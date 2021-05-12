PREP ROUNDUP: Madison Worley (Virginia High), Clay Hart (J.I. Burton), Eden Muncy (Thomas Walker), Lara McClanahan (Honaker) among Tuesday's many stars

Dylan Barrett had two hits and Honaker took advantage of errors and walks to manufacture five runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Warriors.

Alex Barton struck out six in 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win for Honaker (2-1).

Chilhowie (2-2), which rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull within one, was led by Brandon Bush with two hits and two RBIs.

Gate City 4, Wise County Central 3

Jake Taylor tripled, doubled and drove in two runs to lift the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Warriors.

Taylor also earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out six in tossing the complete game. Carson Jenkins scored two runs for the Blue Devils.

Wise County Central’s five-hit attack was led by an Evan Stanley doubles and a single, RBI and run scored for Ethan Mullins. Ben Brickey surrendered just six hits and struck out five in an losing effort.

Rye Cove 8, Castlewood 5

Andrew Jessee and Kody Meade each had two hits and three RBIs as Rye Cove outlasted Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.