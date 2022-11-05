Prep Roundup: Late TD sends Knox Central past Tennessee High; Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Alex Hawkins (Abingdon), Noah Tweed (Holston), Brayden Dutton (J.I. Burton) among stars

Tennessee High played tough, but came up just short in dropping a 21-14 decision at Knoxville Central on Friday night in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A state football playoffs.

THS (5-6) trailed 6-0 at halftime as Cole Hughes of the Bobcats kicked field goals of 23 and 21 yards in a first half that took just 45 minutes of real time to complete.

However, Maddox Fritts returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards deep into Central territory and that set up a Turner Elliott 3-yard touchdown run with 10:13 remaining that put the Vikings ahead by a point.

The Bobcats (7-4) retook the lead on a touchdown pass with 9:33 remaining, yet the Bristolians answered back once again as Elliott hit Austin DeGeare for a game-tying fourth-down touchdown pass.

Central scored the game-winner with 43 seconds remaining on a 9-yard touchdown run by Frank Johnson.

THS got the ball to Central’s 28-yard line on its final drive, but Elliott’s pass attempt was incomplete on the game’s final play.

“We played our tails off all night,” said Tennessee High coach Josh Holt. “We were physical from the opening kick. We just had a few penalties that hurt us driving the ball on offense.”

Central plays at Daniel Boone (11-0) next week in a second-round showdown.

The loss capped Holt’s first season at the helm of the Vikings.

“Central is a good football team,” Holt said. “They are comfortable doing what they do. That makes them a tough opponent. We played great red-zone defense almost all night. We just got a little gassed at the end and couldn’t stop them with a short field. I’m proud of this bunch of kids and coaches. They have all endured a lot in the last year or so. I am so fortunate to be the head coach at Tennessee High.”

Abingdon 21, Lee High 20

A two-point conversion try with 1:34 remaining failed as the Lee High Generals lost at Abingdon.

Brynnen Pendergraft’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Konner Early with 1:34 remaining brought the Generals (6-4) within one point and Lee coach Joey Carroll opted to go for the win.

Pendergraft’s pass attempt to Brayden Hammonds was incomplete, however.

Alex Hawkins piled up 153 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns for AHS (5-5), while Luke Honaker gained 81 yards on the ground and scored the other TD for the Falcons.

Pendergraft finished 16-of-25 passing for 185 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for Lee. Early had six catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while Hammonds finished with seven receptions for 80 yards and one score.

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs and will be on the road in the first round.

Lee High 7 0 7 6—20

Abingdon 0 14 0 7—21

Scoring Summary

L – Hammonds 9 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

A – Hawkins 3 run (Reid kick)

A – Hawkins 45 run (Reid kick)

L – Early 39 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

A – Honaker 7 run (Reid kick)

L – Early 9 pass from Pendergraft (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: L 15, A 12; Rushes-Yards: L 18-46, A 46-242; Passing Yards: L 185, A 48; Comp.-Att-Int.: L 16-25-1, A 5-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-1, A 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 1-5, A 7-55; Punts-Average: L 2-13.5, A 4-28.8.

Patrick Henry 56, Northwood 0

Patrick Henry scored all 56 of its points in the first half and the Rebels finished with 547 yards of total offense in pummeling the Panthers in a Hogoheegee District game played at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

PH (7-3, 5-0) wrapped up the district championship in emphatic fashion.

J-Kwon McFail (175 yards) and Camron Goodspeed (126 yards) were the rushing leaders, while senior quarterback Ben Belcher was 3-of-4 for 110 yards and a touchdown pass to Goodspeed.

Northwood (3-7, 1-5) managed just 93 yards of total offense. Caleb “C.B.” Johnson had 67 of those on the ground.

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Patrick Henry 29 27 0 0—56

Scoring Summary

PH – Goodspeed 1 run (McFail run)

PH – Goodspeed 89 pass from Belcher (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 71 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 56 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 3 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – McFail 42 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 8 run (kick failed)

PH – Brown 24 run (Buchanan kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 4, PH 16; Rushes-Yards: N 35-92, PH 32-437; Passing Yards: N 1, PH 110; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 1-3-0, PH 3-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 1-1, PH 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 5-40, PH 4-40; Punts-Average: N 7-30.1, PH 1-26.

Holston 34, Chilhowie 17

Noah Tweed accounted for three touchdowns in three different ways to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Warriors.

Tweed scored on a 40-yard first quarter fumble recovery, while also throwing a 19-yard scoring pass to Dylan Bott and running for a 2-yard touchdown.

