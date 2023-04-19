Lebanon was stunned by Chilhowie in the finals of the 2022 Region 1D baseball tournament as the Pioneers dropped a 6-1 decision to the Warriors.

In the first meeting between the two teams since then, Lebanon earned a measure of revenge as Seth Buchanan homered and Dagan Barton pitched a shutout in a 10-0 Hogoheegee District victory on Tuesday night.

Buchanan went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Lebanon, while leadoff man Zach Hertig was 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and two RBIs. Noah Delp scored two runs in the victory.

A seven-run fifth inning turned a tight game into a five-inning contest with the implementation of the 10-run mercy rule.

Barton allowed just two hits, while walking two and striking out eight.

Chilhowie’s hits came from Ben Kilbourne and Brandon Bush.

Abingdon 11, Gate City 1

Jett Humphreys and Landon Turman combined on a five-inning no-hitter and Beckett Dotson had two hits, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead Abingdon to an 11-1 Mountain 7 District win over Gate City on Tuesday night at Falcon Park.

Luke Bedwell had two hits and two RBIs and Jack Ferguson also had two hits for the Falcons (7-4, 6-0).

Gate City's lone run scored on a walk, stolen base, sacrifice fly and groundout.

Tennessee High 10, Unicoi County 7

Ashton Leonard had three hits, including a double, and scored twice and Isaac Blevins doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice in the Vikings' Upper Lakes Conference home win over the Blue Devils.

Andrew Dingus had two hits, drove in two runs and scored once for Tennessee High (15-3, 7-1). Rylan Henard had three hits, including a double, scored twice and picked up the win on the mound for the Vikings. Gage Graziano, who picked up the save in relief of Henard, added a double, single, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Unicoi County had two-run homers by Brayden Hendrickson and Kolby Jones.

Sullivan East 2, David Crockett 1

Avery McCoy and Tyson Mitchell combined to allow just six hits and Johnathan Beach and Mitchell drove in a pair of first inning runs in an Upper Lakes Conference home win over the Pioneers.

Jake Witcher, Mitchell and Beach had two hits each. McCoy picked up the win, allowing six hits and one run in five innings, while Mitchell worked the final two for the save.

David Crockett was led by AJ Ford with two hits. Aidan Clark and Braeden Nix combined to allow just seven hits for the Pioneers.

Union 10, Lee High 2

Keith Chandler had three hits, including a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice in the Bears' Mountain 7 District home win over the Generals.

Brady Adams scattered nine hits, struck out seven and allowed just one earned run to pick the win. John Hurley, Braxton Bunch and Espn Evans had hits for the Bears.

Jacob Crouse doubled and Latchelon Aldridge drove in a run for the Generals.

Rural Retreat 16, Holston 3

Brady Sturgill homered and doubled twice, drove in five runs and scored twice in the Indians' Hogoheegee District home win over the Cavaliers.

Taylor Fontaine and Caleb Roberts had two hits and two RBIs apiece, while Noah Bandrimer drove in two runs. Justin Gilman picked the win on the mound.

Holston was led by Noah Tweed and Dustin Bott with two hits each. Tweed had a triple in the loss.

George Wythe 9, Giles 1

Luke Jollay pitched six strong innings and also had two hits as George Wythe won a Mountain Empire District game.

Ben Jollay and Owen Repass also had two hits apiece, while Austin Repass tripled.

Trevor Williams and Christian Ratcliffe had the only hits for Giles.

J.I. Burton 24, Cumberland Gap 3

Brayden Dutton drove in four runs and Dauntae Keys had three hits as J.I. Burton bashed the Panthers.

Tazewell 13, Richlands 1

Andrew Larimer had four hits as Tazewell rolled past Richlands for a Southwest District rivalry win.

Tre Blankenship (3-for-6, two RBIs) and Connor Cline (2-for-5, two doubles, two runs) also played well as part of a 16-hit onslaught.

Tazewell pitcher Luke Childress struck out 13 and scattered just three hits. CJ Earls, Levi White and Connor McCracken had the hits for Richlands with White scoring the team’s only run.

The Blue Tornado committed eight errors.

Marion 12, Graham 0

Jack Pugh and Mason Pugh combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Marion overpowered Graham for a lopsided five-inning Southwest District win.

