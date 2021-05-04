 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Maroons bruise Bears on softball diamond

  • Updated
  • 0
George Wythe logo

Alison Coble and Olivia Shockley had two hits each and Samara Sheffey and McKenzie Gilman scored three runs apiece in leading George Wythe to a 17-7 Mountain Empire District victory over Bland County on Tuesday night.

Gilman picked up the win in the circle, while Jordan Cannoy picked up the save. Jasmine Faulkner and Coble drove in two runs each for the Maroons (2-0).

Brooke Saunders homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Bears (0-2).

SOFTBALL

LATE MONDAY

Rye Cove 16, Twin Valley 6

Grace Turner struck out nine batters in three innings and also had two doubles and scored three runs in the Eagles win over the Panthers.

Kourtney Sluss and Jasmine Maness drove in three runs apiece for Rye Cove, which scored 11 runs in the second inning. Johnna Turner added two hits, Madison DeRossett scored three runs and Lexie Rhoton drew three walks and scored twice for the Eagles. Sluss pitched the final two innings in the circle, striking out four.

Twin Valley was out-hit 12-2, with the lone hits coming from Hannah Belcher and Hannah Boyd. Abbie Cooper scored three runs for the Panthers.

Tags

