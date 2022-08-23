PREP ROUNDUP: Marshall, Patterson lead Tennessee High soccer past Cyclones

Reese Marshall scored two goals and Aryanna Patterson added a goal and an assist to lead Tennessee High to a 3-1 conference victory over Elizabethton on Tuesday night at the Stone Castle.

Bridget Flaherty had seven saves in goals for the Vikings (3-0-1), which was coming off a division win in the Smoky Mountain Cup last weekend in Gatlinburg.

Tennessee High visits Greeneville next Tuesday.

Sullivan East 9, Unicoi County 0

Sullivan East made it 2-for-2 this season against the Blue Devils.

The Patriots (1-1) opened the campaign with an 8-0 win over Unicoi County.

VOLLEYBALL

West Ridge 3, Abingdon 0

Rylee Haynie had 10 kills and three aces to lead the Wolves to a 25-8, 25-18, 25-6 win in the season opener for the Falcons.

Parker Fischer added six kills and Casey Wampler tallied five. Faith Wilson and Madison Haynie had three aces apiece. Kari Wilson contributed 21 digs, while Faith Wilson dished out 16 assists.

Sullivan East 3, Elizabethton 1

Carly Bradford and Jenna Hare had 11 kills apiece to lead the Patriots to a 25-7, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 conference victory over the Cyclones.

Hannah Hodge (nine kills, 15 digs, four aces) and Meghan Johnson (six kills, 13 digs) also produced for the Patriots. Bradford added 16 digs and six aces and Hare also tallied four aces and 16 digs.

Union 3, Rye Cove 0

Brooke Bailey dished out 35 assists, including the 2,000th of her career, in leading the Bears to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 season opening win over the Eagles.

Isabella Blagg contributed 13 digs, 12 kills and five aces, while Jordan Shuler (13 kills), Shay Henderson (seven kills, five digs) and Gracie Gibson (14 digs) also contributed for the Bears.

Rye Cove (0-2) was led by Naquila Harless (seven digs), Abby Lewis (four digs) and Madeline Love (2 kills).

Union won the JV game 19-25, 25-14, 15-11.

Northwood 3, Tazewell 0

Karlee Frye had 11 kills and eight assists and Olivia Briggs contributed 15 service points and nine digs to lead the Panthers to a season-opening 25-21, 25-11, 25-20 win over the Bulldogs.

Michaela Snodgrass (27 service points, 10 aces, six kills) and Sydney Carter (17 assists, six kills) also contributed for the Panthers.

Holston 3, Eastside 2

Maddie Bowers recorded 15 kills, 15 digs and seven aces and Lucy Reid dished out 25 assists and added seven aces to lead the Cavaliers to a 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 14-25, 15-11 victory over the Spartans.

Holston (1-1) senior captains Alexa Thompson (18 digs) and Ashton Keith (13 digs, five kills and five aces) also contributed for the Cavaliers.

Eastside, which starts three freshmen, was led by that ninth-grade trio of Emma Sartin (10 digs, nine kills), Haylee Frazier (10 kills) and Shelby Stanley (21 digs). Senior Reagan McCoy’s 16 kills, junior Emmaleigh Banks’ 24 digs and sophomore Braelyn Hall’s 33 assists also played well for the Spartans.

Ridgeview 3, Grundy 1

Leah Sutherland had 19 kills and 10 digs, Braelynn Strouth tallied 24 digs and seven kills and Makinley Owens dished out 39 assists to lead the Wolfpack to a 25-20, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16 victory over the Golden Wave,

Jessi Looney led Grundy with 18 kills and 15 digs. Madie Owens (20 assists), Lilly Porter (10 assists) and Maggie Viers (15 digs) also contributed in the loss.

Honaker 3, Castlewood 1

Kate Jessee stuffed the stat sheet with 21 service points, 10 digs and eight kills as the Honaker Tigers took a 25-20, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16 win over Russell County rival Castlewood.

Honaker (1-1) also received eight kills from Riley Hart, 16 digs from Kalli Miller, 15 assists from Emma Ray and 10 assists from Valeigh Stevens.

Anna Summers led Castlewood with 10 kills and Karly Maxfield dished out 11 assists. Madison Sutherland, Macee Lasley, Abbey Collins and Maxfield had two aces apiece.

Grayson County 3, Chilhowie 0

Kylie Pope had 15 digs and 12 kills to lead the Blue Devils past the defending Region 1D champion Warriors 27-25, 25-17, 25-21.

Carli Campbell (22 assists, 10 digs) and Kinsey Parks (12 digs, eight kills) also contributed for the Blue Devils, who improved to 1-1 on the season.

Lee High 3, Twin Springs 0

Ryleigh Gillenwater had eight kills and eight assists and Gracin Herron added nine digs and eight service points in the Titans’ 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 loss to the Generals.

Blair Calton had 22 assists and Chloe Calton added 15 kills for the Generals. Katie Hammonds added four aces in the win.

Madison Wallace tallied five kills and five digs in the loss.

John Battle 3, Virginia High 1

Mackenzie Smith did a little bit of everything – 14 kills, 11 assists, 10, digs – as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 volleyball victory over archrival Virginia High.

Jacqueline Hill (14 assists, six kills, six digs), Molly Little (six kills, six digs), Allison Smith (20 digs) and Bella Shutters (10 digs) also helped Battle improve to 2-0.

VHS was paced by Charli Carpenter’s 23 assists, Aidan James’ 24 digs and four kills apiece from Amelia McKenzie and Ellie Cobb

Tennessee High 3, Johnson County 0

Marley Johns had nine kills and four blocks and Madison Blair added seven kills to lead Tennessee High to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 conference win at Johnson County.

Sydnee Pendland picked our 18 digs and four assists, Bree Adams tallied 16 assists and three aces and Ashton Blair dished out 11 assists for the Vikings (7-1, 2-0), which will host Volunteer on Thursday.

Cornerstone Christian 3, Tri-Cities Christian 0

Lily Bolling had seven aces and Zaylin Stiltner added five to lead Cornerstone to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 win over Tri-Christian Christian.

Raegen Phillips added 10 kills, Anna Amburgey had four blocks and Mia Foster dished out 15 assists.