PREP ROUNDUP: Last unbeaten falls as Tazewell tops Lebanon

There are no undefeated varsity basketball teams still standing in far Southwest Virginia as the Johan Willis-led Tazewell Bulldogs made sure of it.

Willis tossed in a game-high 26 points in his team’s stunning 75-67 non-district boys hoops triumph over the previously unbeaten Lebanon Pioneers on Wednesday night.

Lebanon (9-1) fell behind 28-9 after the first quarter and never recovered as Willis scored nine points in the first quarter to spark the fast start for the Bulldogs. The Pioneers had trounced Tazewell, 84-37, back on Dec. 15.

“We played as a team and shared the ball,” said Tazewell coach Kondwani Patterson. “We had a rough five-game stretch without Johan Willis and everyone improved and became dedicated to playing as a team and we even won two games out of that stretch. Everyone wrote us off and we’ve decided to write back every game from here out.”

Carter Creasy’s 16 points and Tre Blankenship’s 12 points were also vital. Willis and Brody Patterson threw down dunks in the victory.

Keyton Keene led Lebanon with 20 points, while Andy Lambert (16 points), Michael Reece (11 points) and Hunter Musick (10 points) also scored in double digits in the setback.

Graham 63, Pulaski County 39

Markel Ray scored 21 points as the Graham G-Men got their first win of the season and tuned up for Friday’s Southwest District showdown at Virginia High.

Graham (1-2) also received 17 points from Jamel Floyd.

Daniel Boone 72, Gate City 53

Jamar Livingston poured in 29 points as Daniel Boone dominated in a road win in Southwest Virginia.

Eli McMurray led Gate City with 20 points.

Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42

Gatlin Hight had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Rural Retreat won a non-district game on the road.

Caleb Roberts added a dozen points for the Indians, while Bryson Smelser dished out eight assists.

Northwood 78, Twin Valley 41

Owen Doane led five Northwood scorers in double digits with 17 points as the Panthers from Smyth County posted a blowout win over the Twin Valley Panthers.

Tyler Ayers (11 points), Sam Rhea (10 points), Denim Kirk (10 points) and Harley Turley (10 points) also had good games.

Blake Cooper’s nine points were tops for Twin Valley.

GIRLS

Daniel Boone 63, Gate City 53

After not losing in December, Gate City is 0-for-January.

The Blue Devils lost for the second time in as many nights as they couldn’t hold a seven-point halftime lead. Gate City (7-2) lost at Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central on Tuesday.

Braylin Steele (17 points) and Lexi Ervin (13 points) were the top scorers for GC.

Lebanon 63, Tazewell 54

Morgan Varney scored 19 points as Lebanon overcame a slow start to trump Tazewell for a non-district win.

Freshmen Carey Keene (18 points) and Chloe Couch (11 points) also helped Lebanon overcame a 22-5 first-quarter deficit. The Pioneers closed the first half on a 28-6 run.

Maddie Day led Tazewell with 22 points.

Twin Valley 66, Northwood 20

Haylee Moore’s 22-point, 11-rebound showing and Heleigh Vencill’s 11-point, six-assist performance led the way for the Twin Valley Panthers in a non-district victory over the Northwood Panthers.

Nine different players score for TV, which built a 40-10 halftime lead. Reygan Betts led Northwood with nine points.

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16

Brelyn Moore recorded her eighth double-double of the season, collecting 17 points and 15 rebounds in a non-district win over the Maroon Tide.

Annabelle Fiscus added 17 points for the Indians (8-4).

Marion 56, George Wythe 48

Ella Moss scored 24 points and Aubree Whitt and Cameron Greer added 12 points apiece in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ non-district win over the Maroons.

George Wythe, which made seven 3-pointers, was led by McKenzie Tate, who had 16 points, including a trio from long range.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

J.I. Burton 55, Thomas Walker 50

Noa Godsey went for 34 points and the Raiders needed each and every one of those buckets in surviving for a Cumberland District road win.

Maxwell Gilliam, Ian Tate and head coach Caleb Church all missed the game for Burton due to illness. The Raiders trailed 40-38 entering the final quarter.

Clay Hart added 11 points for the victors.

Adam Hollandsworth and Cameron Grabeel scored 16 points apiece for TW.

GIRLS

Marion 55, Holston 33

Ella Moss scored 21 points and Macy Osborne added 11 in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ non-district win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Bailey Widener led Holston with 11 points. Molly Turner added 10 points.