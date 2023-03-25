Taylor Preston threw a seven-inning no-hitter and Aubree Whitt and Jaylin Ferland hit home runs to lead Marion to a 3-0 win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Friday night.

Whitt’s two-run home run put Marion up 2-0 in the first, and Ferland homered in the third. Preston struck out 12 and walked two for the Hurricanes.

Emmaline Dowell allowed just three hits and struck out nine in seven innings for Chilhowie.

Rye Cove 17-6, Harlan (Ky.) 0-0

A perfect game and no-hitter highlighted a doubleheader sweep for Rye Cove.

Eden Muncy and Jazz Stanley teamed for a three-inning perfect game in the opener.

Meanwhile, Kenzie Hood and Rheagan Waldron combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Eagles’ game two win in Kentucky.

Olivia Edwards had two hits, two runs and drove in three for the Eagles in the nightcap, while Sara Byrd had two hits and three RBIs in the win.

Muncy homered in the first game.

Eastside 5, Patrick Henry 0

Braelyn Hall allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in seven innings in the Spartans’ home shutout of the Rebels.

Taylor Clay had two hits and Reagan McCoy joined Clay with a double and drove in two runs. Maddie Compton also had two RBIs for the Spartans.

Patrick Henry was led by Sophia Wright, who had a hit and struck out seven in taking the loss in the circle. Braelyn Scammell and Abbey Widener also had hits for the Rebels.

John Battle 13, Virginia High 1

Softball were flying over the fence on Battle Hill, with John Battle hitting four of them in a five-inning win over the Bearcats.

Jordan Roulett Wheeler homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Trojans. Parker Elton, Eden Wallace and Saylor Baldwin also homered for John Battle, which finished with 10 hits. Baldwin drove in three runs. Katie Barrett allowed just three hits over five innings for the win.

It was Tom Harmon's first victory as head coach of the Trojans.

Aidan James homered for Virginia High.

Holston 10, Honaker 5

Lucia Wright drove in four runs, including a three-run home run to highlight a five-run third inning in Holston’s non-district home win over the Tigers.

Rily Cobler, who struck out eight to pick up the win, also scored three runs, added two hits and two walks, while K.J. Crabtree added a hit, run and RBI for the Cavaliers, which improved to 3-0 on the season.

Honaker was paced by Lincoln Bush and Kiley Ray with two hits apiece. Bush scored twice and Ray drove in two runs.

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Sullivan East 0

Haley Porter had three hits, including a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Indians to a non-district road win over the Patriots.

Sophia Simpson hit a three-run home run and Julianna Tipton and Sophie Dean had two hits each, with Tipton driving in three runs. Dean pitched four innings, retired all 12 batters, six by strikeout.

Olivia Ashbrook had the lone hit in the fifth for the Patriots.

Ridgeview 4, J.I. Burton 1

Destiny Fleming was 3-for-3 and Braelynn Strouth and Maggie Grant had two hits each for the Wolfpack in a non-district win over the Raiders.

Caiti Hill worked the complete game with six strikeouts for Ridgeview.

Jordan Mooney fanned 11 batters in the loss for the Raiders.

BASEBALL

Patrick Henry 5, Twin Springs 4

Max Owens drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Rebels to a non-district home win over the Tigers.

Alex Brown had two hits and drove in two runs as the Rebels rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Hamilton Addair had two hits and also picked up the win in relief of Owens. Carter Lester and Aidan Monahan had an RBI apiece for Patrick Henry.

Twin Springs was led by Chase Daugherty, who had two hits and scored twice.

Marion 16, Chilhowie 4

Brenner Davis had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a road win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie.

Mason Pugh and Corbin Bade combined to allow five hits for Marion (1-1-1), which scored five runs in the first and 11 in the fifth, with many of those runs coming via walks and errors.

Brandon Bush led Chilhowie (2-2) with a two-run double.

George Wythe 12, Giles 0

Colton Green allowed just one hit and struck out seven in the Maroons’ Mountain Empire District road win over the Spartans.

Owen Repass had three hits and Sebastian Gomez had two for George Wythe (2-1), which finished off Giles in five innings.

Johnson County 12, Northwood 10

Graham Reece drove in five runs and pitched the final four innings as the Longhorns earned an eight-inning win in Saltville.

Peyton Pazusek scored four runs, swiped three bases and had two hits for Johnson County. Grayson Holt stole three bases, and added two hits and two runs for the Longhorns.

Brady French and Eli Williams had three hits each, while Denim Kirk and Caleb Johnson had two hits apiece for the Panthers. Kirk had two doubles and drove in three runs and Johnson scored three runs and joined Williams with two stolen bases apiece.

Abingdon 10, Gate City 0

Freshman Aidan Woods tripled, drove in three runs and scored three times and Jett Humphreys worked a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking none in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District road win at the Blue Devils.

Landon Greer had two hits, including a double, for the Falcons, who scored four runs in the first and five in the third.

Gate City, which committed six errors, had three hits, all singles by Luke Bledsoe, Eli McMurray and Brayden Cox.

Castlewood 19-4, Twin Valley 0-0

Peyton King had two hits and two RBIs and Jayden Clark drove in two runs in the Blue Devils’ opening game home win over the Panthers. Castlewood took advantage of seven errors and six walks.

Castlewood on the second game 4-0 in a game that ended after the top of the second inning. Xavier Sanders had the lone hit for the Blue Devils.

Lukas Dotson had the lone hit for Twin Valley in the finale.

Union 10, Lee High 7

Sam Whitman had three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs, and also worked five innings out of the bullpen as the Bears rallied for a Mountain 7 District road win in Jonesville.

Lee High led 6-0 after two innings before the Bears came storming back. Espn Evans and Alex Ireson had three hits each and John Ryan Hurley drove in two runs. Keith Chandler picked up the save by working the seventh in relief of Whitman.

Jacob Crouse paced the Generals with a double and four RBIs. Conner Early scored three runs and Jacob Leonard added two hits in the loss.

Tennessee High 9, Lebanon 3

Isaac Blevins hit a two-run home run and Rylan Henard had two hits in the Vikings’ second win over the Pioneers in two days.

Chandler Meyers and Gage Graziano combined to allow just five hits. Ashton Leonard scored three runs for the Vikings, which improved to 7-0, also defeated Lebanon 6-1 on Thursday.

Lebanon was led by Dagan Barton with three hits, including a double. Seth Buchanan took the loss on the mound for the Pioneers.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 4, Gate City 0

Pickett Johnson had a goal and an assist and Ronan Quigley dished out two assists in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District road win over the Blue Devils.

Tyler Rogers, Isaac Rogers and Wes Meade also scored for the Falcons. Will Dorton also had an assist for Abingdon.

Union 4, Lee High 1

Brayden Wharton scored three goals in the Bears’ Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.

Christian Fannon added a goal, Reyshawn Anderson had an assist and Carlos Anderson recorded 14 saves in goal for the Bears.