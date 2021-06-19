PREP ROUNDUP: Lebanon, Chilhowie claim region titles

The bats were on fire for Lebanon on Friday evening, as the Pioneers walloped Gate City to remain unbeaten and claim the Region 2D championship with a 23-7 rout of the Blue Devils.

Lebanon scored five runs in the first and added 11 in the third, finishing with 13 hits, including six doubles, in addition to a home run by Anthony Houchins.

Hunter Hertig drove in five runs, while Preston Steele and Seth Buchanan added three RBIs apiece. Houchins scored four runs, while Matthew and Seth Buchanan, Steele and Hertig all scored three runs each. Houchins, Dagan Barton and Nick Belcher drove in two runs apiece. Steele had two of Lebanon’s six doubles.

Seth Buchanan picked a five-inning complete game to pick up the win.

Gate City, which rallied to within 10-5 after two innings, was led by Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee, who had two RBIs apiece. Isaac Vincent had a double for the Blue Devils, who surrendered nine walks and committed four errors in the loss. Jacob Taylor scored two runs.

Lebanon will visit Chatman in the Class 2 semifinals on Tuesday.

Chilhowie 16, Eastside 9