PREP ROUNDUP: Madison Worley (Virginia High), Clay Hart (J.I. Burton), Eden Muncy (Thomas Walker), Lara McClanahan (Honaker) among Tuesday's many stars

Madison Worley was in goal for the shutout and made seven saves, while Haley Branch had a strong defensive effort as the Virginia High Bearcats remained unbeaten with a 3-0 Southwest District girls soccer win over Graham.
Maria Wilson scored two goals for the Bearcats, (3-0) while Adie Ratcliffe also found the back of the net.
John Battle 5, Honaker 0
Sophomore Taylor Wallace scored three goals as the John Battle Trojans trounced Honaker and improved to 4-0.
Senior Sarah Rice added two goals and an assist for the Trojans, who host Union on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Wise County Central 6, KACHEA 1
Lucas Coffey scored five goals as the Wise County Central Warriors crushed KACHEA. Rocky Onate also scored for Central.
Honaker 2, John Battle 0
Nick Goodman and T.J. Mullins scored goals as the Tigers topped John Battle. Skylar Miller made 10 saves in earning the shutout in goal.
Christiansburg 4, Abingdon 1
Tyler Rogers had the lone goal for Abingdon on an assist from James Whitted as the Falcons lost to Christiansburg. AHS is 1-1-2.
SOFTBALL
Johnson County 5, Sullivan East 3
Hannah Fritts scattered six hits and Emmy Miller homered, drove in two runs and scored more, leading Johnson County to a TSSAA District 1-AA elimination game victory over Sullivan East on Tuesday afternoon in Elizabethton.
Sullivan East ended its season with an 18-17 record.
Maddi Edington had a double, two singles and scored a run for Johnson County. Haley Cox doubled and tripled for the Longhorns, while Cassidy Lakatos singled twice and drove in a run.
Katie Botts drove in two runs, Jillian Shackelford drove in one and Cayden Bawgus singled and joined Shackelford with a run apiece. Hannah Scott took the loss in the circle.
Thomas Walker 2, Eastside 1
Freshman Eden Muncy struck out 11 Eastside batters and also hit a home run as the Thomas Walker Pioneers beat the Spartans for the first time in program history.
TW (2-2, 2-1) also got strong defense from center fielder Shelbie Fannon.
Taylor Perry went 3-for-4 for Eastside.
Honaker 13, Chilhowie 3
Lara McClanahan had herself a day – striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings of strong pitching and collecting three hits and scoring three runs – as the Honaker Tigers hammered Chilhowie for a non-district road win.
Sommer Honaker scored three runs for Honaker, while Keleigh Musick collected two RBIs. Chilhowie (0-4) received two hits from Kaya Roland.
Patrick Henry 2, Northwood 0
Abigail Street tripled home two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Patrick Henry to a Hogoheegee District extra innings win over the Panthers.
Street, who allowed just four hits to pick up the win in the circle, had two of Patrick Henry’s four hits.
Tia Crowgey had two of Northwood’s four hits. Cami DeBusk took the loss in the circle.
Virginia High 5, Graham 3
Aidan James went 2-for-3 at the plate and pitched two scoreless innings in the circle to notch the save as the Virginia High Bearcats got the best of Graham for a Southwest District win.
Autumn Owens added three RBIs for VHS, which overcame three errors and made each of its five hits timely.
Graham received two hits apiece from Chris Flanagan and Camryn Wimmer, while freshman Isabella Smith homered.
Holston 9, Rural Retreat 7
Sophomore Molly Turner had three hits – including an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning – as the Holston Cavaliers outslugged Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District win.
Senior Jordan Lowe also had three hits for the Cavaliers (2-2, 2-1), while Lexi Lane added three hits and was the winning pitcher.
Richlands 4, Marion 3
Winning pitcher Erica Lamie struck out 13 and also hit a triple and drove in two runs as the Richlands Blue Tornado earned a Southwest District win over Marion.
Gillian Guerriero’s fifth-inning home run was also key for the Blues, while Rachel Rife also drove in a run for the Blues.
Castlewood 15, Rye Cove 7
Montana Sutherland mashed two homers to highlight Castlewood’s Cumberland District win over Rye Cove.
Abingdon 9, Lee High 5
Ally Yeary and Savannah Price each had two hits and three RBIs as the Abingdon Falcons rolled to a Mountain 7 District win
BASEBALL
J.I. Burton 13, Twin Springs 0
Clay Hart pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts as the J.I. Burton Raiders trounced Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.
Noa Godsey, Jaymen Buchanan and Chris Branham each had two RBIs for Burton, which pounded out a dozen hits.
Honaker 7, Chilhowie 6
Dylan Barrett had two hits and Honaker took advantage of errors and walks to manufacture five runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Warriors.
Alex Barton struck out six in 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win for Honaker (2-1).
Chilhowie (2-2), which rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull within one, was led by Brandon Bush with two hits and two RBIs.
Gate City 4, Wise County Central 3
Jake Taylor tripled, doubled and drove in two runs to lift the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Warriors.
