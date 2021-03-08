 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Little, Leonard lead Battle to volleyball win over Lee High; VHSL Playoff Power Points; Prep Golf Results
  • Updated
jbs

Molly Little and Logan Leonard played big at the net with eight kills apiece as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 Mountain 7 District volleyball victory over the Lee High Generals on Monday night.

Mackenzie Smith added a strong all-around effort for the Trojans with 19 assists, eight aces, five digs and four kills. Allison Smith (13 digs, two acces) and Anna McKee (nine digs) were also stat leaders for Battle.

Northwood 3, Council 0

Karleigh Stephenson led the way for the Panthers will 13 service points, seven aces and 11 assists in a 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 win over the Cobras.

Caroline Roberts had nine kills, six service points and four aces for Northwood.

Sara Breeding led Council with nine digs.

Wise County Central 3, Union 1

Bayleigh Allison was outstanding as she finished with 20 kills and 19 digs in Wise County Central’s 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Mountain 7 District archrival Union.

Caitlin Glover (37 assists, 15 digs), Hannah McAmis (35 digs) and Olivia Sanders (nine kills) also paced the win.

Isabella Blagg’s 17-kill, 14-dig performance and Gracie Gibson’s 28 digs led Union.

Honaker 3, Castlewood 1

Emma Barton hustled her way to 16 digs as Honaker collected a 25-23, 12-25, 26-24, 25-23 non-district victory over Russell County rival Castlewood.

Autumn Miller (20 service points, 15 assists), Hannah Hess (seven kills) and Lakin Perkins (six kills) also played well for the Tigers.

Gate City 3, Ridgeview 0

The Gate City Blue Devils remained unbeaten with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 Mountain 7 District victory over Ridgeview.

Twin Valley 3, Hurley 0

The Twin Valley Panthers earned a 25-10, 25-11, 25-15 Black Diamond District victory over the Hurley Rebels. No other details were provided.

VHSL Playoff Power Points Rating Scale

Region 1C

            Record  Rating

Galax 2-0          17.00

Narrows           2-0          16.00

George Wythe                1-0          16.00

Auburn             1-1          13.50

Eastern Montgomery  2-1          13.00

Grayson County           1-1          13.00

Covington       1-1          11.00

Bath County   0-2          6.00

Bland County 0-2          5.50

Parry McCluer               0-2          5.50

 Region 1D      

            Record  Rating

Eastside           2-0          17.00

Chilhowie       2-1          13.66

Holston            2-1          13.66

Rural Retreat  1-1          12.50

J.I. Burton        1-1          12.00

Patrick Henry 1-1          12.00

Twin Valley     1-1          12.00

Castlewood    1-1          11.50

Grundy             1-1          11.50

Thomas Walker             1-1          10.50

Honaker           1-2          10.00

Hurley              1-2          9.00

Twin Springs  0-1          6.00

Northwood     0-2          5.50

Rye Cove         0-2          5.00

 Region 2D

            Record  Rating

Graham            2-0          20.00

Union               2-0          18.00

John Battle      1-0          18.00

Wise Central   1-1          15.00

Marion             1-1          14.50

Lebanon          1-1          14.00

Richlands        1-1          14.00

Tazewell          1-1          14.00

Virginia High  1-1          13.50

Ridgeview       1-1          12.50

Gate City          0-3          8.33

Lee High          0-2          7.50

Region 3D

            Record  Rating

Lord Botetourt               2-0          24.00

Carroll County              3-0          22.00

Abingdon        2-0          21.00

William Byord               1-1          19.00

Cave Spring    1-1          17.50

Bassett              1-1          16.50

Northside        0-1          16.00

Magna Vista    1-1          14.50

Hidden Valley                0-2          13.50

Christiansburg              0-2          13.00

Staunton River               0-1          9.00

Tunstall            0-0          0.00

GOLF

At Glenrochie Country Club (Par-37)

Team Scores

Abingdon 154, John Battle 199, Chilhowie (Incomplete)

Individual Results

Abingdon – Katie Hall 36, Will Watson 39, Grace Addison 39, Caleb Brummitt 40

John Battle – Chase Ratliff 47, Tanner Hunigan 50, Will Crump 50, Christopher White 52

Chilhowie – Chase Coley 44, Dillan Powers 46, Jordan Elrod 50

 

