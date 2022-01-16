PREP ROUNDUP: McAmis-to-Jordan winning play for Wise Central; Double-double for Union's Bradley Bunch; Great Bridge edges Grundy in Virginia Duals

A couple of ninth-graders teamed up for a nifty play as the Wise County Central Warriors earned a 42-40 girls basketball overtime victory over the Belfry Pirates from Kentucky on Saturday.

Trailing by one point in the extra session, freshman Abbie Jordan took a pass from fellow freshman Emmah McAmis and knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner with four seconds remaining to clinch the victory.

Central (9-4) led 11-0 after one quarter and 21-11 at halftime, but Belfry battled back to force overtime. McAmis finished with 19 points to lead the Warriors, while Jill Sturgill added 10 points.

Belfry (6-10) was led by Cushi Fletcher’s 15 points.

Thomas Walker 61, Castlewood 24

Lakin Burke scored 20 points as part of a balanced attack as the Thomas Walker Pioneers pummeled Castlewood for a Cumberland District win.

Tenley Jackson’s 13 points and Patricia Bigge’s 10 points were also vital for TW, which had seven different players reach the scoring column.

Castlewood received a team-high nine points from Tiffany Proffitt.

Lord Botetourt 75, Abingdon 66

Lord Botetourt’s Taylor Orange was too tough to stop for Abingdon as the Falcons lost a non-district game on the road.

Orange hit six 3-pointers as part of a 32-point performance and was one of three players for the Cavaliers to score in double digits.

Abingdon received 27 points from Ella Seymore, while freshman Sarah Williams scored 18 points in the setback.

Gate City 73, Lee High 46

Lexi Ervin scored 18 points to lead the way for Gate City as the Blue Devils bopped Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Addie Gibson (14 points) and Macey Mullins (13 points) also scored in double digits for the winners.

Morristown East 46, West Ridge 44

Ella Wampler’s tiebreaking bucket at the buzzer gave the Hurricanes the win.

BOYS

Union 62, Oak Hill (Red) 57

Bradley Bunch had a bunch of points (37) and a bunch of rebounds (14) as the Union Bears beat Oak Hill Academy’s Red team in a game played at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington.

Bunch scored 25 points in the second half and finished 13-for-17 from the free throw line.

Noah Jordan supplied 13 points in the win for the Bears (7-4), who bolted out to an 8-0 lead to start the game.

Oak Hill (0-14) was led by Aiden Miller’s 22 points.

Gate City 63, Lee High 22

Ryan Jessee scored 18 points as Gate City lambasted Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

The Blue Devils led 16-0 after one quarter.

Morristown East 74, West Ridge 62

Wade Witcher scored 16 points for West Ridge in a road loss at Morristown East.

Morristown East improved to 21-1, while West Ridge (12-9) lost its third straight game.

Preston Sams added 13 points for the Wolves, while Jackson Dean finished with 11 points.

Rye Cove 41, KACHEA 28

Matthew Rhoton and the Rye Cove Eagles took the Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association Wildcats to school.

Rhoton scored 16 points to lead the way as the Cove improved to 11-2.

WRESTLING

Virginia Duals

American Division

At Hampton Coliseum

Great Bridge 38, Grundy 36

106 – Tanner Hartford (G) pinned Jack Sawyer, 0:28; 113 – Noah Ortiz (GB) pinned Bryce Looney, 0:45; 120 – Max Martin (GB) pinned Blake Broyles, 0:31; 126 – Caleb Neal (GB) pinned Brody Coleman, 3:20; 132 – Eric Doran (GB) tech. fall Justin Owens, 17-0; 138 – Myrin Nixon (GB) dec. Shiam Gordon, 9-4; 145 – Chris Stiltner (G) dec. Aaron Turner, 4-2; 152 – Carson Deel (G) pinned Terrence Howell, 2:54; 160 – Ty Chittum (GB) pinned Ethan Roberts, 1:50; 170 – Noah Lawrence (GB) pinned Ian Scammell, 1:50; 182 – Jake Stiltner (G) dec. Owen Schuller, 3-2 (OT); 195 – Wyatt Bush (G) pinned Jared Williams, 2:50; 220 – Levid Rodriguez (G) pinned Braeden Fluke, 2:29; 285 – Logan Looney (G) pinned Quinton Nash, 1:01.

Notes: This was a semifinal match between teams that have won a combined 44 VHSL state team titles. … It was Grundy’s first loss in a dual match since 2019. … Grundy finished 2-1 in the event. … Great Bridge beat Hempfield (Pennsylvania) 40-25 in the finals.