Taylor also earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out six in tossing the complete game. Carson Jenkins scored two runs for the Blue Devils.
Wise County Central’s five-hit attack was led by an Evan Stanley doubles and a single, RBI and run scored for Ethan Mullins. Ben Brickey surrendered just six hits and struck out five in an losing effort.
Rye Cove 8, Castlewood 5
Andrew Jessee and Kody Meade each had two hits and three RBIs as Rye Cove outlasted Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.
Dawson Kern and Jonathan Kern combined for a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Eagles. Nick Deboard and Peyton King accounted for Castlewood’s hits.
Richlands 14, Marion 13
Drew Simmons drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly as the Richlands Blue Tornado won another zany game, defeating Marion in a Southwest District game that ended up early dude to darkness.
It was the third straight win for the Blue Tornado (3-2, 2-1) and those victories have come by scores of 7-6, 15-13 and 14-13.
Colton Keene added two hits and two RBIs for the Blues.
Virginia High 7, Graham 3
Isaac Berry doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lift the Bearcats past the G-Men in Southwest District action and DeVault Stadium.
Dalton Taylor added two hits and scored three runs for the Bearcats. Cole Hartsock surrendered just four hits and struck out 10 in six innings to pick up the win.
Jamir Blevins took the loss, but did have a double, single and drove in three runs. Matt Sarver also scored two runs in the loss.
Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 9
Will Stansberry’s sixth-inning grand slam was a decisive blow as the Eastside Spartans rallied for a Cumberland District triumph over Thomas Walker.
Eastside trailed 7-3, before Stansberry’s smash tied things up. Blake Jones followed with a solo homer to five the crew from Coeburn the lead.
Tanner Perry went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Jaxyn Collins homered in the seventh inning.
Abingdon 26, Lee High 1
Lee High became the first team to score on Abingdon this season as the Generals pushed across a run in the second inning. It hardly mattered.
Luke Francisco, Ethan Gibson and Jake O’Quinn each had three hits, while Cole Lambert and Caleb Collins collected two hits apiece as AHS improved to 4-0 with an emphatic win.
Holston 16, Rural Retreat 6
Brycen Richardson went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as the Holston Cavaliers hammered out a Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat.
Braxton Vannoy, Grayson Surber and Dillon Bott added two hits apiece for the Cavs.
TENNIS
GIRLS
Marion 9, Richlands 0
Singles
Ellen Woodard (M) def. Morgan Goins 8-0; Makada Hannula (M) def. Mary Blankenship 8-3; Anna Addison (M) def. Lucy Mitchell 8-0; Kelsey Grubb (M) def. Jadyn Daniels 8-1; Claire Roup (M) def. Makinzee Shepherd 8-4; Ava Graham (M) def. Lauren Stewat 8-1.
Doubles
Woodard-Addison (M) def. Goins-Blankenship 8-1; Hannual-Grubb (M) def. Mitchell-Daniels 8-1; Roup-Graham (M) def. Shepherd-Stewart 8-6.
Wise County Central 7, Gate City
Singles
Amelia Jennings (GC) def. Hannah McAmis 6-2, 6-3; Tellie Stafford (WC) def. Maci Dishner 6-4, 7-5; Audry Williams (GC) def. Kally Hughes (WC) 9-8 (7-1); Sydney Linkous (WC) def. Ryan Carter 8-1; Jaida Meade (WC) def. Kayli Dunn 8-0; Abby Duncan (WC) def. Marley Brooks 8-2.
Doubles
McAmis-Stafford (WC) Jennings-Dishner 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; Hughes-Meade (WC) def. Williams-Dunn 8-2; Linkous-Duncan (WC) Carters-Brookes 8-3.
BOYS
Marion 7, Richlands 2
Singles
Tanner Grubb (M) def. David Compton, 8-0; Aiden Melvin (M) def. Ethan Davis, 8-3; Ethan Lester (R) def. Jack Hall, 8-5; Loghan Greer (M) def. Granville Proffitt, 8-1; Stephen Havener (M) def. Christian Ratliff, 8-2; Ethan Marchant (M) def. Jacob Maggard, 8-5.
Doubles
Grubb-Riley Russell (M) def. Compton-Davis, 8-2; Lester-Proffitt (R) def. Greer-Havener, 9-8; Sam Clark-Sam Bowman (M) def. Ratliff-Maggard, 8-3.
Notes: Marion is now 5-0.
Abingdon 9, Lee High 0
Singles
McReynolds def. Collier, 6-0, 6-0; Hicks def. McDonald, 6-0, 6-0; Hylton def. Bennington, 6-0, 6-0; McReynolds def. Jessee, 6-0, 6-0; J. Cook, forfeit; W. Collins, forfeit
Doubles
McReyolds-Hicks def. Collier-McDonald, 6-0, 6-0; Hylton-McReynolds def. Bennington-Jessee 6-0, 6-0; Cook-Worley won by forfeit.