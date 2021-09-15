PREP ROUNDUP: Madeline Statzer (Holston), Brooke Bailey (Union), Makayla Bays (Gate City), Hannah Hodge (Sullivan East), Morgan Varney (Lebanon) among volleyball stars; Abingdon's golf team clinches Mountain 7 title and Marions claims Smyth Co. Cup

Holston cruised to a 25-7, 25-5, 25-9 volleyball victory over the Council Cobras on Tuesday night as Madeline Statzer put on a clinic of how to serve.

Statzer unleashed 17 aces to lead the way for the Cavaliers, while Maddie Bowers collected eight kills and Felicity Bonilla dished out 18 assists.

Honaker 3, Castlewood 0

Autumn Miller dished out 22 assists and Riley Hart slammed down eight kills as Honaker collected a 25-10, 25-22, 25-22 win over Russell County rival Castlewood.

Layne Bush’s four kills, Lauren Johnson’s three kills and a three-kill, two-block, two-ace performance from Montana Sutherland were the highlights for Castlewood.

Union 3, Lee High 0

Brooke Bailey played well on defense (four digs), at the net (four kills), at the service line (two aces) and as a facilitator (28 assists) as the Union Bears opened Mountain 7 District play with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 win over Lee High.

Isabella Blagg (11 kills, nine digs, four aces), Gracie Gibson (12 digs), Jordan Shuler (eight digs, six kills), Gracey McKinney (six kills, four digs) and Shae Henderson (six kills) also helped the Bears improve to 6-3.