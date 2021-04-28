PREP ROUNDUP: Mays, Bundy lead Abingdon to Food City Invitational titles

Emily Mays won the 100 and 300 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump to lead Abingdon to the girls team title at the Food City Invitational on Wednesday evening at Abingdon High School.

Abingdon had 192 points to 79 for second place Chilhowie.

Abingdon also won the boys team title with 133 points, led by Jack Bundy, who won the 1600 and 3200 meters. Gavin Lee led Tazewell to a second place finish with 86 points, capturing the shot put and discus.

Chilhowie’s Jonathan Gilley won the long jump, triple jump and 400 meter run.

BASEBALL

Late Tuesday

Lebanon 17, Castlewood 0

Anthony Houchins had two hits and drove in four runs in Lebanon’s season-opening win over the Blue Devils.

Matthew Buchanan and Preston Steele doubled and singled for the Pioneers. Dagan Barton also had two hits in the win. Steele and Barton combined to allow just one hit.

Ryan Salyers had the lone hit for Castlewood.

Lebanon, which scored 11 runs in the third inning, will visit Honaker today.

PREP TRACK