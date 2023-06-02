Calli Dye and Averi Russell won singles matches and Russell combined with Makenzie Boyd for a doubles victory to lead Lebanon past Fort Chiswell 5-2 in a Class 1 state quarterfinal match on Friday at JS Easterly Park.

Lebanon will host George Wythe in a Class 1 state semifinal match on Monday.

Marion 5, Glenvar 0 The Marion girls tennis team advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals with a home win over the Highlanders.

Marion will face Radford in the semifinals on Monday.

Radford 5,

John Battle 0

McKenzie Smith, Acadia Sah, Claire Kreutzer, Addie Reedy and Kennedy Jenkins took losses in the Trojans’ Class 2 state quarterfinals loss to the Bobcats.

BOYS

Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0

Ridgeview’s first venture into state tennis was a short one, as the Wolfpack was swept in five singles matches by the Highlanders.