Merrick Kestner added 21-yard scoring run for the Cavaliers (7-3, 4-1), who finished with 343 yards on offense, including 266 on the ground. Tweed had 133 of those on 15 carries, while Dustin Bott tallied 60 yards on nine carries. Griffin Hall also made a 25-yard field goal.

Marcus Silverio scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Asher Chapman, while also kicking a pair of field goals from 33 and 32 yards. Chapman also had a five-yard touchdown run for the Warriors (0-10, 0-5), which finished with 150 yards on offense.

Chilhowie 0 14 3 0 — 17

Holston 7 21 7 3 — 34

Scoring Summary

HL -Tweed 40 fumble recovery (Hall kick)

CH — Silverio 8 pass from Chapman (run failed)

CH – Chapman 5 run (Silverio pass from Chapman)

HL – Dy.Bott 19 pass from Tweed (Hall kick)

HL — Tweed 2 run (Hall kick)

HL – Silverio 33 field goal

HL — Kestner 21 run (Hall kick)

CH – Silverio 32 field goal

HL – Hall 25 field goal

Twin Springs 28, Rye Cove 12

In a game they called the Scott County Super Bowl, Twin Springs senior running back Ryan Horne was super.

Horne rushed for 304 yards on 35 carries and scored all four of his team’s touchdowns as the Titans recorded a win over Rye Cove.

Twin Springs (7-2 4-1) wound up sharing the Cumberland District title with Rye Cove (8-1, 4-1) and J.I. Burton (5-5, 4-1). The Titans were the outright league champs in 2021.

Horne was the MVP of Friday’s highly-anticipated showdown and he ripped off scoring runs of 9, 10, 58 and 7 yards. He also caught one pass for one yard as he accounted for all but 81 yards of Twin Springs’ total offense.

Rye Cove received 109 rushing yards and 78 passing yards from Landon Lane. The Eagles trailed just 14-12 at halftime, but Twin Springs dominated the final two quarters.

Twin Springs 14 0 14 0—28

Rye Cove 0 12 0 0—12

TS – Horne 9 run (Myers kick)

TS – Horne 10 run (Myers kick)

RC – Lane 2 run (pass failed)

RC – Barnette 5 pass from Lane (pass failed)

TS – Horne 58 run (Myers kick)

TS – Horne7 run (Myers kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: TS 21, RC 13; Rushes-Yards: TS 48-315, RC 26-160; Passing Yards: TS 71, RC 78; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TS 4-7-0, RC 3-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: TS 2-0, RC 1-0; Penalties-Yards: TS 13-100, RC 7-40; Punts-Average: TS 0-0, RC 2-22.

Honaker 27, Fort Chiswell 16

Sophomore Peyton Musick threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for a score as the Honaker Tigers closed out the regular season with a home win over Fort Chiswell.

Musick was 13-of-26 through the air for 134 yards.

Honaker junior Aidan Lowe showcased his versatile skills once again with six carries for 55 yards and a touchdown to go along with six catches for 43 yards and a score.

Parker Bandy (four catches, 66 yards) was the top receiver for the Tigers, who are 7-3 entering the VHSL Region 1D playoffs.

Avery Musick, Malachi Lowe, Aidan Lowe and Wesley Hurley were among the leaders on defense in the victory.

J.I. Burton 51, Thomas Walker 6

Brayden Dutton scored five touchdowns as J.I. Burton closed out the regular season by trouncing Thomas Walker.

The blowout victory coupled with Twin Springs’ triumph at Rye Cove meant that the Raiders (5-5) finished in a three-way tie for the Cumberland District championship. The coaching staff at the school in Norton was still crunching the numbers late Friday night to find out if they had made the playoffs.

Dutton scored on runs of 24, 44, 25 and 55 yards, while returning a kickoff 81 yards to the end zone. Burton held a 303-195 edge in total offense as Dutton finished with 149 rushing yards on just six carries.

Ethan Hawk and Ian Tate also tallied TDs for the Raiders

Thomas Walker (3-7) got its lone touchdown from Xander Spears, who finished with 74 rushing yards on 16 carries and caught one pass for 22 yards. The Pioneers have still never beaten J.I. Burton on the gridiron.

Thomas Walker 0 6 0 0—6

J.I. Burton 16 14 15 6—51

Scoring Summary

JIB – Dutton 24 run (Sturgill run)

JIB – Dutton 44 run (Potter run)

TW – X. Spears 1 run (pass failed)

JIB – Dutton 25 run (B. Keys run)

JIB – Hawk 62 pass from Godsey (run failed)

JIB – Dutton 81 kickoff return (D. Keys run)

JIB – Duttonm 55 run (Godsey kick)

JIB – Tate 49 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: TW 11, JIB 8; Rushes-Yards: TW 37-165, JIB 19-241; Passing Yards: TW 30, JIB 62; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TW 7-18-2, JIB 1-2-1; Fumbles-Lost: TW 0-0, JIB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: TW 1-5, JIB 4-30; Punts-Average: TW 3-15.3, JIB 0-0.

