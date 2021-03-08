PREP ROUNDUP: Little, Leonard lead Battle to volleyball win over Lee High; VHSL Playoff Power Points; Prep Golf Results

Molly Little and Logan Leonard played big at the net with eight kills apiece as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 Mountain 7 District volleyball victory over the Lee High Generals on Monday night.

Mackenzie Smith added a strong all-around effort for the Trojans with 19 assists, eight aces, five digs and four kills. Allison Smith (13 digs, two acces) and Anna McKee (nine digs) were also stat leaders for Battle.

Northwood 3, Council 0

Karleigh Stephenson led the way for the Panthers will 13 service points, seven aces and 11 assists in a 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 win over the Cobras.

Caroline Roberts had nine kills, six service points and four aces for Northwood.

Sara Breeding led Council with nine digs.

Wise County Central 3, Union 1

Bayleigh Allison was outstanding as she finished with 20 kills and 19 digs in Wise County Central’s 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Mountain 7 District archrival Union.

Caitlin Glover (37 assists, 15 digs), Hannah McAmis (35 digs) and Olivia Sanders (nine kills) also paced the win.