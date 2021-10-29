PREP ROUNDUP: Lee High, Graham, Grundy win on gridiron; Honaker, Thomas Walker win district volleyball titles; Lebanon, Twin Valley, Rye Cove clinch Region 1D tourney berths

Grayson Huff rushed for 255 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Lee High Generals cruised to a 48-0 Mountain 7 District football win over the John Battle Trojans on Thursday night at Five Star Stadium.
Lee snapped a 26-game losing streak on Oct. 2 and the Generals have played better since then and now stand at 4-5.
Thursday’s win over the Trojans was the first for the program over a Class 2 opponent since Aug. 31, 2018.
Jace Perkins added 79 yards and two scores for the Generals.
The contest was scoreless after one quarter, but Huff scored twice in the second quarter and then put the game away with a 35-pount explosion in the third quarter.
Junior Lovell and Chandler Mullins also reached the end zone for Lee, which held a 433-143 edge in total offense.
A week after allowing 72 points to Wise County Central, Lee posted its second shutout of the season and capitalized on five turnovers.
Battle (0-8) was blanked for the fifth time this season and the Trojans have tallied just three touchdowns all season. Braxton Emerson had 61 rushing yards and 41 passing yards in the loss, while Zack Moore gained 44 yards on the ground.
John Battle 0 0 0 0—0
Lee High 0 13 35 0—48
Scoring Summary
L – Huff 25 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Huff 17 run (kick failed)
L – Huff 13 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Perkins 12 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Lovell 1 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Perkins 9 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Mullins 18 run (Dinsmore kick)
Team Stat
First Downs: JB 9, L 28; Rushes-Yards: JB 34-91, L 40-347; Passing Yards: JB 52, L 86; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JB 6-11-1, L 8-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB 6-4, L 3-1; Penalties-Yards: JB 8-55, L 6-45; Punts-Average: JB 3-26, L 1-38.
Graham 46, Blacksburg 7
Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Graham G-Men improved to 8-0 by bashing the Bruins from Blacksburg.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added two scored of his own for Graham, which also benefited from two safeties.
Graham has won its last five games by margins of 28, 25, 33, 40 and 39 points. The G-Men and Holston (8-0) are the only unbeaten squads still standing in far Southwest Virginia.
Grundy 52, Twin Valley 26
In a high-scoring Black Diamond District contest, the Grundy Golden Wave prevailed.
Grundy improved to 4-3 and helped its playoff chances, while Twin Valley is now 5-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Thomas Walker 3, Eastside 0
Tenley Jackson dished out 39 assists to go with eight service points and Lakin Burke tallied 20 kills, seven digs and two blocks to lift the Pioneers to a 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 Cumberland District tournament championship victory over the Spartans.
Other Thomas Walker contributors included Raelyn Cope (six points, six digs), Patricia Bigge (12 kills, 12 points, three aces), Autumn Collingsworth (10 kills), Makayla Carr (12 digs, five points) and Karlie Jones (five points, three digs).
Rye Cove 3, J.I, Burton 0
Makayla Harless had 11 kills, Eva Roach tallied 29 assists, 14 service points and 10 digs, and Abby Lewis added 22 digs to lead the Eagles to a 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 Cumberland District conso-lation match win over the Raiders.
Laken Sharpe (16 digs, six kills), Madeline Love (nine kills) and Rileigh Parsons (five kills) also contributed for Rye Cove, which will play a Region 1D tournament game on Monday.
Lebanon 3, Northwood 2
Lebanon advanced to next week’s Region 1D tournament with a gut-wrenching 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 Hogoheegee District consolation match victory over Northwood.
Santana Cardwell (12 kills, 12 digs, four aces) and Michaela Snodgrass (12 kills, five aces, four blocks) had productive nights for the Panthers, as did Emma McCready (19 assists) and Sydney Carter (14 digs, nine kills, five aces).
Honaker 3, Grundy 0
Autumn Miller doled out 20 assists and Kylie Vance collected seven block as Honaker over-powered Grundy 25-17, 25-1, 25-22 to win the Black Diamond District tournament.
The Tigers added the tourney crown to their regular-season title.
Jessi Looney’s 15-dig, 11-kill performance, Savannah Clevinger’s 13 kills and Maddie Yates’ 24 assists were tops for Grundy.
Twin Valley 3, Council 1
Twin Valley topped Council 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17 in the third-place match of the Black Diamond District tournament to clinch a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Council received eight kills from Isabelle Stevens, seven aces from Olivia Street and six aces from Brianna Stevens.