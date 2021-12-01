PREP ROUNDUP: Marion blows past defending champ Honaker

The defending Southwest District champions got the best of the defending state champions on Wednesday night.

Amber Kimberlin scored 16 points and the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes dominated the second half in collecting a 61-49 victory over the Honaker Tigers in the first round of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Anna Hagy added 11 points for the ‘Canes, who trailed 30-23 at halftime, but outscored Honaker 38-19 the rest of the way.

Honaker, the 2021 Class 1 champs, received nine points apiece form Kate Jessee, Kylie Vance and Valeigh Stevens.

Northwood 53, Council 21

Taylor Blackburn recorded 24 point and 12 rebounds to lead Northwood over visiting Council on Wednesday night.

Cami DeBusk finished with 16 points, including four 3-pointers for the 1-1 Panthers.

Isabelle Stevens paced Council (0-2) with 11 points.