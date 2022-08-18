PREP ROUNDUP: Late touchdowns lead Richlands past Grundy

Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Kaden Dupree and Kalib Simmons made the difference for the Richlands Blue Tornado on Thursday night in their 21-12 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave in a VHSL Benefit Football Game at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Richlands trailed 6-0 at halftime and 12-7 after three quarters, but Dupree’s 26-yard scoring jaunt with 6:54 remaining gave the Blue Tornado the lead for good and a 10-yard scamper to the end zone by Simmons with 2:46 left put the game away.

Dylan Brown (10 carries, 45 yards) also scored for the Blues.

Grundy received touchdowns from Isaiah Boyd and Ian Scammell. Scammell gained 90 yards on 15 carries and also intercepted two passes.

The Golden Wave actually held a 219-196 edge in total offense.

Both teams open the regular season on Aug. 26 as Richlands goes to Gate City and Grundy travels to Patrick Henry in a game between two of the top teams in Region 1D.

Grundy 0 6 6 0 — 12

Richlands 0 0 7 14 — 21

G – I. Boyd 9 run (run failed)

R – D. Brown 3 run (I. Bandy kick)

G – Scammell 3 run (pass failed)

R – Dupree 26 run (I. Bandy kick)

R – K. Simmons 10 run (I. Bandy kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 15, R 10; Rushes-Yards: G 46-175, R 27-131; Passing Yards: G 44, R 65; Comp.-Att-INT: G 5-13-1, R 3-6-2; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: G 3-15, R 3-15; Punts-Average: G 1-28, R 2-32.5

VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 0

The sister duo of Madison and Ashton Blair had eight kills apiece to lead defending Three Rivers Conference champion Tennessee High to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-7 victory over the Elizabethton on Thursday night at Viking Hall.

Marley Jones added seven kills for Tennessee High, while Sydnee Pendland recorded 24 digs. Bree Adams contributed 18 assists and eight digs.

Tennessee High (3-0) will play in the Cyclone Invitational on Saturday in Elizabethton. The Vikings will face West Greene at 11 a.m., followed by a rematch with Anderson County, which defeated the Vikings in the substate round last season.

Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 0

Kyndi Hodge had 25 assists, 10 digs and five aces to guide Sullivan East to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 victory at Unicoi County.

Jenna Hare had nine kills and five digs, while Hannah Hodge and Carly Bradford added seven kills each for the Patriots (2-1). Bradford also had four aces and four digs. Maddie Woomer contributed two blocks.

Daniel Boone 3, West Ridge 2

Rylee Haynie tallied 16 kills and Faith Wilson and Mollee Cutshall dished out 23 assists apiece, but West Ridge dropped a hard-fought 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-13 decision at Daniel Boone.

Casey Wampler added nine kills for West Ridge. Parker Fischer had eight kills and Madison Haynie and McKenzi Smith had seven kills apiece. Kari Wilson tallied 44 digs, while Wampler added 24. Rylee Haynie also had two aces in the loss.

SOCCER

Dobyns-Bennett 8, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East fell to 1-1 on the season, as the second year program was blanked by the Indians.