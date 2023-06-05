Virginia High School League girls tennis team champions will be crowned on Thursday in Blacksburg and a trio of area teams will be going for the gold.

George Wythe (Class 1), Marion (Class 2) and Abingdon (Class 3) all posted semifinal wins on Monday and advanced to Thursday’s title matches on the campus of Virginia Tech.

George Wythe posted a 5-2 win over Lebanon at J.S. Easterly Park in Russell County as the Maroons remained unbeaten on the season.

Maggie Minton, Kara Temple, Payton Rigney and Sarah Moses posted singles wins and the Maroons clinched the win with a doubles win by the tandem of Rigney and Moses.

“The team’s performance was great today,” said George Wythe coach Mary Alice Watson. “We would have like to have swept the singles but that was not the case today. Going into doubles exposed the girls to get more practice against a team they had not played, which will help us in the final.”

GW clinched a spot in the state finals for the first time in program history and will face Rappahannock on Thursday.

Lebanon (16-3) got its wins from Averi Russell and Makenzie Boyd.

Marion (17-2) recorded a thrilling 5-4 win over visiting Radford in its semifinal clash.

The match was knotted at 3-3 heading into doubles but the No.2 and 3 doubles teams produced victories to seal the deal. Bailey Russell and Ava Austin won 10-8 in their third-set tiebreak.

Poquoson awaits the Scarlet Hurricanes, who will be in the title match for the first time since 1994.

Abingdon beat Spotswood 5-4 in the Class 3 semifinals.