PREP ROUNDUP: Maggie Bellamy finishes fifth in cross country
Tri-Cities Christian Academy eighth-grader Maggie Bellamy finished fifth on Saturday at the National Association of Christian Athletes cross country meet in Dayton, Tennessee.

Bellamy navigated the 5K course in 19:53.43. Maddie Wheatcroft of the Chattanooga Southeast Tennessee Home Education Association Patriots won the event in 19:10.14.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence pounds Hampton

Reid Stoltzfus scored 16 points as Providence Academy posted a 65-49 win over Hampton Park from Greenville, South Carolina.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Price leads Providence

Taylor Price tossed in 22 points as Providence Academy posted a 50-35 win over Hampton Park from Greenville, South Carolina.

SEMI-PRO FOOTBALL

Outlaws in preseason game

The Tri-Cities-based Tennessee Outlaws claimed an 18-12 road win over the Roanoke Rush on Saturday in a preseason game.

LATE FRIDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence tops Tri-Cities

Jacob Reese scored 15 points and James Reese added 14, leading Providence Academy to a 70-61 Knights Tip Off Classic victory over Tri-Cities Christian on Friday night.

Lamar Livingston led Tri-Cities Christian with 31 points.

Jamye Peay and Chris Miller added 12 points each for Providence.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence Academy wins

Katie Cross (17 points) and Maddie Kyker (12 points) led the way as Providence Academy cruised to a 55-23 win over J. Frank White Academy.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

King women, men win meet

Stephanie Dansie won the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.71) and 200-yard individual medley (2:22.99) to highlight King University’s 120-80 win over Mars Hill in a women’s swimming dual meet on Friday night.

The King men won 112-59 over Mars Hill with Jan Kuljak winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.69), 100 yard freestyle (49.32 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (5:03.39).

