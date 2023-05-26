Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lebanon High school’s baseball team has one of the deepest pitching staffs in Southwest Virginia and the Pioneers showed off all their big arms on Thursday.

Dagan Barton, Nathan Phillips, Carter Hess, Seth Buchanan and Eli Breeding combined to pitch a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a 20-0 beatdown of Grundy in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

The Pioneers were one pitch away from a five-man perfect game, but Grundy’s Jacb Deel doubled off Breeding with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.

Lebanon can also swing the bat pretty well. Phillips homered and drove in three runs, while Zach Hertig (2-for-3), Buchanan (3-for-4, three RBIs), Barton (3-for4, two RBIs), Chance Parker (2-for-4, two runs), Jacob Crabtree (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Luke Garrett (2-for-3, two RBIs) also got in on the act.

Lebanon (21-2) has outscored its three postseason opponents by a combined score of 40-0.

Wise County Central 3, Tazewell 1

Wise County Central might have lost seven seniors off last year’s squad, but the Warriors have returned to the regional semifinals for a second straight year.

First-year head coach Kelly Foster’s squad went on the road and earned a quality victory in the first round of the Region 2D tournament as Ashton Bolling drove in two runs.

“I’ve been here for nine years [eight as an assistant],” Foster said. “That’s one of the biggest wins I’ve been a part of. These boys have huge hearts and they deserve every bit of it.”

Bolling also got the first two outs on the mound in relief of Robbie Wilson. The duo combined for nine strikeouts in a six-hitter.

Central scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning.

Jackson Myers and Gavin Duty teamed to pitch a four-hitter for Tazewell. Trey Blankenship had two hits for the Bulldogs in the loss.

George Wythe 11, Highland 1

Colton Green was in control from the start on the mound and Ben Jollay set the tone at the plate early on as the George Wythe Maroons hammered Highland in the first round of the VHSL Region 1C tournament.

Owen Repass hit two doubles and Tandom Smith tripled in the win. Jollay went yard to begin the bottom of the first inning and he was also behind the plate to receive pitches from Green, who struck out six in a three-hitter.

Logan Mullins, Austin Repass and Carson Stanley also hit doubles as part of GW’s 13-hit attack.

SOFTBALL

Lee High 5, Marion 1

The Chloe & Chloe connection carried Lee High to a victory over Marion in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Chloe Bledsoe went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Generals (16-7) and was also the winning pitcher as she struck out 10 and yielded just one run.

Chloe Calton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and connected for her 10th home run of the season.

Gate City 11, Graham 0

Rylee Blevins went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as the Gate City Blue Devils bested Graham in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Ada Gillenwater added three hits and Savannah Monroe tallied three RBIs as the Blue Devils improved to 21-2.

Mykah Gregory had two of Graham’s four hits against the pitching duo of Gillenwater and KK Baker.

John Battle vs. Richlands, ppd., rain

John Battle’s Region 2D first-round matchup with Richlands was postponed due to rain and will be made up today at 8 p.m. The thunderstorm struck one pitch into the game.

George Wythe 4, Parry McCluer 2

The Maroons went on the road and won in Buena Vista.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wise County Central 3, Tazewell 1

Ameera Youmessi scored two goals and Wise County Central improved to 15-2-2 with a first-round win in the Region 2D tournament.

Geanette Boggs scored a goal and assisted on one of Youmessi’s shots that found the back of the net. Bella Newberry facilitated the other.

George Wythe 8, Bland County 0

Ava Ferguson and Joell Underwood scored three goals apiece as George Wythe blasted the Bears in the first round of the Region 1C tournament.

GW (9-7-2) also received goals from McKenzie Tate and Hannah Repass.

Graham 4, Gate City 0

Sophie Scarberry scored two goals as the G-Girls improved to 16-0 with a first-round win over visiting Gate City in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Ella Dales also found the back of the net in the win, while Gate City (6-11-1) had an own goal as well.

Union 5, Virginia High 1

Emma Hemphill scored four goals as Union vanquished Virginia High in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Isabella Blagg tallied the other goal, while goalkeeper Gracie Gibson made 13 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Marion 7, Union 1

Aiden Keheley, Nelson Arcia and Isaac Roberson each scored two goals as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes went on the road and overwhelmed Union for a VHSL Region 2D tournament win.

Parker Henson also found the back of the net as well as dishing out three assists. Roberson, Will Burkett and Garrett Dimit also assisted on goals.

Graham 3, Gate City 1

Landon Broome had Gate City’s only goal with 9:01 remaining as the Blue Devils lost on the road in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Virginia High 6, Ridgeview 0

Patrick Poku scored three goals as the Bearcats improved to 17-0-1 by rolling past Ridgeview in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Prince Poku, Gage Coleman and Braelyn Vaughn also found the back of the net, while Owen Dean and Bailey Owens tallied assists.

Elijah Jackson was in goal for the clean sheet.

Tazewell 1,

Wise County Central 0

Connor Vogel scored the lone goal of the match in the second half as Tazewell edged Wise County Central for a Region 2D tourney win.