PREP ROUNDUP: Lebanon girls down Graham in volleyball

Julianna Stanley and Lily Gray led Lebanon High School’s hit parade as the Pioneers posted a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 win over the Graham G-Girls on Monday night in the first round of the Southwest District volleyball tournament.

Stanley slammed down nine kills and Gray added eight kills for Lebanon (9-4), while Maggie Lampkin dished out 16 assists.

The third-seeded Pioneers will travel to No. 2 Marion tonight for a semifinal match.

BASEBALL

Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 2

Tennessee High’s Mason Johns outdueled pitching counterpart Connor Haynes of the Volunteer Falcons in a Big Seven Conference showdown Monday in Church Hill.

Johnson crafted a complete-game six-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks, carrying a shutout into the seventh inning. Haynes allowed just four hits in going the distance.

Evan Mutter’s RBI single in the third inning scored Bryce Snyder, Snyder’s safety squeeze bunt in the fifth plated Nick Graninger and Garrett Embree’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly that brought home Garrett Cross accounted for Tennessee High’s runs.

The Vikings (9-4, 5-2) host Volunteer today and play Knoxville Catholic on Wednesday at Carson-Newman University.