PREP ROUNDUP: Matthew Lester (Twin Valley), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry), Cole Lambert (Abingdon), Carson Jenkins (Gate City)

There are seven undefeated high school football teams still standing in far Southwest Virginia and to the surprise of some the Twin Valley Panthers are among them.
The bunch from Buchanan County rallied for a 16-9 triumph over the Northwood Panthers on Friday night in Saltville to move to 3-0 on the season.
Matthew Lester’s 11-yard touchdown run with 4:52 remaining capped the victory for Twin Valley in the battle of teams nicknamed the Panthers.
Northwood (1-3) built a 9-0 lead on the strength of Nick Prater’s 33-yard field goal and Denim Kirk’s 53-yard interception return for a score in the second quarter.
Jeighkob Cooper returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD just before halftime to give Twin Valley a spark it needed.
Northwood was limited to 96 yards of total offense.
The Twin Valley Panthers join Holston (3-0), Virginia High (3-0), Chilhowie (3-0), Graham (3-0), Ridgeview (3-0) and Rural Retreat (2-0) as the far Southwest Virginia unbeatens.
It is just the second time in program history Twin Valley has started a season 3-0.
Twin Valley 0 8 0 8—16
Northwood 0 9 0 0—9
Scoring Summary
N – Prater 33 FG
N –Kirk 53 INT return (kick failed)
TV – Cooper 80 kickoff return (Stiltner run)
TV – Lester 11 run (Lester run)
George Wythe 27, Carroll Co. 20
Luke Jollay’s interception in the second overtime session sealed George Wythe’s thrilling win over the Carroll County Cavaliers.
GW had scored on Laden Houston’s touchdown run to begin the second OT and then Jollay ended the game by picking off a pass.
The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime session, but each missed the ensuing PAT kicks.
GW (2-2) overcame a 14-0 deficit to collect the win.
Carroll County was led by NCAA Division I recruit Benji Gosnell’s 141 rushing yards on 16 carries, but he left the game with an injury.
Carroll County 14 0 0 0 6 0-20
George Wythe 0 7 0 7 6 7 -27
Scoring Summary
CC – Gosnell 82 run (Phillips kick)
CC – Gosnell 2 run (Phillips kick)
GW – Kirtney 35 pass from L. Jollay (Patel kick)
GW – Fowler 18 run (Patel kick)
CC – Smoot 10 pass from Elijah Cox (kick failed)
GW – L. Jollay 1 run (kick failed)
GW – Houston 7 run (Patel kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: CC 9, GW 13; Rushes-Yards: CC 33-185, GW 35-119; Passing Yards: CC 7-17-3 68 yarsd, GW 13-21-1 160 yard; Comp-Att-Int.: CC, GW; Fumbles-Lost: CC 0-0 , GW 0-0; Penalties-Yards: CC 12-76.5, GW 12-90; Punts-Average: CC 5-34.2, GW 7-35
Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34
The Lee High Generals failed when it came to stopping Patrick Henry standout J-Kwon McFail.
McFail scored five touchdowns in three different ways as the high-scoring Rebels rolled to a non-district win at Five Star Stadium.
McFail had rushing touchdowns of 37, 44 and 72 yards, scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and took a kickoff 84 yards to the house as well.
He needed just nine carries to amass 209 yards and helped PH improve to 2-1.
Connor Beeson added three TD of his own.
Lee (0-2) received 311 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, who hooked up with Cameron Moore on two of those scoring strikes.
Patrick Henry 28 19 15 0—62
Lee High 13 7 7 7—34
Scoring Summary
PH – Beeson 10 run (Campos kick)
L – Moore 16 pass from Pendergraft (run failed)
PH – Beeson 50 run (Campos kick)
PH – McFail fumble return (Campos kick)
L – Perkins 51 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
PH – McFail 37 run (Campos kick)
PH – Pruitt 5 run (Campos kick)
L – Regan 11 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
PH – McFail 84 kickoff return (kick failed)
PH – Beeson 15 run (kick blocked)
PH – McFail 44 run (Beeson run)
PH – McFail 72 run (Campos kick)
L – Moore 23 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
L – Huff 14 run (Dinsmore kick
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 13, L 23; Rushes-Yards: PH 34-363, L 22-169; Passing Yards: PH 15, L 311; Comp-Att-Int.: PH 1-1-0, L 17-39-1; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-1, L 2-2; Penalties-Yards: PH 5-50, L 5-41; Punts-Average: PH 2-43, L 2-41
Abingdon 42, Richlands 0
Abingdon quarterback Cole Lambert – returning to the lineup for the first time following an injury suffered in baseball season – threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns as the Abingdon Falcons rolled to a win over Richlands.
Lambert threw scoring strikes to Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan to highlight the win for AHS.
