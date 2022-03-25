PREP ROUNDUP: Logan Sartin (Wise Central), Mason Harper (Tennessee High), Arin Rife (Richlands), Nick Prater (Northwood), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), T.J. Hubbard (Honaker) shine on Thursday

Logan Sartin is swinging a hot bat and has helped the Wise County Central baseball team get off to a perfect start.

Sartin went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to keep his batting average at a cool .500 as the Warriors improved to 3-0 with a 13-4 Mountain 7 District win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Tyson Tester and Hunter Louden added two hits apiece with Tester driving in three runs as well. A five-run third inning outburst put the Warriors in firm control.

Terran Owens, Brady Fleming and Cannon Hill each had two hits for Ridgeview.

Tennessee High 11, Tazewell 1

The Vikings rapped out 11 hits and played flawless defense in the five inning win.

Andrew Dingus, Garrett Cross, Gregory Harris and Logan Quales all collected two hits for Tennessee High.

Union 12, Rye Cove 2

Espn Evans and Caiden Bartee had two hits, including a double apiece,

scored two runs and drove in two more to lead the Bears past the Eagles.

Union (3-2), which scored seven runs in the fourth, also received a double and single from Eli Blanton, three runs and two RBIs from John Ryan Hurley and two RBIs from Bradley Bunch.

Kody Meade and Peyton Darnell drove in a run apiece for Rye Cove.

Northwood 15-14, Twin Valley 0-3

Northwood scored 29 runs on 16 hits to bash Twin Valley in a twinbill.

Nick Prater struck out seven in throwing a no-hitter in the opening game, while also contributing a double, single and two RBIs. Denim Kirk had a double and three runs, Owen Doane doubled home run runs and Bryson Taylor also had two RBIs.

Richard Gonzalez had two doubles and drove in two runs in the nightcap. Chris Salyer doubled and drove in three runs while Chad Castle had two hits and two RBIs. Skyler Thompson struck out seven in three innings to pick up the win for the Panthers (3-1).

Lukas Dotson had a three-run double for the Panthers in the nightcap.

Honaker 15, Castlewood 5

T.J. Hubbard went 3-for-5 with five RBIs as Honaker hammered Castlewood and avenged an earlier loss to the Blue Devils.

Jax Horn added three RBIs, Alex Barton drove in two runs, Evan Justus scored three times and Levi McGlothlin hammered out three hits in helping the Tigers move to 3-1.

Horn also pitched a seven-hitter to get the win on the mound.

Austin Meade and Ryan Salyers each had two hits for Castlewood.

J.I. Burton 7, Lee High 1

Noa Godsey and Cameron Sergent each had two RBIs as J.I. Burton bested Lee High.

Clay Hart went the distance on the mound for the Raiders and struck out 11.

Eastside 21, Patrick Henry 9

Eastside prevailed in a game that featured a combined 30 runs, 25 hits, 19 errors and 15 walks.

Tanner Perry had four RBIs and scored four runs for the Spartans, while Blake Jones went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and Jaxsyn Collins tallied three RBIs.

Carter Lester had two hits and four RBIs to lead the way for PH.

SOFTBALL

Richlands 10, Northwood 2

Sophomore Arin Rife recorded 17 strikeouts en route to a three-hitter as the Blue Tornado earned the non-district win.

Alyssa Lee collected three of the 15 hits for Richlands.

Ridgeview 15, J.I. Burton 8

Caiti Hill went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and also pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief to get the win in the circle as the Ridgeview Wolfpack opened the season by winning a slugfest.

Maddie Fleming and Mckinley Owens homered for Ridgeview and combined for seven RBIs. McKenna McFall and Brooklyn Frazier added two hits.

Senior Kinley Taylor homered and drove in three runs for Burton, while Jordan Mooney and Savannah Adams supplied two hits apiece.

Twin Springs 6, Holston 0

The Titans collected 14 hits en route to the non-district win in Damascus.

Lexie Austin led the fun with three hits.

Molly Turner paced Holston with two hits.

BOYS SOCCER

Tennessee High 6, West Ridge 1

Matthew Cardoso scored a goal and dished out three assists as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 2-0.