Brody Witt had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes at the plate, while Brady Roberts recorded three RBIs and Reid Osborne contributed three hits.

SOFTBALL

Patrick Henry 8, Northwood 1

Sophia Wright, Allysa Barr, Jaylin Kilby, Abbey Widener and Boone had two hits each in the Rebels' Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Wright struck out 16 to pick up the win for the Rebels. Braelyn Scammell had a triple, while Widener had a double in the win.

Ella Doane had two hits, including a double for Northwood, while Bailey French had a triple and single in the loss.

Lee High 9, Union 7

The Generals hit three home runs to pick up a Mountain 7 District win over the Bears.

Emma Fortner, Chloe Calton and Sybella Yeary hit home runs for the Generals.

Elizabethton 7, Sullivan East 1

Lela Byrd allowed just three hits and Sadie Williams homered, singled and drove in three runs to lead the Cyclones to an Upper Lakes Conference win over the Patriots.

Mollie Johnson, Ember Jensen and Cheyenne Pioroux had two hits each for Elizabethton. Johnson and Poiroux scored two runs each in the win.

Olivia Ashbrook doubled and Katie Botts had a double and single for the Patriots. Keelye Fields scored the lone run for the Patriots.

Lebanon 10, Chilhowie 0

Abigail Hileman had three hits and drove in four runs and Kylan Brooks had three hits to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of visiting Chilhowie.

Chloe Couch had three RBIs and two hits. Erin Rasnake fanned seven to pick up the win.

Emmaline Powell, Carrigan Heath and Kayla Roberts had hits for Chilhowie. Powell struck out six for the Warriors.

Grundy 21, Hurley 1

Taylor Bostic had three hits and five RBIs as Grundy hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Ally Blankenship also had three hits and teamed with Savannah Clevinger to pitch a one-hitter with eight strikeouts. The Golden Wave scored 12 runs in the first inning.

Holston 7, Rural Retreat 3

Molly Turner went 3-for-4 and scored two runs as Holston recorded a key Hogoheegee District victory.

Sydney Bishop (3-for-4) and Lucy Reid (2-for-3) also played well for the Cavaliers. Rily Cobler pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Jenna Mutter mashed two hits for Rural Retreat.

George Wythe 9, Giles 2

Makenna Gilman homered and drove in three runs as George Wythe earned a Mountain Empire District victory.

Jordan Cannoy added two hits and three RBIs for the Maroons and also scored two runs.

Virginia High 21, Twin Springs 1

Aidan James had herself a night by going 4-for-4 with a double, home run and seven RBIs as the Virginia High Bearcats trounced Twin Springs for a non-district victory.

The Bearcats scored 10 runs in the first inning and eight more in the third in the blowout.

Paizley Corvin added three hits and scored three runs for the Bearcats, while Bella McCloud also scored three runs. Autumn Owens and Sarah Page kicked in three RBIs apiece.

Twin Springs got its only run from Mary Pascual.

Tazewell 4, Richlands 0

Carly Compton came close to pitching the most perfect of perfect games as the Tazewell sophomore struck out 20 of the 22 batters she faced in a Southwest District win over nemesis Richlands.

Compton hit Haleigh Martin with a pitch and that was the only baserunner the Blue Tornado managed.

Tazewell managed just four hits against Richlands starting hurler Arin Rife, who struck out 12. Two of those came from Haley Reynolds.

Unicoi County 6, Tennessee High 3

Kendell Hensley hammered out three hits as Unicoi County took an Upper Lakes Conference victory.

The Blue Devils scored three times in the sixth inning to turn a deadlock into a three-run advantage. Rylee Fields tallied three hits and Abby Haga had two RBIs for THS.

Gate City 6, Abingdon 5

Katy Davidson and Kally Wood each had two RBIs as Gate City held off Abingdon for a Mountain 7 District and extended its first-place lead in the Mountain 7 District.

Ada Gillenwater went 3-for-3 with three doubles for the Blue Devils, who built an early 5-0 lead and held off the Falcons in the late innings.

It was a far cry from the first meeting between the teams when Gate City rolled to a 19-0 triumph.

Kinley Brooks had two hits and two RBIs for Abingdon, while Kendel Yates and Lauren Baker finished with two hits apiece.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 3, Gate City 1

Pickett Johnson scored two goals and Ronan Quigley added one for the Falcons in a Mountain 7 District win over the Blue Devils.

