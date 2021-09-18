PREP ROUNDUP: Matthew Lester (Twin Valley), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry), Cole Lambert (Abingdon), Carson Jenkins (Gate City)

There are seven undefeated high school football teams still standing in far Southwest Virginia and to the surprise of some the Twin Valley Panthers are among them.

The bunch from Buchanan County rallied for a 16-9 triumph over the Northwood Panthers on Friday night in Saltville to move to 3-0 on the season.

Matthew Lester’s 11-yard touchdown run with 4:52 remaining capped the victory for Twin Valley in the battle of teams nicknamed the Panthers.

Northwood (1-3) built a 9-0 lead on the strength of Nick Prater’s 33-yard field goal and Denim Kirk’s 53-yard interception return for a score in the second quarter.

Jeighkob Cooper returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD just before halftime to give Twin Valley a spark it needed.

Northwood was limited to 96 yards of total offense.

The Twin Valley Panthers join Holston (3-0), Virginia High (3-0), Chilhowie (3-0), Graham (3-0), Ridgeview (3-0) and Rural Retreat (2-0) as the far Southwest Virginia unbeatens.

It is just the second time in program history Twin Valley has started a season 3-0.

Twin Valley 0 8 0 8—16

Northwood 0 9 0 0—9