Mason Harper’s first career goal, Micah Hyskell’s hat trick, James Bowling’s goal and an assist by Ryan Fish were also among the highlights for THS.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise Central 7, Ridgeview 2

Singles

Jaide Meade (WC) def. Jaecey Dingus 6-2, 6-3; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Haley Collins 8-3; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Gracie Lawrence 8-1; Riley Taylor (WC) def. Katylee Lovell 8-2; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Madison Mullins 8-3; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Hannah Tiller 8-6.

Doubles

Dingus-Collins (RV) def. Meade-Mullins 6-4, 6-1; Stafford-Taylor )WC) def. Lawrence-Lovell 8-1; Mullins-Tiller (RV) def. Hughes-Power 8-4.

John Battle 7, J.I. Burton 2

Singles

Anna McKee (JB) def. Shortt 8-0; Addison Reed (JB) def. Phipps 9-8 (7-0); Kennedy Jenkins (JB) def. Shortt 8-6; Clair Krutezer (JB) def. Tomko 8-1; Sergent (B) def. Anna Fleenor 9-7; Hope Wagner (JB) def. Crabtree 8-1

Doubles

Phipps-Sergent (B) def. McKee-Reedy 8-6; Jenkins-Krutezer (JB) def. Tate-Shortt 8-2; Smith-Smith (JB) def. Shortt-Crabtree 8-1

West Ridge 7 Sullivan East 2

Singles

Laynie Jordan (WR) def Emma Hatcher 8-2; Angelina Kerney (WR) def Janae Moultne 8-2; Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def Mackenzie Cox 8-5; Kamane Perkins (SE) def Kirra Correll 8-1; Daphne Lucas (WR) def Riley Dillard 8-3; Haley Webb (WR) def Morgan Rutherford 8-0

Doubles

Jordan/Kerney (WR) def Cox/Hatcher 8-4; Perkins/Moultne (SE) def Kasten/Nothnagel 8-6; Webb/Correll (WR) def Dillard/Rutherford 8-1

Tennessee High 9, Sullivan East 0

Singles

Keona Fielitz def. Emma Hatcher, 8-0; Ellyson Kovacs def. Janae Moultine, 8-0; Lily Rosser def. Mackenzie Cox, 8-0; Lilly Belcher def. Kamane Perkins, 8-0; Avery Stalnaker def. Riley Dillard, 8-0; Bailey Bechtold def. Morgan Rutherford, 8-0.

Doubles

Kovacs-Blcher def. Hatcher-Cox, 8-0; Stalnaker-Trinity Moore def. Moultine-Perkins, 8-0; Torey Walk-Kaylie Henderson def. Dillard-Rutherford, 8-0.

BOYS TENNIS

West Ridge 8 Sullivan East 1

Singles

Grayson Manis (WR) def Logan Murray 8-1; Alex Hamilton (SE) def Jeffrey Seto 8-6; Spencer Manis (WR) def Jack Ragan 8-1;l Cameron Easler (WR) def Hunter Brown 9-7; Elijiah Hood (WR) def Carmine Parsons 8-0; Max McFarland (WR) def Braden Smith 8-0

Doubles

G. Manis/Seto (WR) def Brown/Murray 8-4; Easler/S. Manis (WR) def Ragan/Hamilton 8-3; McFarland/Hood (WR) def Parsons/Smith 8-2

Abingdon 7, Gate City 2

Singles

Dillon McReynolds (A) def. Zach Otte, 6-0, 6-0; Tristan Hicks (A) def. Zane Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas McReynolds (A) def. Mario Atkins, 6-0, 6-0; William Collins (A) def. Ben Crawford, 6-0, 6-3; Luke Worley (A) def. Connor Calhoun, 8-4; Gavin Stubblefield (GC) def. Danciel Singhavara, 8-1.

Doubles

McReynolds-Hicks (A) def. Otte/Stubblefield, 6-0, 6-0; McReynolds-Collins (A) def. Atkins-Garcia, 6-0, 6-1; Calhoun-Crawford (GC) def. Worley-Singhavara, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6



Tennessee High 9, Sullivan East 0

Singles

Brandon Istfan def. Logan Murray, 8-1; Christian Morris def. Alex Hamilton, 8-0; Paul Lett def. Hunter Brown, 8-2; Owen Jones def. Jack Ragan, 8-6; Ian Webb def. Braedon Smith, 8-0; Boston Ray won by default

Doubles

Oakley-Istfan def. Murray-Brown, 8-0; Morris-Lett def. Hamilton-Ragan, 8-6; Jones-Webb won by default