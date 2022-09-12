 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns

PREP ROUNDUP: Marion downs Northwood in volleyball

marion

Ella Moss had 13 kills, 14 digs, two blocks, 12 service points and an ace to lead Marion to a 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-8, 15-11 win over Northwood on Monday.

Also leading Marion were Aubree Whitt (9 kills, 6 digs, 17 service points, 4 aces), Sophia Keheley (6 kills, 9 service points) and Ezrah Pennington (11 digs).

Leading the Panthers were Sydney Carter (13 kills, 21 assists, 6 blocks, 6 digs, 2 aces), Michela Snodgrass (10 kills, 7 digs), Karlee Frye (12 kills, 12 assists) and Olivia Briggs (37 digs).

Radford 3, Virginia High 0

The Bobcats handed the Bearcats a 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 defeat as Hollybrook Cline led Radford with 12 assists and an ace.

Also leading Radford were Lilly Hurst (8 kills, 2 blocks) and Karlee Hill (15 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace).

Virginia High was led by Ellie Cobb (10 kills), Amelia McKenzie (8 kills, 3 aces), Aidan James (34 digs) and Charli Carpenter (21 assists.)

Lebanon 3, Castlewood 0

The Pioneers swept the Blue Devils in three sets taking it 25-20, 26-24 and 25-19.

Castlewood was led by Anna Summers (4 kills) and Macee Lasley (1 ace, 4 kills, 2 blocks).

No stats for Lebanon were available.

