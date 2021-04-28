PREP ROUNDUP: Mays, Bundy lead Abingdon to Food City Invitational titles

Emily Mays won the 100 and 300 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump to lead Abingdon to the girls team title at the Food City Invitational on Wednesday evening at Abingdon High School.
Abingdon had 192 points to 79 for second place Chilhowie.
Abingdon also won the boys team title with 133 points, led by Jack Bundy, who won the 1600 and 3200 meters. Gavin Lee led Tazewell to a second place finish with 86 points, capturing the shot put and discus.
Chilhowie’s Jonathan Gilley won the long jump, triple jump and 400 meter run.
BASEBALL
Late Tuesday
Lebanon 17, Castlewood 0
Anthony Houchins had two hits and drove in four runs in Lebanon’s season-opening win over the Blue Devils.
Matthew Buchanan and Preston Steele doubled and singled for the Pioneers. Dagan Barton also had two hits in the win. Steele and Barton combined to allow just one hit.
Ryan Salyers had the lone hit for Castlewood.
Lebanon, which scored 11 runs in the third inning, will visit Honaker today.
PREP TRACK
Food City Invitational
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 133, Tazewell 86, Patrick Henry 83, Chilhowie 70, Holston 60, Grundy 35, John Battle 34, Bluefield 32, Northwood 18, Mountain Mission 1.
Individual Winners
100 meters: Xander Brown, Abingdon 11.25; 200 meters: Jacorian Green, Bluefield 22.96; 400 meters: Jonathan Gilley, Chilhowie 53.30; 800 meters: Todd Pillion II, Abingdon 2:19.35; 1600 meters: Jack Bundy, Abingdon 4:43.66; 3200 meters: Jack Bundy, Abingdon 1-:25.89; 110 hurdles: Ben Belcher, Patrick Henry 18.93; 300 meters: Ethan Norris, Holston 45.21; 4x100 relay: Holston 46.08; 4x400 relay: Abingdon 4:10.26; 4x800 relay: Abingdon 11:47.38; High jump: Timmy Jessee, Abingdon 5’6”; Long Jump: Jonathan Gilley, Chilhwowie 17’7.50:; Triple jump: Jonathan Gilley, Chilhowie 39’9”; Shot put: Gavin Lee, Tazewell 47’4”; Discus: Gavin Lee, Tazewell 151’0”.
Girls
Team Scores
Abingdon 192, Chilhowie 79, Grundy 71, Tazewell 63, Mountain Mission 44, Patrick Henry 39, John Battle 28, Bluefield 23, Holston 10, Northwood 3.
Individual Winners
100 meters: Maria Chacha, Mountain Mission 13.77; 200 Meters: Chloe Odum, Abingdon 28.53; 400 meters: Juliana Chacha, Mountain Mission 1:05.74; 800 meters: Tess Somervell, Chilhowie 2:44.28; 3200 meters: Lauren Keene, Tazewell 13:35.18; 100 hurdles: Emily Mays, Abingdon 17.37; 300 hurdles: Emily Mays, Abingdon 52.68; 4x100 relay: Abingdon 54.94; 4x400 relay: Abingdon 4:57.83; 4x800 relay: Chilhowie 13.24.78; High jump: Abby Boyd, Abingdon 4’7”; Long jump: Emily Mays, Abingdon 14’0”; Triple jump: Emily Mays, Abingdon 30’2:’ Shot put: Sydney Nunley, Abingdon 34’4”; Discus: Madison Osborne, Patrick Henry 85’3:.