen Fields scored 23 points as J.I. Burton cruised past Castlewood.

Burton built a 30-5 halftime lead and bounced back from Thursday night’s loss at John Battle in a big way.

Anna Summers had 14 rebounds for Castlewood.

Eastside 75, Thomas Walker 48

Azzy Hammons pumped in 32 points to go along with four assists and three steals as the Eastside Spartans retained their hold on first place in the Cumberland District.

Taylor Clay added 19 points for Eastside, which put the game away by closing the first half on a 21-7 run.

Kalli Wood was tops for Thomas Walker with 14 points. Chloe Marcum and Patricia Bigge added 11 points apiece.

Auburn 41, George Wythe 34

George Wythe was sent to its second straight loss as Madison Harris scored 16 points to lead the Auburn Eagles past the Maroons.

GW was coming off a 45-32 loss to Blacksburg on Wednesday.

Amarrah Cartner-Bennett had a team-high seven points for GW, which fell behind 10-3 after one quarter.

Rye Cove 43, Twin Springs 28

Twin Springs dropped a Cumberland District decision to its biggest rival.

The Titans (8-8, 2-2) were led by Preslie Larkins’ 12 points.

Elizabethton 50, West Ridge 39

Lina Lyon scored 22 points as Elizabethton walloped the Wolves.

Unicoi County 65, Sullivan East 45

The Sullivan East Patriots were outscored 32-15 in the second half in losing an Upper Lakes Conference game in Erwin.

Volunteer 60, Tennessee High 38

Tennessee High was vanquished by Volunteer on the road.

Kendall Cross led the Vikings with 13 points.

BOYS

West Ridge 75, Elizabethton 55

Will Harris canned four of West Ridge’s 10 3-pointers to finish with 16 points in the Wolves’ non-conference road win over the Cyclones.

Houston Sherfey added three 3-pointers for 11 points. Wade Witcher led the Wolves with 20 points, while Dawson Arnold and Avery Horne had nine apiece.

Elizabethton was paced by Mason Ball with 20 points and Dalton Mitchell with 19 points.

Northwood 53, Holston 46

Owen Doane scored 19 points and Harley Turley added 12 in the Panthers’ Hogoheegee District home win over the Cavaliers.

Sam Rhea also had 11 points for Northwood.

Cole Caywood had 13 points for Holston, while Cade Caywood added 11.

Union 54, Lee High 25

Cam Bostic scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half in the Bears’ Mountain 7 District home decision over the Generals.

Reyshawn Anderson added 14 points for Union (6-8, 4-3), which outscored Lee High 44-21 after the opening period.

Cade Leonard paced Lee with 14 points. Brayden Hammonds added 12.

Twin Springs 79, Rye Cove 30

Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined to score 47 points in the Titans’ Cumberland District home win over the Eagles.

Owens scored 25 points and Lane had 22 for Twin Springs, which led 54-23 at halftime, allowing Rye Cove just seven second half points.

Ryan Horne added 11 points and Connor Hughes tossed in 10 for the Titans.

Carter Roach-Hodge led the Eagles with nine points.

Ridgeview 52, Wise County Central 49

Cannon Hill scored 16 points – and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career – as the Ridgeview Wolfpack won a Mountain 7 District road game in overtime.

Chantz Robinette scored four of his 14 points in the extra session as Ridgeview outscored Central 8-5 in OT.

Isaiah Justice added 11 points in the win.

Ethan Collins pumped in a game-high 24 points for Central. The Warriors were coming off a double-overtime win over John Battle on Tuesday.

Auburn 65, George Wythe 53

There is now a deadlock for first place in the Mountain Empire District as the Auburn Eagles avenged an earlier loss to GW by winning in Riner.

Nicholas Millirons had 20 points to lead Auburn, seven of those coming in the fourth quarter when the Eagles outscored GW 19-10.

Brayden Rainey (14 points), Shane Huff (12 points) and David Goode (12 points) were the top scorers for George Wythe.

Chilhowie 71, Rural Retreat 54

Seth Thomas scored 16 points as Chilhowie ran past Rural Retreat for a road win in Hogoheegee District play.

Aidan Bartuski’s 11 points and Ian Sturgill’s 10 points were also vital to the victory. The Warriors led 24-8 after one quarter.

Caleb Roberts led Rural Retreat with 12 points, while Bryson Smelser dished out 10 assists.

Eastside 64, Thomas Walker 39

Eli McCoy had a dozen points and five steals as Eastside beat homestanding Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District win.

Cole Mullins and Jaxsyn Collins added 10 points apiece for the Spartans.

Tanner Epperly’s 11 points led TW.

J.I. Burton 86, Castlewood 53

Clay Hart was the foundation of J.I. Burton’s success on Friday night with 28 points as the Raiders were excellent in their offensive execution in a Cumberland District victory.

Hart wasn’t the only hitman for the crew from Norton as Noa Godsey (15 points), Ian Tate (15 points) and Maxwell Gilliam (10 points) also knocked down shots.

Cayden Dishman scored 24 points for Castlewood and hit the boards like an anvil with 11 rebounds, while Joe Dotson finished with 11 points in the loss.

East Ridge (Ky.) 75, Twin Valley 27

Braxton Stanley made five of East Ridge’s 14 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the team from the Bluegrass State won at Twin Valley.

Matthew Lester led Twin Valley with 10 points.

Marion 57, Richlands 43

Jack Ford pumped in 21 points as Marion won a Southwest District game on the road.

Parker Wolfe’s 16 points and Reid Osborne’s 14 points were also key for the Scarlet Hurricanes, who overcame a slow start. They trailed 25-24 at halftime.

Caleb Ratliff led Richlands with 12 points. Colton Mullins (11 points), Wynter Boyd (10 points) and Lane Reynolds (10 points) also scored in double digits in the loss.

Unicoi County 55, Sullivan East 49

Sullivan East’s recent hot streak of scoring went cold as the Patriots fell on the road.

Volunteer 62, Tennessee High 60

A wild night in the Upper Lakes Conference included Volunteer’s victory over the visiting Vikings.

Oak Hill Academy 75, Carolina Basketball Academy (Ga.) 52

The Warriors once again made themselves at home at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den as Micah Robinson scored 17 points in a FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational victory.

Kaden Magwood added 13 points for OHA. Gabriel Gustmore’s 15 points paced CBA.

Winston-Salem Christian National 76, The Rock School (Fla.) 59

Lewis Walker (19 points) and Isaiah Washington (18 points) rocked the rim in the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational.

Flight 22 (N.C.) 69, TD Prep (Ga.) 50

Dontavious Pettaway helped Flight 22 put the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational game away with a 23-point performance. Neeko Taylor added 16 points.

Wesley Christian (Ky.) 72, Word of Life (Va.) 71

Miles Spencer converted the game-winning layup after taking a pass from his brother Jalen Spencer to clinch a FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational victory.

Quality Education Regional (N.C.) 53,

National Christian Academy (Md.) 48

A 22-point performance by A.J. Jones led the way for the winners.