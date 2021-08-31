PREP ROUNDUP: Lebanon, Wise County Central, Northwood, Sullivan East, Rye Cove win on volleyball court; Rural Retreat takes golf triumph

Morgan Varney showcased her versatility – stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 15 assists, 10 service points, nine digs and four kills – as the Lebanon Pioneers powered their way to a 17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 non-district volleyball victory over Castlewood on Monday night.

Lily Gray’s eight kills, Alexis Horne’s 17 digs, Juliana Stanley’s seven kills and Averi Russell’s 10 assists were also key to the win for Lebanon.

Layne Bush (six kills, four blocks, two aces), Lauren Johnson (six kills), Montana Sutherland (seven kills, seven aces), Madison Sutherland (six assists, three kills) and Shea Phillips (two kills) were the stat leaders for Castlewood.

Wise County Central 3,

Thomas Walker 0

Senior Bayleigh Allison hammered down a dozen kills to go along with 14 service points and seven digs as Wise County Central trumped Thomas Walker, 25-6, 25-17, 26-24 for a non-district win.

Freshman Emmah McAmis (11 kills, eight digs, four blocks), senior Montana Stafford (11 digs) and junior Emilee Mullins (28 assists) also fared well for the Warriors.

Northwood 3, Grayson County 0