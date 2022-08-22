PREP ROUNDUP: Marion, John Battle, Twin Springs win openers; Abingdon victorious in golf tournament

Moss ruled in the season opener for Marion.

Ella Moss recorded 16 service points, 11 kills and three blocks to lead the Marion to a 25-20, 25-22, 26-24 non-conference volleyball win over Grayson County on Monday night.

Aubree Whitt added 14 assists and seven kills, while Brooke Langston contributed 15 service points and three kills.

Kylie Pope (16 kills), Kinsey Parks (10 kills) and Carli Campbell (30 assists) led the Blue Devils.

John Battle 3, Rye Cove 0

The Smith sisters from John Battle proved to be double trouble for the Rye Cove Eagles.

Allison Smith had nine digs and six aces, while Mackenzie Smith dished out 15 assists with six kills as the Trojans opened the season with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-12 win over Rye Cove.

Jacqueline Hill (10 assists, six kills), Bella Shutters (six kills) and Molly Little (six kills) also played well as Battle spoiled Heather Petersen’s debut as Rye Cove’s head coach.

Johnson County 3, Holston 1

Holston won a marathon first game, but Johnson County controlled the match the rest of the way in a 29-31, 25-5, 25-21, 25-12 victory over the Cavaliers.

The trio of Maddie Bowers (nine digs, eight kills, four blocks), Lacy Reid (19 assists, nine digs, one kill) and Ashton Keith (11 digs, four kills, four aces) led the way for Holston.

Twin Springs 3, Honaker 1

Kate Jessee had 15 service points and nine kills and Kalli Miller contributed 21 digs in Honaker’s season-opening 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21 non-conference loss to Twin Springs.

Emma Ray (13 assists), Valeigh Stevens (12 assists) and Alexis Maxfield (8 kills) also contributed for the Tigers.

Twin Springs was led by Ryleigh Gillenwater with 21 kills and 21 digs. Gracin Herron added 13 digs and eight service points. Mary Pascual (31 digs) and Abbie Taylor (20 digs) also contributed for the Titans.

Bland County 3, Auburn 2

The opening night of the VHSL volleyball season produced a result that sent shockwaves throughout the Commonwealth.

The Bland County Bears outlasted Auburn for a 25-19, 13-25, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14 victory that snapped the Eagles’ 74-match winning streak.

Auburn has won the last three VHSL Class 1 state titles.

GOLF

At Bristol Country Club

Team Scores

Abingdon 278, Tennessee High 311, Sullivan East 330, John Battle 387, Virginia High 398

Individual Results

Abingdon – Grace Addison 68, Jackson Cook 69, Conner Brummitt 70, Mason Funk 71

Tennessee High – Chandler Myers 75, Cooper Terry 77, Carter Myers 78, Alex Jones 81, Carter Kinch 81

Sullivan East – Matt Durham 78, Garrett Shook 81, Alex Hamilton 85, Tori Leonard 86

John Battle – Tanner Hunnigan 86, Will Crump 87, Chris White 104, Abigail Robinson 110

Virginia High – Tyler Stanley 77, Nate Harper 98, Tyler Eller 105, Brady Rader 118