PREP ROUNDUP: Marion, West Ridge, Honaker, Union, Patrick Henry, Rye Cove, Grundy win in volleyball; Abingdon, Graham earn golf wins

Amber Kimberlin collected 10 service points, 10 assists and eight kills to lead the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes to a 25-15, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22 non-district volleyball win over the Northwood Panthers on Tuesday night.
Marion also received 10 kills, eight points and three digs from Anna Hagy and 16 points and six digs by Gabby Whitt.
Northwood was paced by Karlee Frye (12 assists, 11 points, four kills), Olivia Briggs (18 digs), Taylor Blackburn (four kills, three digs) and Sydney Carter (six kills, six assists, five digs and two blocks).
West Ridge 3, Tennessee High 0
Gracie Olinger had nine kills and Rachel Miller added six to lead the Wolves to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 non-conference win over the Vikings.
Marleigh Pendleton added 12 assists and five aces for West Ridge. Olivia DeLung (16 assists, 10 digs), Rylee Haynie (four blocks), Allie Jordan (19 digs), Ellie Snodgrass (13 digs) and Casey Wampler (five kills) also contributed for the Wolves.
Tennessee High (9-2), which hosts Sullivan East on Thursday, was led by Madison Blair (five kills), Sophie Meade (four kills), Marley Johns (seven blocks), Marae Herrmann (five blocks) and Sydnee Pendland (10 digs).
Honaker 3, Lebanon 2
A hit parade led by Ani Montavani (17 kills) and Riley Hart (16 kills) helped Honaker outlast Lebanon for a 16-25, 25-21, 25-13, 19-25, 17-15 victory.
Autumn Miller (39 assists), Kalli Miller (23 digs) and Lara McClanahan (12 digs, eight kills) also played well for the Tigers.
Lebanon was led by Alexis Horne’s 26 digs, Morgan Varney’s 14 assists, and Julianna Stanley’s 11 kills
Union 3, J.I. Burton 0
Isabella Blagg had 11 kills, nine digs and six aces and Brooke Bailey had 25 assists, five digs, three kills and two aces to lead the Bears to a 25-6, 15-8, 25-14 non-district win over the Raiders.
Union (5-2), which hosts Virginia High on Thursday, also received contributions from Gracie Gibson (16 digs), Jordan Shuler (eight digs, six aces, five kills) and Gracy McKinney (six kills, four aces, three digs). The Bears won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-22.
Burton (1-3) was paced by Kylee Sturgill (three assists) and Rehgan Sensabaugh (four kills).
Patrick Henry 3, Eastside 0
Logan Newberry dished out 27 assists and Avery Maiden mashed down 18 kills as Patrick Henry posted a 25-9, 25-20, 25-18 win over Eastside.
Newberry also had eight digs, two aces and two kills, while Lauren Stauffer (14 digs) and Zoe Miller (11 digs) also played well for PH.
The Rebels (7-0) beat Eastside for the third straight time, including in last year’s VHSL Region 1D title match.
Science Hill 3, Sullivan East 0
The Hilltoppers had no troubles with the Patriots, earning the 25-21, 25-8, 29-19 non-conference victory over Sullivan East.
Rye Cove 3, Lee High 0
Makayla Harless had 15 digs, four kills and an ace to highlight Rye Cove’s 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 win over the Lee High Generals.
Madeline Love’s six kills, Abby Lewis’ eight aces, Laken Sharpe’s four aces and Eva Roach’s 18 assists were also vital for the Eagles.
Grundy 3, Richlands 0
Savannah Clevinger had 10 kills, four assists and three blocks, and Maddie Yates added 22 digs and 19 assists to lead the Golden Wave to its first win, a 27-25, 25-16, 25-17 non-district win over Richlands.
Maggie Viers (26 digs) and Jessi Looney (23 digs, 6 kills) also contributed for the 1-6 Golden Wvae.
Alyssa Lee (14 digs, seven assists) and Chloe Perkins (four kills) led the Blue Tornado.
PREP GOLF RESULTS
Mountain 7 District
Tuesday, at Lonesome Pine Country Club
Team Scores
Abingdon 285, Gate City 334, Wise County Central 359, Union 380, John Battle 381, Lee High 392, Ridgeview 416,
Individual Results
Abingdon – Connor Brummitt 67, Grace Allison 71, Caleb Brummitt 72, Katie Hall 75.
Gate City – Ethan Dishner 78, Breven Spivey 80, Zack Taylor 88, Colin Keller 88.
Wise County Central – Jack England 74, Robbie Wilson 85, Davis Miller 94, Gavin Dotson 106.
Union – Luke Slagle 86, Jacob Day 98, Conner Clendenon 98, Alexa Barnett 98.
John Battle – Tanner Hanigan 90, Will Crump 94, Will Purifoy 97, Noah Ratliff 100.
Lee High – Caleb Leonard 83, Jake Leonard 83, Chloe Willis 108, Conner Johnson 118.
Ridgeview – Clay Compton 96, Dalton Austin 99, Caden Owens 110, Jordan Rose 111.
Southwest District
At Clear Creek
Team Scores