Eastside 55, Castlewood 38

Luke Trent rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns as the Eastside Spartans closed the season by earning their first victory of 2022.

Evan Mullins added 102 rushing yards and a TD, while Payton Adkins got 99 yards and a score on the ground for Eastside (1-9), which had 327 of its 404 yards of total offense come courtesy of the ground game.

Adkins also threw two touchdown passes to Jaxsyn Collins.

It was the crew from Coeburn’s first win since beating Castlewood on Nov. 5, 2021.

Castlewood (1-9) lost its ninth straight game as the Blue Devils coughed up four turnovers.

Sophomore Brayden Houchins passed for 202 yards, Jimmy Shouse rushed for 85 yards, Austin Kiser scored two rushing touchdowns and Cayden Dishman had 103 receiving yards in the setback.

There were a combined 29 penalties for 199 yards in the game.

Eastside 13 16 6 20—55

Castlewood 6 12 0 20—38

Scoring Summary

C – A. Kiser 1 run (pass failed)

E – L. Trent 44 run (kick failed)

E – N. Ward 37 INT return (McConnell kick)

C – Kiser 1 run (pass failed)

E – Adkins 8 run (McCoy pass from Adkins)

E – L. Trent 4 run (L. Trent run)

C – Dishman 56 pass from Houchins (pass failed)

E – Collins 39 pass from Adkins (kick failed)

E – Collins 28 pass from Adkins (kick blocked)

C – Lasley 1 run (pass failed)

E – E. Mullins 40 run (McConnell kick)

C – Shouse 71 run (pass failed)

E – L. Trent 36 run (McConnell kick)

C – Steffey 59 run (Kiser run)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 19, C 16; Rushes-Yards: E 45-327, C 26-172; Passing Yards: E 77, C 202; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 3-9-0, C 19-25-2; Fumbles-Lost: E 3-0, C 2-2; Penalties-Yards: E 14-106, C 15-93; Punts-Average: E 3-38, C 3-31.6.

Wise County Central 41, Grundy 8

The Grundy Golden Wave got in the end zone first, but Wise County Central spent the rest of the night lighting up the scoreboard.

Braeden Church threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for a score as the Warriors clinched a VHSL Region 2D playoff bid with a win over the Black Diamond District champs.

Grundy put together a scoring drive that consumed nearly the entire first half as Ian Scammell scored a touchdown and Isaiah Boyd had the two-point conversion.

However, Central closed the game with 41 unanswered points and held a 327-194 edge in total offense.

Alec Gent totaled three touchdowns, while Brady Carter and Dane Elkins also tallied TDs.

Central plays at Graham next week.

Grundy 8 0 0 0 — 8

Wise Central 0 14 21 6 — 41

Scoring Summary

G – Scammell 2 run (I. Boyd run)

WC – Gent 11 run (Onate kick)

WC – Elkins 2 run (Onate kick)

WC – Carter 30 pass from Church (Onate kick)

WC – Church 1 run (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 20 pass from Church (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 37 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 12, WC 11; Rushes-Yards: G 47-185, WC 35-224; Passing Yards: G 9, WC 103; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 3-5-1, WC 5-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-1, WC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: G 4-25, WC 2-20; Punts-Average: G 3-22.6, WC 3-33.

Graham 47, Marion 13

Ty’Drez Clements ran for two touchdowns as the Graham G-Men completed the regular season with a perfect record for the third year in a row.

Aiden Wallace caught a touchdown pass from Braden Meadows and Tristan Haas returned a fumble for a score were among the other highlights for the bunch from Bluefield.

Marion (1-9) lost its final nine games of the season.

Union 52, John Battle 14

It was all Union all the time as the Bears rolled up 444 yards of total offense to win in Bristol.

Reyshawn Anderson passed for 97 yards and two touchdowns for Union, while rushing for 110 yards and one score.

Austin Sykes also threw a touchdown pass, while Poppy Lowery reached the end zone twice carrying the ball. Paul Huff, Kam Bostic and Tyson Welch had the TD catches.

Paul Huff led the defensive effort with three interceptions. Braxton Bunch also picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.

Battle (1-9) got its touchdowns from Izaya Selz and Ryan Mix.

A senior, Mix scored the first touchdown of his high school career in the fourth quarter for the Trojans.