PREP ROUNDUP: Lebanon, Wise County Central, Northwood, Sullivan East, Rye Cove win on volleyball court; Rural Retreat takes golf triumph

Morgan Varney showcased her versatility – stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 15 assists, 10 service points, nine digs and four kills – as the Lebanon Pioneers powered their way to a 17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 non-district volleyball victory over Castlewood on Monday night.
Lily Gray’s eight kills, Alexis Horne’s 17 digs, Juliana Stanley’s seven kills and Averi Russell’s 10 assists were also key to the win for Lebanon.
Layne Bush (six kills, four blocks, two aces), Lauren Johnson (six kills), Montana Sutherland (seven kills, seven aces), Madison Sutherland (six assists, three kills) and Shea Phillips (two kills) were the stat leaders for Castlewood.
Wise County Central 3,
Thomas Walker 0
Senior Bayleigh Allison hammered down a dozen kills to go along with 14 service points and seven digs as Wise County Central trumped Thomas Walker, 25-6, 25-17, 26-24 for a non-district win.
Freshman Emmah McAmis (11 kills, eight digs, four blocks), senior Montana Stafford (11 digs) and junior Emilee Mullins (28 assists) also fared well for the Warriors.
Northwood 3, Grayson County 0
Michela Snodgrass had eight kills, eight assists and two aces a Northwood improved to 3-0 with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-22 win at Grayson County.
Emma McCradey (eight assists, two aces) and Sydney Carter (eight assists, three kills, two aces) also played well.
Grayson County (0-4) was led by Kylie Pope’s seven kills.
Sullivan East 3, West Ridge 0
Avery Johnson and Hannah Hodge each had nine kills as Sullivan East stopped the West Ridge Wolves, 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 in a non-conference Northeast Tennessee showdown.
Hayley Grubb’s 21 digs, Mia Hoback’s 31 assists and Riley Nelson’s four blocks also propelled the Patriots to the win as they improved to 4-1.
Rye Cove 3, Cherokee 2
Rye Cove beat Cherokee in a five-game match for the second time this season, prevailing in the latest matchup 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9.
Prep Golf Results
At Saltville Golf Course
Team Scores
Rural Retreat 171, Chilhowie 176, Northwood 177, Patrick Henry 185, Lebanon 202, Holston (incomplete)
Individual Winners
Rural Retreat – Bryce Tibbs 40, Logan Miller 41, Ben Musser 44, Joey Olender 45
Chilhowie – Chase Coley 40, Will Barnes 44, Jordan Elrod 44, Will Goodwin 48
Northwood – Walker Jones 41, Skyler Thompson 44, Nick Prater 45, Molly Holmes 47
Patrick Henry – Savannah Riley 40, Isaac Presley 48, Max Owens 48, Carter Lester 49
Lebanon – Hunter Musick 45, Jacie Campbell 49, Paul Vencill 51, Seth Buchanan 57
Holston – Cade Morrison 46, Colton Wardard 46, Molly Turner 51