Mason Sollien and Quigley had assists for the Falcons.

Lebanon 1 Honaker 0

Carter Dillion scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute for the only score in the Pioneers' win over the Tigers.

Gavin Gibson had five saves in goal for the Pioneers. Austin Clayburne also had five saves for Honaker.

Greeneville 7, Tennessee High 0

Spencer Robinson and Jose Castillo each scored two goals as Greeneville won big.

Lee High 1, Union 0

Carlos Anderson had 16 saves and Brayden Wharton had three shots on goal in the Bears' Mountain 7 District loss to the Generals.

Canaan Spears and Reyshawn Anderson each had two shots on goal in the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 14, Lee High 0

Emma Hemphill’s four-goal, three-assist masterpiece allowed Union to win big.

Gracie Gibson had four goals in the second half and made four saves while playing goalkeeper in the second half. Isabella Blagg and Gracy McKinney added two goals apiece, while Abbie Lane and Lani Lancaster also found the back of the net.

Honaker 4, Lebanon 0

Julia Barton scored all four of Honaker’s girls as the Tigers continued their winning ways.

BOYS TENNIS

West Ridge 9 Volunteer 0

Singles

Grayson Manis (WR) def. Ethan Vaughn 8-0; Elijah Hood (WR) def. Jonathan Smith 8-0; Spencer Manis (WR) def. Matthew Carter 8-0; Finn Hounshell (WR) def. Kelton McAmis 8-1; WR wins No. 5 by default; WR wins No. 6 by default.

Doubles

G. Manis/Carter Frew (WR) def Vaughn/Smith 8-0; Camron Easler/Abrahm Whitfield (WR) def McAmis/Carter 8-2; WR wins by default.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Ridge 9 Volunteer 0

Singles

Chloe Campbell (WR) def. Maggie Brice; Kirra Correll (WR) def. Reece Turner 8-4; Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def Kyndal Shultz 8-4; Daphnie Lucas (WR) def. Bayley Jones 8-0; Sydney Fischer (WR) def. Gracie Barner 8-1; Heidi Kasten (WR) def. Ashley Wells 8-1.

Doubles

Angelina Kerny/Nothnagel (WR) def Brice/Shultz 8-2; Casey Wampler/Faith Wilson def Turner/Jones; Fischer/Correll (WR) def Wells/Barner 8-0.

Abingdon 9, Gate City 0

Singles

Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Addy Bays 6-0, 6-1; Eliza Cozart (AB) def. Madeline Greear 8-0; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Mady Bartley 8-2; Katy Creasy (AB) def. Marley Brooks 8-3; Eller Buddington (AB) def. Maggie Grizzle 8-0; Cate Arney (AB) def. Kyra Tata 8-3 (extra: Melanie Bedwell (AB) def. Mary Jessee 8-4.

Doubles

Wimmer-Creasy (AB) def. Bays-Greear 6-1, 6-0; Cozart-Rainero (AB) def. Brooks-Grizzle 8-1; Buddington-Bedwell (AB) def. Bartley-Tate 8-4.

LATE MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Union 4, John Battle 2

Brayden Wharton had two goals and an assist and Christian Fannon added one goal and an assist in the Bears' Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Camden Wharton added one goal and Carlos Anderson had 19 saves for Union.

Ben Hardoby scored both goals for John Battle.

SOFTBALL

Honaker 21, Twin Valley 0

Riley Hart and Madalyn Dye each hit two home runs as the Honaker Tigers trounced Twin Valley.

Hart finished with five RBIs, while Dye drove in four runs. Kiley Ray went 3-for-4 and scored three runs for Honaker, which pushed across 11 runs in the first inning.

Freshman Jaiden Thompson and sophomore Rylee Rasnake combined to toss a one-hit shutout.

Lee High 10, Middlesboro (Ky.) 0

Chloe Calton, Emma Fortner and Raleigh Williams homered as Lee High won easily.

BASEBALL

Sullivan East 14, David Crockett 2

Tyson Mitchell and Corbin Dickenson each had two hits and three RBIs as the Sullivan East Patriots dominated in a win over David Crockett.

Alice Lloyd College signee Ty Tipton added two hits and Jake Witcher scored three runs in the victory.