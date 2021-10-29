PREP ROUNDUP: Lee High, Graham, Grundy win on gridiron; Honaker, Thomas Walker win district volleyball titles; Lebanon, Twin Valley, Rye Cove clinch Region 1D tourney berths

Grayson Huff rushed for 255 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Lee High Generals cruised to a 48-0 Mountain 7 District football win over the John Battle Trojans on Thursday night at Five Star Stadium.

Lee snapped a 26-game losing streak on Oct. 2 and the Generals have played better since then and now stand at 4-5.

Thursday’s win over the Trojans was the first for the program over a Class 2 opponent since Aug. 31, 2018.

Jace Perkins added 79 yards and two scores for the Generals.

The contest was scoreless after one quarter, but Huff scored twice in the second quarter and then put the game away with a 35-pount explosion in the third quarter.

Junior Lovell and Chandler Mullins also reached the end zone for Lee, which held a 433-143 edge in total offense.

A week after allowing 72 points to Wise County Central, Lee posted its second shutout of the season and capitalized on five turnovers.

Battle (0-8) was blanked for the fifth time this season and the Trojans have tallied just three touchdowns all season. Braxton Emerson had 61 rushing yards and 41 passing yards in the loss, while Zack Moore gained 44 yards on the ground.