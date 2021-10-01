PREP ROUNDUP: Mackenzie Smith (John Battle), Caroline Clifton (Virginia High), Mari-Beth Bordwine (Chilhowie), Maddie Yates (Grundy), Brooke Bailey (Union), Riley Hart (Honaker), Tennessee High's girls soccer seniors among Thursday's stars

Mackenzie Smith dished out 12 assists, hustled her way to 12 digs and collected nine kills as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-12, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25 Mountain 7 District volleyball victory over rival Abingdon on Thursday night.
Molly Little (eight kills), Jacqueline Hill (11 assists, 11 digs), Anna McKee (15 digs) and Allison Smith (12 digs) also played well for Battle (8-5, 2-1).
Abingdon was led by Ella Kiser’s 17-assist, 14-dig, 13-kill showing. Megan Cooper and Jennings Woods each had 20 digs for the Falcons, while Caroline McLaughlin contributed eight kills.
Chilhowie 3, Lebanon 0
Mari-Beth Bordwine had her usual solid performance – 14 kills, nine digs, five blocks — as the Chilhowie Warriors remained atop the Hogoheegee District with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-19 victory over Lebanon.
Chilhowie (12-4, 4-0) also received eight kills and five blocks from Lakken Hanshew, 11 assists and 11 digs from Josie Sheets and 15 assists from Chloe Adams.
Grundy 3, Tazewell 0
Maddie Yates collected 27 assists as the Golden Wave (5-7) posted a 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 victory.
Jessi Looney (12 kills, 12 digs), Maddie Yates (27 assists) and Maggie Viers (16 digs) also played well for Grundy.
Union 3, Ridgeview 1
Brooke Bailey supplied 43 assists as the Bears recorded a 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 win in Mountain 7 District action.
Other standouts for Union (8-6, 2-2) included Isabella Blagg (26 kills, 32 digs) and Gracie Gibson with 31 digs.
Ridgeview (9-4, 1-2) was led by Hailey Sutherland (17 kills, eight blocks), Leah Sutherland (seven kills, seven blocks) and Caiti Hill with 30 digs.
Virginia High 3, Graham 0
Caroline Clifton was on target from the service line as she served 10 aces for the Virginia High Bearcats in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 Southwest District win over the Graham G-Girls.
Dianna Spence’s 13 kills, Aidan James’ nine digs, Adie Ratcliffe’s five kills and Caleigh Hampton’s 28 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills masterpiece also keyed the victory.
J.I. Burton 3, Twin Springs 0
J.I. Burton took a 26-24, 30-28, 25-18 win over Cumberland District rival Twin Springs in a hard-fought match.
Ryleigh Gillenwater led TS with 15 assists, five aces and three kills.
Honaker 3, Council 0
Riley Hart slammed down seven kills as Honaker earned a 25-6, 25-16, 25-6 win over Council and improved to 10-3.
Autumn Miller’s 19 assists, Kylie Vance’s 16 service points and Ani Montavoni’s six kills were also vital to the victory. The trio of Izabelle Stevens (seven kills), Izabella Ratliff (seven digs, two kills) and Kaylea Elswick (six assists) led Council.
Thomas Walker 3, Rye Cove 0
Tenley Jackson had 31 assists and 10 digs to lead the way as Thomas Walker collected a 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 Cumberland District victory over Rye Cove.
Lakin Burke (16 kills, seven digs), Patricia Bigge (12 kills) and Raelyn Cope (13 digs
Rye Cove received five kills apiece from Kaylee Lamb and Laken Sharpe.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 9, Unicoi County 0
The girls soccer team at Tennessee High has seven seniors on the roster and they all scored goals on Thursday as the Vikings overpowered Unicoi County on Senior Night at the Stone Castle.
Sophie Arnold found the back of the net twice, while Delaney Powers, Lindsey Hall, Danica Mai, Kathryn Curtin, Madison McConnell and Amelia Terry also tallied goals. Junior Bridget Flaherty scored for good measure too as the Vikings improved to 10-1-2.