McClanahan also caught a TD pass from Luke Honaker, who rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Bishop Cook (five carries, 90 yards) also got in on the act for the Falcons, who piled up 492 yards of total offense.
The defense wasn’t too shabby either as Cook, Jack Ferguson, Haynes Carter, Jack Holmes and Paul Widener doled out hard hits.
Richlands (1-2) managed just 108 yards of total offense in being blanked for the second straight week.
Abingdon 21 14 7 0—42
Richlands 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
A – Honaker 1 run (Reid kick)
A – Honaker 5 run (Reid kick)
A – McClanahan 24 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
A – Cook 3 run (Reid kick)
A – Carter 72 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
A – McClanahan 5 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: A 13, R 5; Rushes-Yards: A 26-175, R 19-55; Passing Yards: A 317, R 53; Comp-Att-Int.: A 10-15-0, R 7-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 1-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: A 11-78, R 4-19; Punts-Average: A 1-13, R 3-24.3
Christiansburg 28, Wise Central 20
Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon rushed for 53 yards on 18 carries and scored two first-quarter touchdowns as Christiansburg recorded a win over Wise County Central to remain unbeaten.
Central (2-2) pulled within 21-20 with 4:02 remaining as Matthew Boggs scored his second rushing touchdown of the evening, but the extra point failed.
Christiansburg (3-0) sealed the deal with 2:32 left as quarterback Casey Graham scored on a 20-yard scamper to the end zone.
Boggs finished with 127 yards on 17 carries, while Tyson Tester returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score.
It was the second time this season Christiansburg won a game in far Southwest Virginia as the Blue Demons beat Abingdon on Sept. 3.
This game was added to the schedule on Tuesday after Central’s game with Virginia High was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the VHS program.
Christiansburg 14 7 0 7—28
Wise Central 7 0 7 6—20
Scoring Summary
C – Johnson-Buchannon 3 run (Brenner kick)
WC – Tester 90 kickoff return (Onate kick)
C – Johnson-Buchannon 1 run (Brenner kick)
C – Lloyd 29 pass from Graham (Brenner kick)
WC – Boggs 21 run (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 2 run (kick failed)
C – Graham 20 run (Brenner kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 14, WC 11; Rushes-Yards: C 39-99, WC 35-203; Passing Yards: C 212, WC 42; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 12-21-0, WC 3-10-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 0-0, WC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: C 7-60, WC 2-10; Punts-Average: C 4-41, WC 3-29.3.
Gate City 34, Marion 8
Carson Jenkins gained 205 rushing yards on just 11 carries as the Gate City Blue Devils manhandled Marion for their first victory of the season.
Jenkins ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and that set the tone as the Blue Devils (1-2) rolled.
Landon McDonald added three rushing touchdowns for head coach Jeremy Houseright’s club. Meanwhile, Gabe Johnson, Tanner Fleming and Trent Williams snagged interceptions.
Marion (1-3) dented the scoreboard with 1:23 remaining as JB Carroll scored on a 45-yard touchdown run and Reid Osborne tacked on the two-point conversion. The Scarlet Hurricanes committed five turnovers.
Marion 0 0 0 8—8
Gate City 14 6 0 14—34
Scoring Summary
GC – Jenkins 63 run (Lawson kick)
GC – Jenkins 37 run (Lawson kick)
GC – L. McDonald 6 run (kick blocked)
GC – L. McDonald 4 run (Lawson kick)
GC – L. McDonald 10 run (Lawson kick)
M – Carroll 45 run (Osborne run)
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
Seymour ripped off 35 unanswered points in stomping Sullivan East and improving to 4-1.
East (1-4) evened the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter as Hunter Brown caught a pass from Drake Fisher and the score remained tied after the game’s opening 12 minutes.
However, Seymour took advantage of four first-half interceptions and Brooks Crowder returned the opening kickoff of the second half 78 yards for a touchdown in an impressive overall effort by the Eagles.
River View (W.Va.) 30, Hurley 22
River View recovered a Hurley fumble in overtime as the Raiders escaped “The Cliff” with a win.
The Raiders (1-2) scored on a touchdown run and got the two-point conversion to begin OT and then pounced on the Hurley fumble.
Hurley (0-2) was led by sophomore Payton Hurley, who scored two touchdowns and finished with 148 rushing yards.
The Rebels finished with 241 yards of total offense.
Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14
Jake Carson’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Scherer with 1:21 remaining put the finishing touchdowns on Dobyns-Bennett’s win over West Ridge.
D-B improved to 5-0 in winning the first-ever matchup between the two programs.
Ethan Bergeron played a hand in both touchdowns for West Ridge.
He threw a touchdown pass to Isaac Haynie with 4:09 left to put the Wolves (2-2) on the scoreboard and had a touchdown run with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter.