PREP ROUNDUP: Marion, West Ridge, Honaker, Union, Patrick Henry, Rye Cove, Grundy win in volleyball; Abingdon, Graham earn golf wins

Autumn Miller (39 assists), Kalli Miller (23 digs) and Lara McClanahan (12 digs, eight kills) also played well for the Tigers.

Lebanon was led by Alexis Horne’s 26 digs, Morgan Varney’s 14 assists, and Julianna Stanley’s 11 kills

Union 3, J.I. Burton 0

Isabella Blagg had 11 kills, nine digs and six aces and Brooke Bailey had 25 assists, five digs, three kills and two aces to lead the Bears to a 25-6, 15-8, 25-14 non-district win over the Raiders.

Union (5-2), which hosts Virginia High on Thursday, also received contributions from Gracie Gibson (16 digs), Jordan Shuler (eight digs, six aces, five kills) and Gracy McKinney (six kills, four aces, three digs). The Bears won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-22.

Burton (1-3) was paced by Kylee Sturgill (three assists) and Rehgan Sensabaugh (four kills).

Patrick Henry 3, Eastside 0

Logan Newberry dished out 27 assists and Avery Maiden mashed down 18 kills as Patrick Henry posted a 25-9, 25-20, 25-18 win over Eastside.

Newberry also had eight digs, two aces and two kills, while Lauren Stauffer (14 digs) and Zoe Miller (11 digs) also played well for PH.